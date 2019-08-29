Walmart (WMT) Shareholder Brown Brothers Harriman & Co Has Cut Stake as Shares Rose; Conagra Foods (CAG) Holder Capital Investment Advisors Has Increased Its Holding by $816,588

Capital Investment Advisors Llc increased its stake in Conagra Foods Inc (CAG) by 50.53% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Capital Investment Advisors Llc bought 30,244 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.21% . The institutional investor held 90,093 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.50M, up from 59,849 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Capital Investment Advisors Llc who had been investing in Conagra Foods Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $13.90B market cap company. The stock increased 0.39% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $28.56. About 1.63 million shares traded. Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG) has declined 20.93% since August 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 20.93% the S&P500. Some Historical CAG News: 05/03/2018 – JM Smucker: Working With Conagra to Assess Next Steps; 05/03/2018 – CONAGRA SAYS WORKING WITH J.M. SMUCKER TO REVIEW ALL OPTIONS; 22/03/2018 – CONAGRA CALL ENDS; 22/03/2018 – RPT-CONAGRA BRANDS INC – REITERATED FISCAL 2018 OUTLOOK FOR ORGANIC NET SALES GROWTH; 22/03/2018 – Conagra Brands Sees FY18 Input Cost Inflation of Approximately 3.7%; 20/03/2018 – Conagra Brands Inc expected to post earnings of 56 cents a share – summary; 24/05/2018 – Conagra Brands Announces Appointment of Anil Arora to Its Bd of Directors; 23/03/2018 – CONAGRA BRANDS INC CAG.N : RBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $46 FROM $45; 22/03/2018 – Conagra reported third-quarter profit above market estimates and raised its full-year profit forecast; 22/04/2018 – DJ Conagra Brands Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CAG)

Brown Brothers Harriman & Co decreased its stake in Walmart Inc (WMT) by 4.77% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co sold 7,603 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.90% . The institutional investor held 151,688 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $14.79 million, down from 159,291 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co who had been investing in Walmart Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $326.44 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.45% or $1.63 during the last trading session, reaching $114.35. About 3.46 million shares traded. Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) has risen 24.19% since August 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.19% the S&P500. Some Historical WMT News: 26/03/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-Tesco veteran to head Walmart’s Jet.com as US grocery wars flare; 20/04/2018 – Walmart Nominates McDonald’s CEO Stephen J. Easterbrook to Board; 30/05/2018 – Walmart’s New Education Benefit Puts Cap and Gown within Reach for Associates; 23/05/2018 – Moody’s Affirms Three Classes of WBCMT 2003-C7; 17/05/2018 – WALMART SAYS RECENTLY REACHED AGREEMENTS TO DIVEST BANKING OPERATIONS IN WALMART CANADA AND WALMART CHILE; 05/03/2018 – Walmart Adds Meal Kits to More Stores; 30/03/2018 – Yahoo! Finance: Walmart discussing closer ties with Humana, including possible acquisition; 10/04/2018 – WALMART, POSTMATES IN PACT FOR ONLINE GROCERY DELIVERY; 09/05/2018 – WALMART TO INVEST IN FLIPKART GROUP; 10/05/2018 – SOFTBANK UNDECIDED ON SELLING FLIPKART STAKE TO WALMART: ET

Since April 16, 2019, it had 3 buys, and 0 insider sales for $1.02 million activity. OMTVEDT CRAIG P also bought $668,250 worth of Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG) shares. Arora Anil bought 1,600 shares worth $48,096.

Capital Investment Advisors Llc, which manages about $1.72 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Cisco Systems Inc (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 9,213 shares to 343,142 shares, valued at $18.53M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Gilead Sciences Inc (NASDAQ:GILD) by 4,715 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 23,532 shares, and cut its stake in Merck & Co Inc (NYSE:MRK).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.11 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.26, from 1.37 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 77 investors sold CAG shares while 163 reduced holdings. 94 funds opened positions while 172 raised stakes. 416.73 million shares or 5.15% more from 396.33 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Private Ocean Ltd Liability holds 0.01% in Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG) or 1,866 shares. Thrivent For Lutherans invested 0% in Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG). Td Asset Management Inc reported 0.04% stake. Bb&T Limited Liability reported 0.19% of its portfolio in Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG). 13,451 were accumulated by Farmers Merchants Invs Incorporated. Gamco Investors Et Al invested in 0.4% or 1.88 million shares. Financial Bank reported 0.1% in Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG). Palisade Asset Mgmt Limited Liability owns 35,300 shares. Fukoku Mutual Life Insur Communication owns 4,960 shares or 0.02% of their US portfolio. Washington Tru Bancshares reported 4,268 shares stake. Knott David M owns 10,000 shares or 0.11% of their US portfolio. Fred Alger Mgmt Inc has 0% invested in Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG) for 917 shares. Millennium Mngmt Ltd Llc holds 0.02% or 570,413 shares in its portfolio. Valley National Advisers Inc has invested 0% in Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG). Cubic Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Co owns 23,263 shares.

Brown Brothers Harriman & Co, which manages about $12.77B and $14.51 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Jpmorgan Chase & Company /Cad/ (NYSE:JPM) by 62,823 shares to 124,260 shares, valued at $12.58 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in South State Corp Com Stk (NASDAQ:SSB) by 7,723 shares in the quarter, for a total of 11,486 shares, and has risen its stake in Csx Corp (NYSE:CSX).