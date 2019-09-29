Walmart (WMT) Share Price Rose While Hs Management Partners Decreased Its Position by $38.87 Million; Contrarius Investment Management LTD Upped Its Iamgold (IAG) Stake by $480,669 as Stock Price Rose

Contrarius Investment Management Ltd increased its stake in Iamgold Corp (IAG) by 4.24% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd bought 160,223 shares as the company’s stock rose 22.64% . The institutional investor held 3.94 million shares of the precious metals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $13.31 million, up from 3.78M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd who had been investing in Iamgold Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.71 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.14% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $3.65. About 4.68 million shares traded. IAMGOLD Corporation (NYSE:IAG) has declined 34.95% since September 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 34.95% the S&P500. Some Historical IAG News: 07/05/2018 – IAMGOLD CORP – PRODUCTION AND COST GUIDANCE FOR 2018 MAINTAINED; 08/05/2018 – IAMGOLD SHAREHOLDERS RE-ELECT BOARD OF DIRECTORS; 08/05/2018 – IAMGOLD Hldrs Re-Elect Bd of Directors; 13/04/2018 – Iamgold Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 14/05/2018 – IAMGOLD files Nl 43-101 Technical Report for Previously Announced lnferred Mineral Resource Estimate for the Eastern Borosi Project; 21/03/2018 – IAMGOLD CUT TOLIMA GOLD STAKE TO 8.42% FROM 10.85%; 21/03/2018 – IAMGOLD PROVIDES UPDATE ON HOLDINGS IN TOLIMA GOLD INC; 07/05/2018 – Iamgold 1Q Adj EPS 9c; 03/04/2018 – IAMGOLD Files Final Base Shelf Prospectus; 07/05/2018 – Iamgold 1Q Rev $314.5M

Hs Management Partners Llc decreased its stake in Walmart Inc (WMT) by 18.81% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hs Management Partners Llc sold 353,375 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.90% . The institutional investor held 1.53 million shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $168.58 million, down from 1.88M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hs Management Partners Llc who had been investing in Walmart Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $336.91 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.13% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $118.45. About 3.27M shares traded. Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) has risen 24.19% since September 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.19% the S&P500. Some Historical WMT News: 28/04/2018 – WORLD-NEWS-SCHEDULE AT 1400 GMT/10 AM ET; 28/05/2018 – CONFEDERATION OF ALL INDIA TRADERS-STRONGLY OBJECTED MERGER OF TWO COMPANIES; WALMART WILL CREATE AN UNFAIR COMPETITION & UNEVEN LEVEL PLAYING FIELD; 23/04/2018 – POLL-Mexico’s Walmex expected to see 1st-qtr profit rise 11.5 pct; 17/04/2018 – Business Std.in: Walmart, eBay fresh round of talks likely for $12 bn deal with Flipkart; 21/04/2018 – Eyewitness News: Walmart could buy controlling stake in Flipkart as early as next week; 30/04/2018 – Walmart Expands Granite Gold® to Online Customers; 24/04/2018 – AMERICAN ELECTRIC POWER SAYS PSO, OKLAHOMA INDUSTRIAL ENERGY CONSUMERS, WALMART REACHED SETTLEMENT AGREEMENT ON PSO’S PROPOSED WIND CATCHER AGREEMENT; 17/05/2018 – Walmart’s online sales jump by a third; 07/05/2018 – Walmart likely to announce Flipkart deal before end of this week; 30/04/2018 – WALMART SEES NON-CASH LOSS OF ABOUT $2B ON ASDA DEAL

Contrarius Investment Management Ltd, which manages about $1.79B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in National Oilwell Varco Inc (NYSE:NOV) by 279,655 shares to 913,424 shares, valued at $20.31 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Western Digital Corp (NASDAQ:WDC) by 227,846 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 388,877 shares, and cut its stake in Philip Morris Intl Inc (NYSE:PM).

Analysts await Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) to report earnings on November, 21. They expect $1.08 EPS, 0.00% or $0.00 from last year’s $1.08 per share. WMT’s profit will be $3.07 billion for 27.42 P/E if the $1.08 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.27 actual EPS reported by Walmart Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -14.96% negative EPS growth.

