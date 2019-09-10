Walmart (WMT) Share Value Rose While Flippin Bruce & Porter Trimmed Stake; Franklin Resources Upped Dollar Gen New (DG) Holding by $2.93 Million

Franklin Resources Inc increased its stake in Dollar Gen Corp New (DG) by 79.11% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Franklin Resources Inc bought 24,606 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.24% . The institutional investor held 55,711 shares of the department and specialty retail stores company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.65 million, up from 31,105 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Franklin Resources Inc who had been investing in Dollar Gen Corp New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $39.24 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.74% or $2.8 during the last trading session, reaching $157.96. About 156,356 shares traded. Dollar General Corporation (NYSE:DG) has risen 36.56% since September 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 36.56% the S&P500. Some Historical DG News: 18/05/2018 – Dollar General Will Reduce Board Size to Eight; 16/03/2018 – DOLLAR GENERAL CORP DG.N : RBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $106 FROM $101; 08/03/2018 – Dollar General: Benefits to Be Available to Eligible Full- and Part-Time Employee; 15/03/2018 – DOLLAR GENERAL CORP – SHARE REPURCHASES FOR FISCAL YEAR 2018 ARE EXPECTED TO BE APPROXIMATELY $850 MLN; 08/03/2018 – Dollar General To Give Up To 8 Weeks Parental Leave And Adoption Assistance Benefit — MarketWatch; 15/03/2018 – DOLLAR GENERAL – PROVISIONAL BENEFIT OF $311 MLN, OR $1.15 PER DILUTED SHARE, FOR REMEASUREMENT OF DEFERRED TAX ASSETS AND LIABILITIES IN QTR; 26/03/2018 – Dollar General to Expand Distribution Operations at Tejon Ranch Commerce Center (TRCC); 07/03/2018 – Dollar General Names New Vice Pres of Investor Relations and Public Relations; 31/05/2018 – Dollar General 1Q Net $364.9M; 18/05/2018 – Dollar General: Paula A. Price to Resign From Board

Flippin Bruce & Porter Inc decreased its stake in Walmart Inc (WMT) by 11.31% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Flippin Bruce & Porter Inc sold 10,564 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.90% . The institutional investor held 82,855 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.08 million, down from 93,419 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Flippin Bruce & Porter Inc who had been investing in Walmart Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $331.75B market cap company. The stock increased 0.31% or $0.36 during the last trading session, reaching $116.69. About 284,586 shares traded. Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) has risen 24.19% since September 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.19% the S&P500. Some Historical WMT News: 15/04/2018 – PREVIEW-South Dakota e-commerce sale tax fight reaches U.S. Supreme Court; 04/05/2018 – WALMART-FLIPKART DEAL TERMS COULD STILL CHANGE AND A DEAL ISN’T CERTAIN – BLOOMBERG CITING; 20/04/2018 – Walmart Releases 2018 Annual Report, Proxy Statement, Global Responsibility Report and Global Ethics and Compliance Program; 12/04/2018 – Julie Zhu: Exclusive: Walmart close to buying majority of India’s Flipkart, deal likely by end-June; 15/04/2018 – Business Report: Walmart tipped to take next round in battle with Amazon in India; 10/04/2018 – Walmart partners with Postmates to expand online grocery delivery; 23/03/2018 – MODCLOTH’S FORMER CEO IS SAID TO HAVE LEFT WALMART: RECODE; 18/04/2018 – Walmart Announces 20 MMT of Supplier Emission Reductions through Project Gigaton; Unveils Plans for Expanding Electric Vehicle; 02/04/2018 – Walmart’s “Fight Hunger. Spark Change.” Campaign Gives Communities a Seat at the Table for Hunger Relief; 19/04/2018 – Walmart: There’s A ‘Real Need’ for This Company — Barrons.com

Investors sentiment increased to 1.18 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.03, from 1.15 in 2018Q4.

Franklin Resources Inc, which manages about $186.71 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Neuronetics Inc by 111,024 shares to 415,700 shares, valued at $6.34M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Blackline Inc by 255,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 404,300 shares, and cut its stake in Exelixis Inc (NASDAQ:EXEL).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.95 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.04, from 0.99 in 2018Q4.