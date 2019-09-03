Walmart (WMT) Position Upped by Westend Advisors Llc; Chilton Investment Co Has Decreased Its Stake in Blackstone Group LP (BX) by $15.38 Million

Chilton Investment Co Llc decreased its stake in Blackstone Group LP (BX) by 25.7% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Chilton Investment Co Llc sold 452,216 shares as the company’s stock rose 20.40% . The hedge fund held 1.31 million shares of the investment managers company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $45.73 million, down from 1.76 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Chilton Investment Co Llc who had been investing in Blackstone Group LP for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $58.65 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.21% or $0.6 during the last trading session, reaching $49.16. About 571,752 shares traded. The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX) has risen 37.24% since September 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 37.24% the S&P500. Some Historical BX News: 22/03/2018 – FRP Holdings to Sell Industrial Warehouse Portfolio to Blackstone; 08/05/2018 – Blackstone / GSO Closed-End Funds Declare Monthly Distributions; 30/05/2018 – GRIDLIANCE SAYS SETTLEMENT ALSO PRESERVES TCEC’S RIGHT TO SERVE RETAIL ELECTRIC LOAD IN ITS SERVICE AREA; 19/04/2018 – BLACKSTONE REPORTS 30C PER UNIT SPECIAL DISTRIBUTION; 21/05/2018 – LASALLE HOTEL PROPERTIES – ALL-CASH TRANSACTION HAS BEEN UNANIMOUSLY APPROVED BY LASALLE’S BOARD OF TRUSTEES; 06/03/2018 – BLACKSTONE PARTNER JOAN SOLOTAR SPEAKS ON BLOOMBERG TELEVISION; 06/03/2018 – SOLOTAR SEES INDIVIDUALS COMPRISING HALF OF BX ASSETS IN 10 YRS; 21/03/2018 – MEDIA-lndiabulls to sell 50 pct stake in Mumbai office assets to Blackstone – Mint; 21/05/2018 – LASALLE HOTEL TO BE ACQUIRED BY BLACKSTONE FOR $33.50/SHR; 15/05/2018 – BX: INTL MARKET CENTERS TO BE LARGEST OWNER OF SHOWROOM SPACE

Westend Advisors Llc increased its stake in Walmart Inc. (WMT) by 8.65% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Westend Advisors Llc bought 28,811 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.90% . The institutional investor held 361,817 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $35.29 billion, up from 333,006 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Westend Advisors Llc who had been investing in Walmart Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $323.33 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.48% or $0.55 during the last trading session, reaching $114.81. About 1.48 million shares traded. Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) has risen 24.19% since September 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.19% the S&P500. Some Historical WMT News: 21/04/2018 – The Indian Express: Walmart could buy controlling stake in Flipkart; 07/03/2018 – CNBC Wires: EXCLUSIVE- SOME BIDDERS FOR WALMART BRAZIL OPS ESTIMATE TAX LIABILITIES OF $3 BLN, MAINLY WITH STATES OF SANTA; 18/05/2018 – UK’S CMA- CONSIDERING IF SAINSBURYASDA MERGER, IF CARRIED INTO EFFECT, WILL RESULT IN CREATION OF A RELEVANT MERGER SITUATION UNDER MERGER PROVISIONS; 12/04/2018 – Walmart to Open, Remodel 43 Stores in Florida in 2018; 10/04/2018 – ProactiveInvstrs: Amazon willing to shell out US$2bln breakup fee to get in on the Walmart-Flipkart deal; 25/04/2018 – Mint: Flipkart-Walmart deal on track, but Amazon remains a contender; 21/03/2018 – WALMART TO EXPAND CAR-BUYING SERVICE IN STORES: AUTOMOTIVE NEWS; 10/05/2018 – Walmart gears up for global deals spree; 28/04/2018 – SAINSBURY’S SAYS A FURTHER ANNOUNCEMENT WILL BE MADE AT 0700 UK TIME (0600 GMT) ON MONDAY APRIL 30; 15/03/2018 – PLAINTIFF ACCUSES WALMART OF VIOLATING THE FEDERAL SARBANES-OXLEY WHISTLEBLOWER PROTECTION LAW AND VARIOUS CALIFORNIA STATE LAWS, SEEKS A VARIETY OF DAMAGES

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.95 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.04, from 0.99 in 2018Q4.

Westend Advisors Llc, which manages about $1064.54 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Bank of America Corp (NYSE:BAC) by 1.13M shares to 383 shares, valued at $10.57 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Analysts await The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX) to report earnings on October, 17. They expect $0.59 EPS, down 22.37% or $0.17 from last year’s $0.76 per share. BX’s profit will be $703.84M for 20.83 P/E if the $0.59 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.57 actual EPS reported by The Blackstone Group Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 3.51% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.05 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.03, from 1.08 in 2018Q4.

Chilton Investment Co Llc, which manages about $5.22 billion and $2.85B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Spirit Aerosystems Hldgs Inc (NYSE:SPR) by 8,095 shares to 52,278 shares, valued at $4.79M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.