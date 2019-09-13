Walmart (WMT) Position Maintained by Farmers Trust Co; Bluemountain Capital Management Has Upped Holding in Oasis Pete New (OAS) by $703,320 as Share Price Declined

Bluemountain Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Oasis Pete Inc New (OAS) by 518.37% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bluemountain Capital Management Llc bought 140,664 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.01% . The hedge fund held 167,800 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $953,000, up from 27,136 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bluemountain Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Oasis Pete Inc New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.13B market cap company. The stock increased 0.84% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $3.6. About 10.60M shares traded. Oasis Petroleum Inc. (NYSE:OAS) has declined 60.18% since September 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 60.18% the S&P500. Some Historical OAS News: 30/04/2018 – OASIS PETROLEUM IN AMENDED REVOLVING CREDIT PACT; 20/04/2018 – Oasis Petroleum Presenting at Citigroup Conference May 15; 07/05/2018 – Oasis Petroleum at Morgan Stanley Conference Tomorrow; 16/04/2018 – Oasis Petroleum Presenting at Morgan Stanley Conference May 8; 07/05/2018 – Oasis Petroleum 2Q EPS 0c; 26/04/2018 – Oslo Asset Asa Buys New 1.1% Position in Oasis Petroleum; 30/04/2018 – Moody’s Rates Oasis Petroleum’s Proposed Senior Notes B3; 10/04/2018 – Oasis Petroleum Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 15/05/2018 – Paulson & Co. Adds Energen, Exits Oasis Petroleum: 13F; 02/04/2018 – Oasis Petroleum Presenting at Mizuho Energy Summit Apr 9

Farmers Trust Co increased its stake in Walmart Inc (WMT) by 7.03% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Farmers Trust Co bought 5,644 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.90% . The institutional investor held 85,974 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $9.50M, up from 80,330 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Farmers Trust Co who had been investing in Walmart Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $332.55B market cap company. The stock increased 0.78% or $0.9 during the last trading session, reaching $116.92. About 4.27 million shares traded. Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) has risen 24.19% since September 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.19% the S&P500. Some Historical WMT News: 17/05/2018 – Walmart’s online sales jump by a third; 05/03/2018 – Walmart: Meals Will Also Be Available via Online Grocery Pickup; 26/03/2018 – MASSMART STUDYING MARKETS IN FRANCOPHONE AFRICA FOR POSSIBLE EXPANSION – CHAIRMAN; 09/05/2018 – WALMART TO INVEST IN FLIPKART GROUP; 04/05/2018 – BRIEF-Flipkart Board Approves $15 Bln Stake Sale Deal To Walmart – Bloomberg Citing; 28/04/2018 – Sky News Breaking: Sky Sources: J Sainsbury and Walmart are in talks over combining Walmart’s Asda business with Sainsbury’s; 17/05/2018 – Walmart 1Q Rev Ex-Currency $120.7 Billion; 09/05/2018 – S&PGR Expects Walmart’s Leverage to Increase About a Half Turn More Than Previously Projected for the Coming Fiscal Year; 17/04/2018 – Walmart to roll out redesigned website next month; 09/05/2018 – Walmart, Flipkart to Maintain Distinct Brands, Operating Structures

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.04 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.14, from 1.18 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 42 investors sold OAS shares while 53 reduced holdings. 29 funds opened positions while 70 raised stakes. 262.38 million shares or 10.01% less from 291.58 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Pub Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado, Colorado-based fund reported 33,064 shares. Great West Life Assurance Com Can holds 0% or 169,462 shares in its portfolio. Pine Brook Road Advsr LP stated it has 29.33% in Oasis Petroleum Inc. (NYSE:OAS). Hap Trading Ltd Llc reported 0.02% in Oasis Petroleum Inc. (NYSE:OAS). Fmr Ltd Liability Corp owns 2.10 million shares. Price T Rowe Inc Md, a Maryland-based fund reported 32,970 shares. Voya Investment Limited Liability reported 118,400 shares stake. Trexquant Investment LP reported 0.15% of its portfolio in Oasis Petroleum Inc. (NYSE:OAS). Millennium Ltd Liability reported 0% stake. Carroll Fin Assocs reported 12,620 shares. Moreover, Quantitative Systematic Strategies Llc has 0.05% invested in Oasis Petroleum Inc. (NYSE:OAS) for 48,771 shares. Gemmer Asset Limited Liability holds 697 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Anson Funds Mngmt Ltd Partnership invested in 0.9% or 300,000 shares. Citigroup holds 0.01% or 1.18M shares. Mason Street Advsrs Limited Liability Co has 144,185 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio.

Bluemountain Capital Management Llc, which manages about $27.77 billion and $393.65 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in U S Concrete Inc (NASDAQ:USCR) by 41,672 shares to 10,292 shares, valued at $511,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Baker Hughes A Ge Co (Put) by 55,500 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.15M shares, and cut its stake in Pg&E Corp (Put) (NYSE:PCG).

Since August 8, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 insider sales for $85,500 activity.

Farmers Trust Co, which manages about $354.37 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Jpmorgan Chase & Co (NYSE:JPM) by 15,658 shares to 86,883 shares, valued at $9.71 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Hca Healthcare Inc (NYSE:HCA) by 13,881 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 24,775 shares, and cut its stake in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT).