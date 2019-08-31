Walmart (WMT) Position Raised by Ellington Management Group Llc; Modine Manufacturing Co. (MOD) Valuation Declined While Icm Asset Management Has Upped Its Stake

Ellington Management Group Llc increased its stake in Walmart Inc (WMT) by 57.07% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ellington Management Group Llc bought 10,500 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.90% . The hedge fund held 28,900 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.82M, up from 18,400 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ellington Management Group Llc who had been investing in Walmart Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $322.29B market cap company. The stock increased 0.16% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $114.26. About 4.58M shares traded. Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) has risen 24.19% since August 31, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.19% the S&P500. Some Historical WMT News: 24/04/2018 – DoorDash and Walmart Join Forces to Accelerate Retailer’s Online Grocery Delivery Offering; 30/04/2018 – Solutran Announces Agreement with Walmart and Sam’s Club for S3 Rewards Platform; 29/04/2018 – Walmart Also in Talks to Sell Majority Stake in Brazil Operations; 17/04/2018 – Walmart Is Making Its Website a Little Less Like Walmart; 02/04/2018 – Walmart Is Said to Be in Takeover Talks With Pharmacy Startup; 31/05/2018 – PlanetRetail RNG, One Click Retail and Clavis Insight to Host A Special Edition ‘Winning with Walmart’ Webinar for Consumer Goo; 07/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Asia Insight: Optimism over U.S.-China trade lifts markets; 11/05/2018 – WALMART – FLIPKART’S INITIAL BOARD OF EIGHT DIRECTORS WILL ALSO INCLUDE ONE FOUNDER AS PER DEAL; 18/05/2018 – UK competition regulator seeks comment on Sainsbury’s/Asda deal; 09/05/2018 – CalSTRS opts to engage with assault weapon retailers, not divest

Icm Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Modine Manufacturing Co. (MOD) by 27.32% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Icm Asset Management Inc bought 51,010 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.73% . The institutional investor held 237,730 shares of the o.e.m. company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.30 million, up from 186,720 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Icm Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Modine Manufacturing Co. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $518.13M market cap company. The stock decreased 0.29% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $10.21. About 253,526 shares traded. Modine Manufacturing Company (NYSE:MOD) has declined 20.23% since August 31, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 20.23% the S&P500. Some Historical MOD News: 23/05/2018 – MODINE 4Q ADJ EPS 44C, EST. 40C (2 EST.); 23/05/2018 – Modine Non-Deal Roadshow Scheduled By Seaport for May. 30; 21/04/2018 – DJ Modine Manufacturing Company, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MOD); 02/04/2018 – Variety: Matthew Modine Joins Uzo Aduba in Drama `Miss Virginia’; 23/05/2018 – MODINE MANUFACTURING CO SEES 2019 FULL FISCAL YEAR-OVER-YEAR SALES UP 3 TO 8 PERCENT; 02/04/2018 – Modine’s ElectroFin E-Coat Is Now NSF-51 Standard Certified; 02/05/2018 – Modine Provides Spring Maintenance Checklist for HVAC Equipment; 22/03/2018 – Modine Awarded Spartan Motors’ Diamond Award; 30/05/2018 – Modine at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By Seaport Today; 05/03/2018 Modine Completes Construction On New Facility In Hungary

More notable recent Modine Manufacturing Company (NYSE:MOD) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is Modine Manufacturing Company (NYSE:MOD) Potentially Undervalued? – Yahoo Finance” on May 31, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Green shoots for Chinese auto? – Seeking Alpha” published on August 28, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “How Many Modine Manufacturing Company (NYSE:MOD) Shares Have Insiders Sold, In The Last Year? – Yahoo Finance” on August 12, 2019. More interesting news about Modine Manufacturing Company (NYSE:MOD) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Did Hedge Funds Drop The Ball On Modine Manufacturing Company (MOD) ? – Yahoo Finance” published on May 09, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “The Modine Manufacturing (NYSE:MOD) Share Price Is Up 43% And Shareholders Are Holding On – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: May 03, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.21 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.06, from 1.27 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 10 investors sold MOD shares while 48 reduced holdings. 23 funds opened positions while 47 raised stakes. 43.54 million shares or 0.29% more from 43.42 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Globeflex Limited Partnership accumulated 32,952 shares. Price T Rowe Md holds 35,669 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Lsv Asset Mgmt owns 1.63 million shares. Deutsche National Bank & Trust Ag holds 183,566 shares. Legal And General Grp Pcl stated it has 17,889 shares. Captrust Fincl Advsr owns 0% invested in Modine Manufacturing Company (NYSE:MOD) for 381 shares. Great West Life Assurance Can accumulated 5,781 shares. Strs Ohio holds 0% of its portfolio in Modine Manufacturing Company (NYSE:MOD) for 49,200 shares. Aperio Gp Inc Ltd Limited Liability Company stated it has 14,728 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Minnesota-based Thrivent For Lutherans has invested 0.01% in Modine Manufacturing Company (NYSE:MOD). Pub Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado has 0% invested in Modine Manufacturing Company (NYSE:MOD) for 16,261 shares. Moreover, Perritt Management Inc has 0.12% invested in Modine Manufacturing Company (NYSE:MOD). Stone Ridge Asset Mngmt Lc owns 0.01% invested in Modine Manufacturing Company (NYSE:MOD) for 16,607 shares. California State Teachers Retirement holds 0% of its portfolio in Modine Manufacturing Company (NYSE:MOD) for 76,414 shares. Brandywine Global Investment Mngmt Ltd Co reported 22,990 shares.

Since March 22, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 selling transactions for $44,488 activity.

More notable recent Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) news were published by: Fool.ca which released: “Will Walmart’s (NYSE:WMT) Interest in Digital Coins Send Bitcoin Soaring? – The Motley Fool Canada” on August 12, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “3 Top Retail Stocks to Watch in September – Motley Fool” published on August 31, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “What The Truck?!? â€“ Headhaul: Dow Is Down – Benzinga” on August 06, 2019. More interesting news about Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Walmart Q2 2020 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” published on August 14, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “WMT Stock: A Hamburger Priced Like Steak – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 08, 2019.