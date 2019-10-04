Walmart (WMT) Shareholder Atwood & Palmer Boosted Its Holding by $7.20 Million; Td Capital Management Has Lowered Its Autozone (AZO) Holding by $1.15 Million as Stock Rose

Td Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Autozone Inc (AZO) by 7.3% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Td Capital Management Llc sold 1,050 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.68% . The institutional investor held 13,325 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $14.65M, down from 14,375 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Td Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Autozone Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $25.30 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.05% or $0.53 during the last trading session, reaching $1052.33. About 183,908 shares traded. AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) has risen 60.79% since October 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 60.79% the S&P500. Some Historical AZO News: 22/05/2018 – AutoZone 3Q Net $366.7M; 17/05/2018 – Consolidated Research: 2018 Summary Expectations for Virtusa, AutoZone, Healthcare Services Group, Vmware, Donnelley Financial; 15/05/2018 – AUTOZONE INC – WITH ADDITIONS OF KING AND SOLTAU, AUTOZONE NOW HAS 12 BOARD MEMBERS; 01/05/2018 – AutoZone to Attend Upcoming International Council of Shopping Centers’ 2018 RECon – The Global Real Estate Convention; 22/05/2018 – AUTOZONE INC – QTR-END INVENTORY INCREASED 3.7% OVER SAME PERIOD LAST YEAR; 22/05/2018 – AutoZone, Toll Brothers and Kohl’s are among the major companies expected to release their latest figures before the opening bell; 15/05/2018 – Alyeska Adds Philip Morris, Exits GE, Cuts AutoZone: 13F; 15/05/2018 – AutoZone Appoints New Bd Members; 22/05/2018 – AutoZone 3Q EPS $13.42; 19/03/2018 TVPage Launches lnfluencer Video Affiliate Marketing at Shoptalk 2018

Atwood & Palmer Inc increased its stake in Walmart Inc (WMT) by 3489.01% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Atwood & Palmer Inc bought 65,419 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.90% . The institutional investor held 67,294 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $7.44M, up from 1,875 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc who had been investing in Walmart Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $330.82B market cap company. The stock increased 0.16% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $116.31. About 4.15 million shares traded. Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) has risen 24.19% since October 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.19% the S&P500. Some Historical WMT News: 11/04/2018 – WALMART WILL LET SHIPMENTS OF CERTAIN GOODS ARRIVE A DAY EARLY; 16/04/2018 – MEDIA-Key investors of India’s Flipkart agree to sell stake to Walmart – Economic Times; 18/04/2018 – WOWT 6 News: BREAKING: Omaha police are on scene of a reported shooting at the Irvington Walmart Supercenter; 04/05/2018 – The founders of Walmart and Education Secretary Betsy DeVos were among those to lose more than $100 million; 12/04/2018 – WALMART’S PROPOSED DEAL FOR NEW FLIPKART SHARES SET TO VALUE FLIPKART AT $18 BLN – $19 BLN; 19/04/2018 – WALMART WALMART LAUNCHES CHECK OUT WITH ME, A NEW SERVICE; 17/05/2018 – Walmart Wasting Money Chasing Amazon, Says Columbia University’s Cohen (Video); 30/03/2018 – Amazon, Walmart Expanding Fashion Horizons; 22/05/2018 – The basket includes Nvidia, AT&T, Intel and Walmart; 29/03/2018 – St Louis Post: Walmart discussing possible acquisition of Humana

Atwood & Palmer Inc, which manages about $599.83M and $740.42M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in 3M Co (NYSE:MMM) by 2,491 shares to 1,214 shares, valued at $210,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Cdw Corp (NASDAQ:CDW) by 103,563 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 297,951 shares, and cut its stake in Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB).

