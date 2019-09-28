Walmart (WMT) Position Held by Covington Investment Advisors Inc; Palo Alto Networks (PANW) Shareholder Allen Investment Management Has Decreased Holding

Covington Investment Advisors Inc increased its stake in Walmart Inc (WMT) by 130.27% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Covington Investment Advisors Inc bought 20,182 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.90% . The institutional investor held 35,674 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.94M, up from 15,492 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Covington Investment Advisors Inc who had been investing in Walmart Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $336.91B market cap company. The stock increased 0.13% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $118.45. About 3.27M shares traded. Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) has risen 24.19% since September 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.19% the S&P500. Some Historical WMT News: 20/03/2018 – FEDEX SAYS IT PLACED A SMALL ORDER FOR TESLA VEHICLES, WILL TEST THEM IN THE NEAR FUTURE; 29/03/2018 – WALMART IS IN EARLY STAGE ACQUISITION TALKS WITH HUMANA – CNBC, CITING DOW JONES; 17/05/2018 – Walmart 1Q Adj EPS $1.14; 14/03/2018 – Earth Alive Distributor American Cannabis Company Secures New Online Distribution Channels With Walmart, The Home Depot and Ama; 10/05/2018 – Walmart Go Back! Some Indian trader, farmer groups decry Flipkart deal; 07/05/2018 – The Globe and Mail: Walmart likely to announce Flipkart deal before end of week; 14/03/2018 – VC Circle: Walmart eyes majority stake in Flipkart; Blackstone’s bid for Anand Jain’s fund derails; 09/05/2018 – SoftBank’s Son: Walmart Reached Deal for Control of Flipkart Last Night; 17/05/2018 – Walmart 1Q Rev $122.69B; 02/04/2018 – Funtleyder Says Walmart-Humana Deal a ‘Little Odd’ (Video)

Allen Investment Management Llc decreased its stake in Palo Alto Networks Inc (PANW) by 65.44% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Allen Investment Management Llc sold 9,688 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.06% . The hedge fund held 5,117 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.04M, down from 14,805 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Allen Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Palo Alto Networks Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $19.63B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.06% or $6.39 during the last trading session, reaching $202.4. About 1.58M shares traded or 19.43% up from the average. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW) has risen 15.78% since September 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 15.78% the S&P500. Some Historical PANW News: 13/03/2018 – WASHINGTON/PALO ALTO, U.S. — U.S. President Donald Trump’s decision Monday to block Singaporean chipmaker Broadcom’s bid for American peer Qualcomm on national security grounds is not the first time his administration has used such reasoning to shield U.S. businesses from Chinese competition; 22/05/2018 – FireMon Announces New Immediate Insight Threat Hunting App for the Palo Alto Networks Application Framework; 27/03/2018 – USGS: M 1.0 – 3km NNW of Palo Cedro, CA; 04/05/2018 – The Famous Soccer Player Hiding Out in a Bakery in Palo Alto; 15/03/2018 – Uber in talks with Toyota to sell self-driving tech; 10/05/2018 – Moody’s rates SonicWALL B3; 17/04/2018 – Palo Alto Networks Earns Recommended Rating for Traps Advanced Endpoint Protection Offering in NSS Labs Report; 02/04/2018 – USGS: M 1.0 – 1km W of Palo Cedro, CA; 12/04/2018 – Virsec Announces Solution for Spectre & Meltdown Vulnerabilities; 23/04/2018 – KACHER SEES POTENTIAL 90% UPSIDE FOR PANW OVER NEXT 2 YEARS

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.26 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.29, from 1.55 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 74 investors sold PANW shares while 168 reduced holdings. 87 funds opened positions while 217 raised stakes. 72.70 million shares or 28.86% less from 102.19 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Bsw Wealth Ptnrs has 248 shares. Raymond James Svcs Advsr stated it has 41,994 shares. Moreover, Korea Inv has 0% invested in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW) for 600 shares. Canada Pension Plan Invest Board holds 0.59% or 1.44M shares. Regent Inv Management Ltd has 4,450 shares for 0.29% of their portfolio. 3,958 are owned by Campbell & Inv Adviser Ltd Llc. Merian Invsts (Uk) Ltd holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW) for 3,232 shares. Delta Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Corporation Tn has 10 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Parallax Volatility Advisers Limited Partnership stated it has 0.01% in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW). Oppenheimer Com Inc has invested 0.05% of its portfolio in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW). Point72 Asset Mgmt LP stated it has 22,656 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Smith Asset Mngmt Gp Lp stated it has 127,393 shares or 0.88% of all its holdings. Goelzer Investment Mngmt Inc reported 9,058 shares. Winch Advisory Service Limited invested in 18 shares or 0% of the stock. Dubuque Bancorp And Tru owns 0.29% invested in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW) for 8,672 shares.

Allen Investment Management Llc, which manages about $2.32B and $3.50B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Advance Auto Parts Inc (NYSE:AAP) by 79,187 shares to 1.06 million shares, valued at $163.19 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Twitter Inc (NYSE:TWTR) by 15,071 shares in the quarter, for a total of 416,595 shares, and has risen its stake in Spdr S&P 500 Etf Tr (SPY).

