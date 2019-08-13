Walmart (WMT) Share Price Rose While Thompson Investment Management Has Lowered by $448,916 Its Position; Xencor (XNCR) Holder Ecor1 Capital Has Raised Holding by $33.18 Million

Ecor1 Capital Llc increased its stake in Xencor Inc (XNCR) by 108.23% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ecor1 Capital Llc bought 1.07 million shares as the company’s stock rose 46.93% . The institutional investor held 2.06M shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $63.97 million, up from 989,018 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ecor1 Capital Llc who had been investing in Xencor Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.11 billion market cap company. It closed at $37.48 lastly. It is down 23.34% since August 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.34% the S&P500. Some Historical XNCR News: 20/03/2018 – XENCOR REPORTS OFFERING PRICES AT $31.00/SHR; 07/05/2018 – BVF Buys New 1.6% Position in Xencor; 18/04/2018 – Xencor Presents Preclinical Data on XmAb®24306, Introduces XmAb® IL15 Bispecific Platform at American Association for Cancer; 19/03/2018 XENCOR INC: FILES MIXED SECURITIES SHELF; 20/03/2018 – Xencor Announces Pricing of Public Offering of Common Stk; 19/04/2018 – DJ Xencor Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (XNCR); 08/05/2018 – Xencor Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 10/04/2018 – Xencor Presenting at Deutsche Bank Health Care Conference May 9; 18/04/2018 – Xencor Presents Preclinical Data on XmAb®24306, Introduces XmAb® lL15 Bispecific Platform at American Association for Cancer Research (AACR) 2018 Annual Meeting; 07/05/2018 – XENCOR INC – EXPECTS TO HAVE CASH TO FUND RESEARCH AND DEVELOPMENT PROGRAMS AND OPERATIONS INTO 2023

Thompson Investment Management Inc decreased its stake in Walmart Inc (WMT) by 65.04% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Thompson Investment Management Inc sold 4,628 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.90% . The institutional investor held 2,488 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $243,000, down from 7,116 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Thompson Investment Management Inc who had been investing in Walmart Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $300.09B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.01% or $2.16 during the last trading session, reaching $105.12. About 5.76 million shares traded. Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) has risen 24.19% since August 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.19% the S&P500. Some Historical WMT News: 09/05/2018 – FOX 5 Atlanta: #BREAKING: (AP) Softbank chief exec Masayoshi Son confirms deal to sell stake in India’s Flipkart to Walmart; 10/04/2018 – Factor Daily: Amazon ups the ante in Walmart-Flipkart deal talks with breakup fee of up to $2 billion; 02/04/2018 – AMZN, WMT: PillPack is on the market — Walmart $WMT has been talking about a buy for months, and $AMZN also took a look, reports @chrissyfarr tip @Techmeme; 10/05/2018 – Walmart Go Back! Some Indian trader, farmer groups decry Flipkart deal; 13/05/2018 – Walmart shifts global strategy to battle Amazon; 07/04/2018 – Walmart adds 500 Pickup Towers to its stores across the US. Via @verge:; 19/03/2018 – Whole Foods calls supplier summit amid Amazon angst; 04/04/2018 – Walmart is the one to watch, health industry executives tell CNBC; 24/04/2018 – DOORDASH ADDS WALMART GROCERY DELIVERY SERVICE IN ATLANTA; 08/05/2018 – CORE-MARK – QTRLY INCREASE IN NET SALES WAS DUE TO CONTRIBUTIONS FROM ACQUISITION OF FARNER-BOCKEN COMPANY, ADDITION OF WAL-MART STORES AMONG OTHERS

Ecor1 Capital Llc, which manages about $1.08 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Arbutus Biopharma Corp by 1.11 million shares to 2.17M shares, valued at $7.78 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Scholar Rock Holding Corp by 1.14M shares in the quarter, leaving it with 338,668 shares, and cut its stake in Kezar Life Sciences Inc.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.51 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.27, from 1.24 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 10 investors sold XNCR shares while 29 reduced holdings. 17 funds opened positions while 42 raised stakes. 46.61 million shares or 0.28% more from 46.47 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Td Asset Management holds 0.01% or 121,703 shares in its portfolio. California Pub Employees Retirement System has invested 0% in Xencor, Inc. (NASDAQ:XNCR). Wells Fargo And Mn invested in 27,720 shares or 0% of the stock. Services Automobile Association has invested 0% in Xencor, Inc. (NASDAQ:XNCR). Proshare Ltd holds 24,201 shares or 0% of its portfolio. D E Shaw And Com Inc invested in 13,056 shares or 0% of the stock. Credit Suisse Ag reported 0% of its portfolio in Xencor, Inc. (NASDAQ:XNCR). Tocqueville Asset Mgmt Lp holds 0% or 8,100 shares. Morgan Stanley has invested 0% of its portfolio in Xencor, Inc. (NASDAQ:XNCR). Manufacturers Life Ins Communication The invested in 0% or 30,647 shares. Amalgamated National Bank & Trust has invested 0.01% in Xencor, Inc. (NASDAQ:XNCR). State Street owns 1.41 million shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Alliancebernstein Limited Partnership holds 0% or 65,200 shares in its portfolio. Price T Rowe Assocs Incorporated Md has invested 0.03% in Xencor, Inc. (NASDAQ:XNCR). Rhenman & Ptnrs Asset Mgmt invested in 1.18% or 325,965 shares.

Since March 15, 2019, it had 4 insider purchases, and 0 sales for $2.12 million activity.

Analysts await Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) to report earnings on August, 15 before the open. They expect $1.21 EPS, down 6.20% or $0.08 from last year’s $1.29 per share. WMT’s profit will be $3.45B for 21.72 P/E if the $1.21 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.13 actual EPS reported by Walmart Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 7.08% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.95 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.04, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 69 investors sold WMT shares while 539 reduced holdings. 128 funds opened positions while 448 raised stakes. 824.26 million shares or 2.68% less from 846.95 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Fin Pro Inc stated it has 0.03% in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT). Moreover, Fort Point Capital Ltd has 0.1% invested in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) for 2,368 shares. Carret Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Corporation holds 52,748 shares or 0.84% of its portfolio. Moreover, Finance Counselors has 0.72% invested in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) for 174,398 shares. Ghp Inv Advsrs holds 0.35% or 28,028 shares in its portfolio. Moreover, Lenox Wealth Mgmt has 0.06% invested in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT). Hodges Cap Mgmt accumulated 48,740 shares or 0.48% of the stock. 27,600 are held by Hudson Bay Capital Mgmt L P. Jane Street Gp Ltd Liability Co holds 0.31% of its portfolio in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) for 1.93 million shares. Rice Hall James And Assocs Lc holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) for 5,250 shares. Royal London Asset Limited invested 0% of its portfolio in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT). Ameriprise Financial owns 7.18 million shares. Willingdon Wealth Management invested 0.01% in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT). Jennison Associate Ltd Liability Corporation has invested 0.21% in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT). Ibm Retirement Fund has 23,509 shares for 0.45% of their portfolio.

Thompson Investment Management Inc, which manages about $2.99B and $522.82M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Cigna Corp New Com by 2,856 shares to 18,415 shares, valued at $2.96M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Alliance Data Sys Corp Com (NYSE:ADS) by 5,754 shares in the quarter, for a total of 46,107 shares, and has risen its stake in State Street Corp (NYSE:STT).