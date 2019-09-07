Walmart (WMT) Position Maintained by Td Capital Management Llc; Waratah Capital Advisors LTD Cut Its Xylem (XYL) Holding by $2.56 Million; Stock Declined

Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd decreased its stake in Xylem Inc (XYL) by 62.44% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd sold 32,407 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.60% . The hedge fund held 19,490 shares of the fluid controls company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.54 million, down from 51,897 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd who had been investing in Xylem Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $13.91 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.82% or $0.64 during the last trading session, reaching $78.39. About 678,429 shares traded. Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL) has risen 14.65% since September 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.65% the S&P500. Some Historical XYL News: 01/05/2018 – Xylem 1Q Rev $1.2B; 01/05/2018 – Xylem 1Q Net $79M

Td Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Walmart Inc (WMT) by 156.26% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Td Capital Management Llc bought 4,216 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.90% . The institutional investor held 6,914 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $674,000, up from 2,698 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Td Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Walmart Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $324.17 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.62% or $0.71 during the last trading session, reaching $114.73. About 4.25M shares traded. Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) has risen 24.19% since September 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.19% the S&P500. Some Historical WMT News: 06/04/2018 – Times of India: Walmart completes due diligence for buying stake in Flipkart: Report; 17/04/2018 – Business Std.in: Walmart, eBay fresh round of talks likely for $12 bn deal with Flipkart; 06/04/2018 – Krishna N. Das: Walmart completes due diligence for buying into Flipkart; 25/04/2018 – Wal-Mart de Mexico Posts Double-Digit Profit Growth; 07/03/2018 – International Products Group names veteran Amazon, Walmart buyer Jeff Fernandez Executive Vice President; 14/03/2018 – WALMART SAYS HOME-DELIVERY FEE COULD `PROBABLY’ BE REDUCED; 26/04/2018 – With Billions to Spend, Walmart Seeks E-Commerce Site in India; 09/05/2018 – Bloomberg Markets: Walmart Buys Flipkart, Flying Cars in L.A; 20/04/2018 – Living In an Amazon vs. Walmart World; 04/05/2018 – Caught in the Theranos Wreckage: Betsy DeVos, Rupert Murdoch and Walmart’s Waltons

Td Capital Management Llc, which manages about $485.45 million and $474.56 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Autozone Inc (NYSE:AZO) by 9,600 shares to 14,375 shares, valued at $14.72M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Analysts await Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $0.84 EPS, up 9.09% or $0.07 from last year’s $0.77 per share. XYL’s profit will be $149.01 million for 23.33 P/E if the $0.84 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.79 actual EPS reported by Xylem Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 6.33% EPS growth.

Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd, which manages about $947.50M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Brookfield Business Partners Unit Ltd Lp by 18,500 shares to 141,537 shares, valued at $5.61M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Crown Castle Intl Corp New (NYSE:CCI) by 100,878 shares in the quarter, for a total of 119,347 shares, and has risen its stake in Procter And Gamble Co (NYSE:PG).

