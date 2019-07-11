Walmart (WMT) Position Held by Td Capital Management Llc; As Diamondback Energy (FANG) Share Value Rose, Discovery Capital Management Has Raised by $7.54 Million Its Position

Discovery Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Diamondback Energy Inc (FANG) by 44.36% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Discovery Capital Management Llc bought 74,700 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.96% with the market. The hedge fund held 243,100 shares of the energy company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $24.68 million, up from 168,400 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Discovery Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Diamondback Energy Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $18.42B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.53% or $0.58 during the last trading session, reaching $109.1. About 831,202 shares traded. Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG) has declined 12.22% since July 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 16.65% the S&P500. Some Historical FANG News: 24/04/2018 – DIAMONDBACK ENERGY NAMES MELANIE TRENT, MICHAEL HOLLIS TO BOARD; 24/04/2018 – DIAMONDBACK ENERGY INC – INCREASED SIZE OF BOARD FROM FIVE TO SEVEN MEMBERS; 08/05/2018 – DIAMONDBACK 1Q PRODUCTION 102.6 MBOE/D; 09/05/2018 – DIAMONDBACK CEO TRAVIS STICE COMMENTS ON 1Q CONFERENCE CALL; 08/05/2018 – DIAMONDBACK SEES FY PRODUCTION 110.0 TO 116.0 MBOE/D; 09/05/2018 – Viper Energy Partners LP, A Subsidiary Of Diamondback Energy, Inc., Announces Effective Date Of Tax Status Change From Pass-Through Partnership To A Taxable Entity; 08/05/2018 – DIAMONDBACK ENERGY INC – LOWERING FULL YEAR 2018 LOE GUIDANCE TO $3.75 – $4.50 PER BOE; 09/03/2018 – Diamondback Energy seeks investors to develop Permian acreage; 08/05/2018 – DIAMONDBACK ENERGY INC SEES 2018 CAPITAL SPEND OF $1,300 MLN TO $1,500 MLN; 10/04/2018 – DIAMONDBACK ENERGY 1Q PRODUCTION 102.6 MBOE/D

Td Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Walmart Inc (WMT) by 156.26% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Td Capital Management Llc bought 4,216 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.98% with the market. The institutional investor held 6,914 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $674,000, up from 2,698 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Td Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Walmart Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $323.96B market cap company. The stock increased 0.35% or $0.4 during the last trading session, reaching $113.38. About 2.39 million shares traded. Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) has risen 18.36% since July 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.93% the S&P500. Some Historical WMT News: 20/03/2018 – FedEx: Expanding After Pilot Program in 47 Walmart Locations in Six States; 03/05/2018 – MEDIA-Walmart’s entry into India’s Flipkart may see founder Sachin Bansal’s exit – Economic Times; 14/03/2018 – New York Post: Walmart is finally getting serious about grocery delivery; 09/05/2018 – FACTBOX-Walmart notches biggest foreign investment with $16 bln Flipkart deal; 30/05/2018 – Walmart Launches Subsidized College Education Program — MarketWatch; 09/05/2018 – WALMART – J.P. MORGAN SECURITIES LLC IS ACTING AS LEAD FINANCIAL ADVISOR FOR CO; GOLDMAN SACHS & CO. LLC ACTED AS EXCLUSIVE FINANCIAL ADVISOR TO FLIPKART; 04/04/2018 – Amazon may reportedly rival Walmart with bid to buy India’s Flipkart; 07/05/2018 – Wal-Mart de Mexico Same-Store Sales Rose 2.4% in April (Table); 05/04/2018 – BlackRock to Strip Walmart, Other Firearm Sellers From Its ESG Funds — Barron’s Blog; 28/04/2018 – COMBINED SAINSBURY’S-ASDA GROUP WOULD BE LED BY SAINSBURY CEO MIKE COUPE – SOURCE WITH KNOWLEDGE OF THE SITUATION

Discovery Capital Management Llc, which manages about $37.50B and $960.31 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Intelsat S A (NYSE:I) by 409,102 shares to 6.10M shares, valued at $95.51 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in General Electric Co (NYSE:GE) by 551,519 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 3.61M shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Inc (EWZ).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.27 in 2019 Q1. Its down 1.21, from 2.48 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 44 investors sold FANG shares while 146 reduced holdings. 73 funds opened positions while 169 raised stakes. 156.78 million shares or 2.80% less from 161.29 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Utah Retirement owns 29,601 shares or 0.06% of their US portfolio. Tiaa Cref Invest Management Limited Company stated it has 0.1% of its portfolio in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG). Stephens Inc Ar reported 0.03% in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG). State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue reported 24,938 shares or 0.04% of all its holdings. Public Employees Retirement Of Ohio accumulated 0.05% or 90,165 shares. Gradient Investments holds 0.06% or 9,050 shares. Oak Ridge Invs Limited Com holds 0.15% in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG) or 22,681 shares. Jcic Asset Management owns 76 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Polygon Limited invested 0.26% in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG). 655,912 were accumulated by Sumitomo Mitsui Tru Hldgs. Arizona-based Ironwood Invest Counsel Limited Liability Company has invested 0.1% in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG). Macquarie Limited reported 251,408 shares. Fenimore Asset Mngmt invested 0.01% in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG). Huntington Financial Bank holds 0% in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG) or 1,562 shares. Retirement Of Alabama stated it has 95,435 shares.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.95 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.04, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 69 investors sold WMT shares while 539 reduced holdings. 128 funds opened positions while 448 raised stakes. 824.26 million shares or 2.68% less from 846.95 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Marco Invest Management Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0.95% of its portfolio in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) for 52,583 shares. Barbara Oil accumulated 48,000 shares. Miracle Mile Ltd Limited Liability Company stated it has 0.32% in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT). Beacon Grp stated it has 0.87% of its portfolio in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT). Cap Counsel owns 106,198 shares for 3.8% of their portfolio. Norinchukin Comml Bank The holds 0.48% or 389,802 shares. Fairview Cap Invest Ltd Co owns 432,112 shares. Westpac Banking Corp has invested 0% in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT). Gotham Asset Mngmt Lc owns 451,956 shares. Pnc Gru invested in 1.66 million shares or 0.16% of the stock. 436,769 are held by United Capital Finance Advisers Limited Liability Corporation. Oppenheimer Asset accumulated 54,179 shares. Mechanics Bank & Trust Department owns 25,803 shares or 0.57% of their US portfolio. Fil Limited invested in 1.61 million shares. Welch Gru accumulated 0.06% or 5,484 shares.

Td Capital Management Llc, which manages about $485.45 million and $474.56M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Tr (IVV) by 1,491 shares to 101,196 shares, valued at $28.80 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.