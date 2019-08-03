Walmart (WMT) Shareholder Brookstone Capital Management Has Lifted Stake by $313,795 as Stock Value Rose; Marshall Wace Llp Has Boosted Ralph Lauren Cor (RL) Stake by $70.66 Million

Brookstone Capital Management increased its stake in Walmart Inc (WMT) by 55.6% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Brookstone Capital Management bought 3,235 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.90% . The institutional investor held 9,053 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $883,000, up from 5,818 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Brookstone Capital Management who had been investing in Walmart Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $312.31B market cap company. The stock increased 0.02% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $109.4. About 5.17M shares traded. Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) has risen 24.19% since August 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.19% the S&P500. Some Historical WMT News: 23/05/2018 – MEDIA-Walmart India, Flipkart top executives meet fair trade regulator – PTI in Economic Times; 04/05/2018 – USA Today: Walmart takes fight with Amazon to India: Looking to buy stake in Flipkart, reports say; 17/05/2018 – WALMART – QTRLY SHR $0.72; QTRLY ADJ SHR $1.14; QTRLY TOTAL REVENUE $122.7 BLN, UP 4.4 PCT; 20/05/2018 – MEDIA-For Amazon, deal with India’s Flipkart was a non-starter – Business Standard; 30/04/2018 – S&PGRBulletin: Walmart Rtgs Unaffected By Sale Of British Unit; 06/03/2018 – Tesco, Morrisons lead big four pack as inflation eases – Kantar Worldpanel; 29/03/2018 – Walmart reportedly in early talks to buy Humana; 27/03/2018 – Walmart pulls Cosmo magazine from its checkout lines; 20/04/2018 – BRITAIN’S G4S U.S. CASH SOLUTIONS GROWING FASTER THAN ANY OTHER BUSINESS LINE, MARGINS HIGHER THAN GROUP AVERAGE -CEO; 14/03/2018 – VC Circle: Walmart eyes majority stake in Flipkart; Blackstone’s bid for Anand Jain’s fund derails

Marshall Wace Llp increased its stake in Ralph Lauren Cor (RL) by 291.92% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Marshall Wace Llp bought 547,787 shares as the company’s stock declined 19.64% . The hedge fund held 735,437 shares of the apparel company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $95.37 million, up from 187,650 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Marshall Wace Llp who had been investing in Ralph Lauren Cor for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $7.64B market cap company. The stock increased 0.26% or $0.26 during the last trading session, reaching $98.88. About 1.62M shares traded or 35.52% up from the average. Ralph Lauren Corporation (NYSE:RL) has declined 23.30% since August 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 23.30% the S&P500. Some Historical RL News: 15/03/2018 – Ralph Lauren Declares Dividend of 50c; 23/05/2018 – RALPH LAUREN CORP – EXPECTS OPERATING MARGIN FOR FISCAL 2019 TO BE UP SLIGHTLY IN CONSTANT CURRENCY DRIVEN BY GROSS MARGIN EXPANSION; 23/05/2018 – RALPH LAUREN CORP – PLANNING CAPITAL EXPENDITURES OF APPROXIMATELY $275 MLN FOR FISCAL 2019; 23/05/2018 – Ralph Lauren Sees 1Q Rev to Be Flat to Down Slightly in Constant Currency; 23/05/2018 – RALPH LAUREN SEES 1Q NET REV. UNCHANGED TO DOWN SLIGHTLY EX-FX; 23/05/2018 – RALPH LAUREN CORP – FOREIGN CURRENCY IS EXPECTED TO HAVE MINIMAL IMPACT ON REVENUE GROWTH IN FISCAL 2019; 23/05/2018 – Consumer Cos Up As Tiffany, Ralph Lauren Rally — Consumer Roundup; 23/05/2018 – RALPH LAUREN 4Q ADJ EPS 90C, EST. 83C; 06/04/2018 – Ralph Lauren Vintage Retrospective Comes to Manhattan Vintage Show; 13/03/2018 – RALPH LAUREN CORP RL.N : CREDIT SUISSE INITIATES WITH OUTPERFORM, $125 TARGET PRICE

