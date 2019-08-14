Walmart (WMT) Share Value Rose While Boys Arnold & Co Cut by $341,052 Its Holding; As Waste Mgmt Del (WM) Stock Value Rose, Mariner Wealth Advisors Increased Holding

Boys Arnold & Co Inc decreased its stake in Walmart Inc (WMT) by 10.3% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Boys Arnold & Co Inc sold 3,516 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.90% . The institutional investor held 30,611 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.99 million, down from 34,127 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Boys Arnold & Co Inc who had been investing in Walmart Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $306.63B market cap company. The stock increased 2.18% or $2.29 during the last trading session, reaching $107.41. About 5.99 million shares traded or 3.53% up from the average. Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) has risen 24.19% since August 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.19% the S&P500. Some Historical WMT News: 07/05/2018 – WALMART TO CURB OPIOID FILL LIMIT TO NO MORE THAN SEVEN DAYS; 21/03/2018 – IBM Watson, Mastercard, Walmart, CBS and PepsiCo Executives to Speak at the ARF’s CONSUMERxSClENCE; 22/03/2018 – Kohl’s, Walmart and Kroger’s Take Top Spots in Ad Effectiveness for February; 17/05/2018 – WALMART – QTRLY SAM’S CLUB NET SALES $13,622 MLN VS $13,993 MLN; 17/05/2018 – WALMART SAYS RECENTLY REACHED AGREEMENTS TO DIVEST BANKING OPERATIONS IN WALMART CANADA AND WALMART CHILE; 09/05/2018 – WALMART INC WMT.N CEO SAYS FLIPKART HAS ATTRACTIVE OPPORTUNITIES FOR GROWTH IN MOBILE, APPAREL, ELECTRONICS; 06/04/2018 – The Tribune: Now, Walmart eyes 51% or more stake in Flipkart; 29/03/2018 – CORRECTED-Walmart urges China suppliers to cut CO2 by 50 mln T by 2030; 21/05/2018 – Walmart has quietly launched Jetblack, a ‘members-only’ personal shopping service for affluent city moms. Via @DelRey:; 17/04/2018 – Business Std.in: Walmart, eBay fresh round of talks likely for $12 bn deal with Flipkart

Mariner Wealth Advisors Llc increased its stake in Waste Mgmt Inc Del (WM) by 87.63% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mariner Wealth Advisors Llc bought 84,610 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.33% . The institutional investor held 181,162 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $18.83 million, up from 96,552 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mariner Wealth Advisors Llc who had been investing in Waste Mgmt Inc Del for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $50.49B market cap company. The stock increased 1.10% or $1.29 during the last trading session, reaching $119.02. About 1.18M shares traded. Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) has risen 31.65% since August 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.65% the S&P500. Some Historical WM News: 09/03/2018 – North America Food Waste Management Market Analysis 2017-2023 – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 23/03/2018 – CNBC Now: BREAKING: Wayne Huizenga, founder of Blockbuster Video, Waste Management, and AutoNation, has died at the age of; 06/03/2018 PA DEP: Bureau of Waste Management Overview TUESDAY, March 20, 2018; 20/04/2018 – Waste Management 1Q Net Profit Rises 33%; Lowers Tax Rate Guidance; 07/05/2018 – MOODY’S UPGRADES WASTE MANAGEMENT’S SR UNSECURED RATING TO; 07/05/2018 – WASTE MANAGEMENT OUTLOOK TO STABLE FROM POSITIVE BY MOODY’S; 03/04/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Waste Management – 04/03/2018 04:25 PM; 19/03/2018 – Waste Management Acquires Anderson Rubbish Disposal And Moorpark Rubbish Disposal; 13/03/2018 – CHEMOSERVIS DWORY SA CHSA.WA – ENERGOASH OPERATES IN FIELD OF INDUSTRIAL WASTE MANAGEMENT AND POST-PROCESS PRODUCTS; 07/03/2018 – Gabelli & Company’s Annual Waste Conference

Investors sentiment increased to 1.09 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.12, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 40 investors sold WM shares while 314 reduced holdings. 120 funds opened positions while 267 raised stakes. 299.79 million shares or 2.52% less from 307.53 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Pinnacle Financial Partners holds 0.37% or 44,767 shares in its portfolio. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Service Ltd stated it has 0.16% of its portfolio in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM). Tctc Ltd Liability Corp has invested 2.79% of its portfolio in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM). Burns J W & Incorporated Ny owns 0.82% invested in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) for 32,366 shares. Thrivent Finance For Lutherans has 17,410 shares. Bridgeway Cap Mngmt has 0.86% invested in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) for 668,300 shares. Woodley Farra Manion Management Incorporated reported 67,937 shares. Badgley Phelps Bell has invested 0.55% of its portfolio in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM). Wellington Shields And Limited Liability reported 0.55% in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM). Punch Assocs owns 0.61% invested in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) for 68,157 shares. Philadelphia holds 2,657 shares. Moreover, San Francisco Sentry Investment Group (Ca) has 0.16% invested in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) for 3,583 shares. Beese Fulmer Invest Mgmt holds 2,050 shares or 0.04% of its portfolio. Cornerstone Advsrs Inc holds 0.01% or 1,072 shares in its portfolio. Morgan Stanley reported 3.76M shares stake.

Mariner Wealth Advisors Llc, which manages about $2.11 billion and $7.02B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Invesco Exchng Traded Fd Tr by 117,734 shares to 39,917 shares, valued at $744,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Wisdomtree Tr (DFJ) by 5,044 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 10,962 shares, and cut its stake in Public Svc Enterprise Grp In (NYSE:PEG).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.95 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.04, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 69 investors sold WMT shares while 539 reduced holdings. 128 funds opened positions while 448 raised stakes. 824.26 million shares or 2.68% less from 846.95 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Riverbridge Ltd Liability Company invested in 23,376 shares or 0.04% of the stock. Smith Moore holds 16,958 shares. Atalanta Sosnoff reported 380,579 shares. Bancshares Of Montreal Can has 0.49% invested in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) for 5.87M shares. Savant Capital reported 17,312 shares or 0.32% of all its holdings. 160,000 were reported by Gabalex Cap Llc. Tcw Gp holds 0.02% or 19,030 shares in its portfolio. Middleton Ma reported 0.05% in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT). Gould Asset Mngmt Ltd Limited Liability Company Ca reported 0.24% in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT). Macquarie Limited invested in 0.01% or 54,772 shares. Trustco Commercial Bank N Y reported 10,881 shares. Fincl Advisory Service reported 8,954 shares stake. Hollencrest Capital Mgmt holds 7,459 shares or 0.1% of its portfolio. Provise Mngmt Gp Limited Com has invested 0.22% in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT). State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D holds 1.20 million shares.

Analysts await Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) to report earnings on August, 15 before the open. They expect $1.21 earnings per share, down 6.20% or $0.08 from last year’s $1.29 per share. WMT’s profit will be $3.45 billion for 22.19 P/E if the $1.21 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.13 actual earnings per share reported by Walmart Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 7.08% EPS growth.