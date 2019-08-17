Walmart (WMT) Shareholder Country Club Trust Company Trimmed Stake as Shares Rose; North Run Capital LP Trimmed Its Position in Brookdale Sr Living (BKD) by $1.35 Million as Stock Price Rose

Country Club Trust Company decreased its stake in Walmart Inc (WMT) by 3.07% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Country Club Trust Company sold 6,282 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.90% . The institutional investor held 198,187 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $19.33M, down from 204,469 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Country Club Trust Company who had been investing in Walmart Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $322.56 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.27% or $0.3 during the last trading session, reaching $112.99. About 10.52M shares traded or 76.86% up from the average. Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) has risen 24.19% since August 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.19% the S&P500. Some Historical WMT News: 06/04/2018 – Madhavan Narayanan: “Walmart completes due diligence for buying into Flipkart: sources” -; 14/05/2018 – Walmart: Under Shareholders Agreement, Two Directors Will Be Appointed by Certain Minority Shareholders, One Director Will Be Founder –Filing; 30/05/2018 – Walmart: Shareholders Approved the Election of Each of Walmart’s 11 Director Nominees; 06/04/2018 – The Tribune: Now, Walmart eyes 51% or more stake in Flipkart; 08/05/2018 – Walmart’s online grocery delivery partnerships with ride-hailing services Uber and Lyft have ended, according to two sources; 11/05/2018 – WALMART – FLIPKART’S INITIAL BOARD OF EIGHT DIRECTORS WILL ALSO INCLUDE ONE FOUNDER AS PER DEAL; 02/04/2018 – Instead of acquiring smaller players, as Wal-Mart is doing, Target is investing around $7 billion back into its own business; 26/03/2018 – POLITICAL DEVELOPMENTS IN SOUTH AFRICA SHOULD SPUR GROWTH AND CONSUMER CONFIDENCE – MASSMART CHAIRMAN; 09/05/2018 – WALMART INC WMT.N INTL CEO SAYS WILL KEEP GROWING CURRENT CASH-AND-CARRY WHOLESALE BUSINESS IN INDIA; 26/03/2018 – MASSMART RAMPING UP PAN-AFRICAN EXPANSION WITH AROUND 20 NEW STORES OUTSIDE SOUTH AFRICA IN NEXT 3 YRS – CHAIRMAN

North Run Capital Lp decreased its stake in Brookdale Sr Living Inc (BKD) by 12.5% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. North Run Capital Lp sold 225,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 26.26% . The hedge fund held 1.58M shares of the hospital and nursing management company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.36 million, down from 1.80 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. North Run Capital Lp who had been investing in Brookdale Sr Living Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.55B market cap company. The stock increased 1.21% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $8.36. About 1.03M shares traded. Brookdale Senior Living Inc. (NYSE:BKD) has declined 17.39% since August 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.39% the S&P500. Some Historical BKD News: 07/05/2018 – BROOKDALE SENIOR LIVING INC – QTRLY NET LOSS PER SHARE ATTRIBUTABLE TO COMMON STOCKHOLDERS $2.45; 14/05/2018 – Brookdale at Company Marketing Hosted By Stephens Inc. Today; 07/05/2018 – Brookdale Senior Living 1Q Loss/Shr $2.45; 27/04/2018 – Ventas in Pact to Combine, Extends Leases With Brookdale Senior Living; 04/04/2018 – Former Brookdale CEO Bill Sheriff to Rejoin Company as Consultant; 27/04/2018 – BROOKDALE SENIOR LIVING INC – AGREEMENTS COMBINE SUBSTANTIALLY ALL OF VENTAS LEASED COMMUNITIES INTO A SINGLE MASTER LEASE AND SECURITY AGREEMENT; 18/05/2018 – Land & Buildings Sends Letter to Brookdale Senior Living’s Board of Directors and Shareholders; 27/04/2018 – L&B: LEASE RESTRUCTURE ALLOWS BROOKDALE TO MONETIZE REAL ESTATE; 04/05/2018 – Ten Brookdale Communities Recognized For Quality Achievement From the American Health Care Association; 26/03/2018 – Brookdale Short-Interest Ratio Rises 157% to 7 Days

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.97 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.09, from 1.06 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 18 investors sold BKD shares while 53 reduced holdings. 25 funds opened positions while 44 raised stakes. 166.67 million shares or 6.41% less from 178.08 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Trustmark National Bank Department holds 0% or 4,180 shares in its portfolio. Jefferies Limited Liability invested in 12,333 shares. Florida-based Raymond James Assocs has invested 0% in Brookdale Senior Living Inc. (NYSE:BKD). D E Shaw invested in 2.49M shares. Macquarie Grp Limited holds 0.09% or 7.79 million shares in its portfolio. Regions Corp holds 0% or 1,000 shares. Raymond James Fincl Serv Advsrs has 13,707 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Metropolitan Life Ins has invested 0.04% of its portfolio in Brookdale Senior Living Inc. (NYSE:BKD). Citigroup owns 441,221 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Aqr Cap Limited Liability Corporation has invested 0% in Brookdale Senior Living Inc. (NYSE:BKD). Deutsche Fincl Bank Ag has invested 0% in Brookdale Senior Living Inc. (NYSE:BKD). Geode Cap Ltd Company accumulated 2.20 million shares or 0% of the stock. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa reported 0% stake. New York State Common Retirement Fund stated it has 183,400 shares. Twin Tree Limited Partnership stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Brookdale Senior Living Inc. (NYSE:BKD).

Since February 19, 2019, it had 10 insider buys, and 0 insider sales for $482,729 activity. On Tuesday, February 26 the insider BROMLEY MARCUS E bought $24,915. 7,500 shares were bought by BAIER LUCINDA M, worth $52,769. SEWARD JAMES R bought $71,386 worth of stock or 10,000 shares. $61,214 worth of Brookdale Senior Living Inc. (NYSE:BKD) was bought by BUMSTEAD FRANK M on Monday, June 3. 5,000 shares valued at $36,950 were bought by WIELANSKY LEE S on Tuesday, February 19. 733 Brookdale Senior Living Inc. (NYSE:BKD) shares with value of $4,995 were bought by Johnson-Mills Rita.

Country Club Trust Company, which manages about $848.32M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in First Horizon Natl Corp (NYSE:FHN) by 44,324 shares to 103,631 shares, valued at $1.45 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Schlumberger Ltd (NYSE:SLB) by 90,174 shares in the quarter, for a total of 154,492 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares Tr (IVV).