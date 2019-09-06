Walmart (WMT) Share Price Rose While Flippin Bruce & Porter Trimmed Its Stake by $1.02 Million; Par Capital Management Has Decreased Boyd Gaming (BYD) Position by $97.77 Million as Stock Price Declined

Flippin Bruce & Porter Inc decreased its stake in Walmart Inc (WMT) by 11.31% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Flippin Bruce & Porter Inc sold 10,564 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.90% . The institutional investor held 82,855 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.08 million, down from 93,419 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Flippin Bruce & Porter Inc who had been investing in Walmart Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $329.35B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.06% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $115.37. About 823,934 shares traded. Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) has risen 24.19% since September 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.19% the S&P500. Some Historical WMT News: 17/04/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-Chinese exporters concerned about US-China trade spat – survey; 04/05/2018 – The founders of Walmart and Education Secretary Betsy DeVos were among those to lose more than $100 million; 17/05/2018 – Walmart 1Q EPS 72c; 13/04/2018 – Walmart is in advanced talks to acquire Amazon’s India rival Flipkart – but it may have to strike a deal with eBay first A small deal before a big deal?; 26/03/2018 – MASSMART STUDYING MARKETS IN FRANCOPHONE AFRICA FOR POSSIBLE EXPANSION – CHAIRMAN; 16/04/2018 – AEP: Settlement Includes SWEPCO, Louisianca PSC, Walmart; 09/05/2018 – Moody’s: Walmart’s Flipkart Deal Clearly an Investment for the Future; 08/05/2018 – Ed Tobin: Exclusive: Walmart’s grocery delivery partnerships with #Uber, #Lyft fail to take off; 14/03/2018 – Walmart is expanding its online grocery delivery service from six U.S. metro areas to more than 100 in total by the end of the year, making it available to more than 40% of the U.S. population; 13/04/2018 – KYKR: Yodeling Walmart Kid Could Be Performing At Coachella

Par Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Boyd Gaming Corp (BYD) by 62.27% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Par Capital Management Inc analyzed 3.62M shares as the company's stock declined 4.71% . The hedge fund held 2.19 million shares of the hotels and resorts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $60.03M, down from 5.82 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Par Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Boyd Gaming Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish on the $2.65B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.79% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $23.82. About 161,472 shares traded. Boyd Gaming Corporation (NYSE:BYD) has declined 26.25% since September 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 26.25% the S&P500.

Analysts await Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) to report earnings on November, 21. They expect $1.08 EPS, 0.00% or $0.00 from last year’s $1.08 per share. WMT’s profit will be $3.08 billion for 26.71 P/E if the $1.08 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.27 actual EPS reported by Walmart Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -14.96% negative EPS growth.

Flippin Bruce & Porter Inc, which manages about $395.97 million and $558.98 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Jpmorgan Chase (NYSE:JPM) by 3,645 shares to 181,099 shares, valued at $18.33M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in United Parcel Service Cl B (NYSE:UPS) by 3,977 shares in the quarter, for a total of 109,641 shares, and has risen its stake in Intl Business Machines (NYSE:IBM).

Analysts await Boyd Gaming Corporation (NYSE:BYD) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $0.39 EPS, up 69.57% or $0.16 from last year’s $0.23 per share. BYD’s profit will be $43.34 million for 15.27 P/E if the $0.39 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.46 actual EPS reported by Boyd Gaming Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -15.22% negative EPS growth.

Par Capital Management Inc, which manages about $3.46B and $5.39B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Churchill Downs Inc (NASDAQ:CHDN) by 1.47 million shares to 2.16M shares, valued at $194.60 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Alaska Air Group Inc (NYSE:ALK) by 700,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 2.71 million shares, and has risen its stake in Controladora Vuela Cia De Av (NYSE:VLRS).