Walmart (WMT) Position Has Raised by Fagan Associates Inc; As Mcdonalds (MCD) Share Value Rose, Chemung Canal Trust Company Cut Holding by $348,894

Fagan Associates Inc increased its stake in Walmart Inc (WMT) by 101.28% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fagan Associates Inc bought 24,145 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.90% . The institutional investor held 47,985 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.68 million, up from 23,840 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fagan Associates Inc who had been investing in Walmart Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $317.00 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.86% or $0.93 during the last trading session, reaching $108.6. About 2.97M shares traded. Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) has risen 24.19% since August 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.19% the S&P500. Some Historical WMT News: 29/04/2018 – Walmart Expected to Announce Asda Deal on Monday; 29/03/2018 – Walmart Is Said in Talks With Humana for Deeper Partnership; 10/04/2018 – Brain Armor Announces Distribution at Walmart Inc; 08/05/2018 – CNBC Wires: WALMART INC’S ONLINE GROCERY DELIVERY PARTNERSHIPS WITH RIDE-HAILING SERVICES UBER AND LYFT HAVE ENDED; 18/05/2018 – UK’S CMA- CONSIDERING IF SAINSBURYASDA MERGER, IF CARRIED INTO EFFECT, WILL RESULT IN CREATION OF A RELEVANT MERGER SITUATION UNDER MERGER PROVISIONS; 16/03/2018 – The deal could help Walmart enter the Indian retail market and also bolster Flipkart’s efforts to compete with Amazon; 15/03/2018 – THE PLAINTIFF, TRI HUYNH, FILED HIS WHISTLEBLOWER LAWSUIT WITH A FEDERAL COURT IN CALIFORNIA; 04/05/2018 – WALMART-FLIPKART DEAL TERMS COULD STILL CHANGE AND A DEAL ISN’T CERTAIN – BLOOMBERG CITING; 09/05/2018 – WALMART INC WMT.N CEO SAYS FLIPKART WILL BECOME KEY CENTER OF LEARNING FOR THE U.S. RETAILER; 23/03/2018 – ABC13 Houston: #BREAKING: Masked robbers lead police on chase after breaking into a Walmart in NW Harris Co. Officers looking

Chemung Canal Trust Company decreased its stake in Mcdonalds Corp (MCD) by 3.21% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Chemung Canal Trust Company sold 1,846 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.52% . The institutional investor held 55,629 shares of the restaurants company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.56M, down from 57,475 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Chemung Canal Trust Company who had been investing in Mcdonalds Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $167.23 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.01% or $2.19 during the last trading session, reaching $219.02. About 2.48M shares traded. McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD) has risen 32.83% since August 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 32.83% the S&P500. Some Historical MCD News: 30/05/2018 – MCD: CONTRIBUTING 55% OF CAPITAL FOR FRANCHISE STORE REMODELS; 07/03/2018 – Sen. Warren: Warren Leads Senators Urging NLRB to Allow McDonald’s Joint-Employer Case to Advance; 30/04/2018 – McDonald’s Sees 2018 Basket-of-Goods Commodity Costs Up 1%-2% in U.S; 30/04/2018 – Fidelity Series All Sector Adds McDonald’s, Exits Nike; 23/05/2018 – Women’s Groups Urge McDonald’s to Improve Harassment Policy; 30/04/2018 – McDonald’s sales rise on back of revamped menu; 30/04/2018 – McDonald’s to Speed Pace of ‘Experience of the Future’ in U.S; 14/03/2018 – WELBILT – JANICE FIELDS BEEN NOMINATED TO STAND FOR ELECTION TO BOARD AT 2018 ANNUAL MEETING OF STOCKHOLDERS ON APRIL 27; 21/03/2018 – McCafé Debuts New Turtle Beverages; 23/04/2018 – Munchies: Today’s Most Hilarious Internet Rumor: McDonald’s Is Turning Its PlayPlaces into ‘Weed Lounges’

More notable recent McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “McDonald’s to new high after comparable sales impress – Seeking Alpha” on July 26, 2019, also 247Wallst.com with their article: “4 Red-Hot Stocks to Buy That Have Virtually No Trade-Related Worries – 24/7 Wall St.” published on August 07, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “McDonald’s: A 10-Year, Full-Cycle Analysis – Seeking Alpha” on July 16, 2019. More interesting news about McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “McDonald’s Q2 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” published on July 25, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Is McDonald’s Corporation (NYSE:MCD) A Smart Choice For Dividend Investors? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 04, 2019.

Analysts await McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $2.22 EPS, up 5.71% or $0.12 from last year’s $2.1 per share. MCD’s profit will be $1.70B for 24.66 P/E if the $2.22 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.05 actual EPS reported by McDonald's Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 8.29% EPS growth.

