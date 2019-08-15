Walmart (WMT) Position Has Increased by Signaturefd Llc; Consonance Capital Management LP Has Lifted Its Uniqure Nv (QURE) Holding by $5.26 Million as Stock Value Rose

Signaturefd Llc increased its stake in Walmart Inc (WMT) by 4358.25% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Signaturefd Llc bought 17,433 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.90% . The institutional investor held 17,833 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.74 million, up from 400 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Signaturefd Llc who had been investing in Walmart Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $321.70B market cap company. The stock increased 6.11% or $6.49 during the last trading session, reaching $112.69. About 18.02M shares traded or 208.34% up from the average. Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) has risen 24.19% since August 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.19% the S&P500. Some Historical WMT News: 20/03/2018 – KFDM News: BREAKING:; Federal judge blocks TABC from prohibiting Walmart from selling liquor in Texas. The federal court; 05/04/2018 – BlackRock to Strip Walmart, Other Firearm Sellers From Its ESG Funds — Barron’s Blog; 06/04/2018 – Walmart completes due diligence for buying into India’s Flipkart; 24/05/2018 – UK’s Sainsbury’s tweaks pay proposals after staff pressure; 02/04/2018 – Walmart’s “Fight Hunger. Spark Change.” Campaign Gives Communities a Seat at the Table for Hunger Relief; 17/05/2018 – WALMART – EXCLUDING CURRENCY, QTRLY TOTAL REVENUE WAS $120.7 BLN, UP 2.7 PCT; 27/03/2018 – Walmart ditches Alipay in western China for Tencent’s WeChat; 17/05/2018 – Walmart shutters its Scan & Go program; 06/04/2018 – FirstPost: Walmart wants to control Flipkart and India’s e-commerce market; US retail giant completes due diligence for; 30/05/2018 – Walmart: Shareholders Approved the Election of Each of Walmart’s 11 Director Nominees

Consonance Capital Management Lp increased its stake in Uniqure Nv (QURE) by 4.71% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Consonance Capital Management Lp bought 89,234 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.71% . The hedge fund held 1.99M shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $118.43 million, up from 1.90M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Consonance Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Uniqure Nv for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.12 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.20% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $56.02. About 339,525 shares traded. uniQure N.V. (NASDAQ:QURE) has risen 97.14% since August 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 97.14% the S&P500. Some Historical QURE News: 30/04/2018 – uniQure Announces Presentations at the Upcoming Annual Meeting of The American Society of Gene and Cell Therapy (ASGCT); 07/05/2018 – UniQure Announces Closing of Public Offering and Full Exercise of the Underwriters’ Option to Purchase Additional Shrs; 29/05/2018 – uniQure Announces the Issuance of New Patents Providing Broad Protection of the Padua Variant of Factor IX in Gene Therapy; 30/04/2018 – Correct: UniQure 1Q Loss/Shr 59c; 09/05/2018 – Federated Investors Buys New 2.5% Position in uniQure NV; 25/04/2018 – uniQure Delivers Oral Presentation on Broad Set of Preclinical Data on AMT-130 in Huntington’s Disease at the 2018 American Academy of Neurology Annual Meeting; 16/05/2018 – FORUNIQURE B.V. REPORTS 13.81 PCT PASSIVE STAKE IN UNIQURE NV AS OF 23 APRIL 2018 – SEC FILING; 02/05/2018 – uniQure Announces Pricing of its Public Offering; 21/05/2018 – UNIQURE NV – DATA SUGGEST AAV5 GENE THERAPIES MAY BE VIABLE TREATMENTS FOR AT LEAST 97% OF PATIENTS; 07/05/2018 – UNIQURE NV QURE.O : LEERINK RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $63 FROM $26

Signaturefd Llc, which manages about $2.04 billion and $1.17 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Pfizer Inc (NYSE:PFE) by 7,215 shares to 56,994 shares, valued at $2.42M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Invesco Qqq Tr by 6,354 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 5,646 shares, and cut its stake in Vanguard Intl Equity Index F (VT).