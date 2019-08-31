Walmart (WMT) Market Value Rose While Wedge Capital Management L LP Raised Holding; As Autoliv (ALV) Stock Price Declined, Holder Wedge Capital Management L LP Lowered by $493,407 Its Position

Wedge Capital Management L LP increased its stake in Walmart Inc. (WMT) by 24.17% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wedge Capital Management L LP bought 10,470 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.90% . The institutional investor held 53,785 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.25 million, up from 43,315 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wedge Capital Management L LP who had been investing in Walmart Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $322.29 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.16% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $114.26. About 5.71M shares traded. Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) has risen 24.19% since August 31, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.19% the S&P500. Some Historical WMT News: 23/03/2018 – Major Walmart supplier considers shifting away from China sourcing; 17/05/2018 – Walmart, Big Retail Chains Ride U.S. Economy as They Battle Amazon; 04/04/2018 – WALMART – UNDER AGREEMENT, CHEESEWRIGHT TO BE EMPLOYED ON FULL-TIME BASIS THROUGH MARCH 31, ON PART-TIME BASIS FROM APRIL 1, 2018 THROUGH JAN 31, 2019; 17/05/2018 – WALMART – QTRLY SAM’S CLUB COMPARABLE SALES, WITHOUT FUEL UP 3.8 PCT; 23/04/2018 – WALMART IS GETTING SUPPLIERS TO PUT FOOD ON BLOCKCHAIN TO TRACK; 09/04/2018 – Walmart, Kroger and Meíjer Fresh Produce Leaders featured at Organic Produce Summit 2018 – Retailer Roundtable; 17/05/2018 – Walmart offers India chance to show that business is welcome; 03/04/2018 – Walmart Changes the Game Again with New Global Wire Service; 07/05/2018 – Walmart poised to take on Amazon with $15bn bet on Indian ecommerce; 08/05/2018 – CNBC Wires: WALMART INC’S ONLINE GROCERY DELIVERY PARTNERSHIPS WITH RIDE-HAILING SERVICES UBER AND LYFT HAVE ENDED

Wedge Capital Management L LP decreased its stake in Autoliv Inc. (ALV) by 3.93% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wedge Capital Management L LP sold 6,759 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.92% . The institutional investor held 165,340 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $12.16 million, down from 172,099 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wedge Capital Management L LP who had been investing in Autoliv Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $5.83 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.65% or $0.44 during the last trading session, reaching $68.4. About 415,587 shares traded. Autoliv, Inc. (NYSE:ALV) has declined 29.31% since August 31, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 29.31% the S&P500. Some Historical ALV News: 24/05/2018 – Autoliv: Autoliv announces agreement with Cevian regarding Veoneer; 04/04/2018 – MEDIA-Cevian ups stake in Autoliv to become biggest shareholder – Dagens lndustri; 30/05/2018 – S&P REVISES AUTOLIV INC. OUTLOOK TO ‘STABLE’ FROM ‘NEGATIVE’; RATING ‘A-‘; 26/04/2018 – Autoliv: Autoliv provides update ahead of planned spin-off; 29/05/2018 – VEONEER SELECTED PARTNER TO DEVELOP MONO VISION CAMERA SYSTEMS; 24/05/2018 – Autoliv Bd Announced Mary Cummings, Mark Durcan and Jonas Synnergren Are Expected to Join Veoneer’s Bd Following Completion of the Spin-off; 21/05/2018 – AUTOLIV INC ALV.N SAYS BOARD HAD PREVIOUSLY INSTRUCTED MANAGEMENT TO ASSESS VEONEER’S TOTAL CASH LIQUIDITY NEEDS OF UP TO $1.2 BLN; 24/05/2018 – Autoliv: Autoliv Board approves completion of spin-off; 27/04/2018 – AUTOLIV INC ALV.N SAYS FOR ELECTRONICS SEGMENT, INDICATION IS FOR ORGANIC SALES GROWTH TO BE AROUND NEGATIVE 3% FOR FULL YEAR, WITH INDICATION THAT UNDERLYING SEGMENT PROFITABILITY WILL DECREASE…; 30/05/2018 – S&P REVISES AUTOLIV ASP INC. OUTLOOK TO ‘STABLE’ FROM ‘NEGATIVE’; RATING ‘A-‘

Wedge Capital Management L L P, which manages about $10.84 billion and $8.77B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Regional Management Corp. (NYSE:RM) by 13,754 shares to 73,174 shares, valued at $1.79 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Pieris Pharmaceuticals Inc. by 100,308 shares in the quarter, for a total of 525,324 shares, and has risen its stake in Gentex Corporation (NASDAQ:GNTX).

More notable recent Autoliv, Inc. (NYSE:ALV) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “Earnings Scheduled For July 19, 2019 – Benzinga” on July 19, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “5 Stocks Boosting Earnings – Yahoo Finance” published on July 31, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Stocks To Watch: Uber Time – Seeking Alpha” on May 04, 2019. More interesting news about Autoliv, Inc. (NYSE:ALV) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Veoneer prices upsize concurrent offering of common stock and convertible senior notes – Seeking Alpha” published on May 23, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Auto suppliers fall hard on tariff anxiety – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: May 31, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.14 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.02, from 1.12 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 29 investors sold ALV shares while 51 reduced holdings. 31 funds opened positions while 60 raised stakes. 24.35 million shares or 5.85% more from 23.00 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Morgan Stanley invested in 0% or 42,297 shares. Moreover, Advisory Ntwk Ltd Limited Liability Company has 0% invested in Autoliv, Inc. (NYSE:ALV) for 897 shares. State Common Retirement Fund holds 0% or 44,743 shares in its portfolio. Fiera Cap Corporation holds 0.07% in Autoliv, Inc. (NYSE:ALV) or 230,652 shares. Oregon Employees Retirement Fund reported 12,251 shares. Citigroup Inc has invested 0% of its portfolio in Autoliv, Inc. (NYSE:ALV). Moreover, State Street has 0.01% invested in Autoliv, Inc. (NYSE:ALV) for 1.10 million shares. 290,261 were accumulated by Swiss Bankshares. Folketrygdfondet owns 68,654 shares for 0.16% of their portfolio. Voloridge Inv Mngmt Llc holds 0.07% in Autoliv, Inc. (NYSE:ALV) or 31,138 shares. Hsbc Public Ltd Liability Co holds 39,599 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Nuance Invests Limited Liability Corporation invested in 0.35% or 92,258 shares. The New Jersey-based Regentatlantic Cap has invested 0.02% in Autoliv, Inc. (NYSE:ALV). Gideon Cap Inc accumulated 7,891 shares. 6,584 were reported by Bnp Paribas Asset Hldgs.

Analysts await Autoliv, Inc. (NYSE:ALV) to report earnings on October, 25. They expect $1.45 EPS, up 7.41% or $0.10 from last year’s $1.35 per share. ALV’s profit will be $123.53M for 11.79 P/E if the $1.45 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.38 actual EPS reported by Autoliv, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 5.07% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.95 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.04, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 69 investors sold WMT shares while 539 reduced holdings. 128 funds opened positions while 448 raised stakes. 824.26 million shares or 2.68% less from 846.95 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cannell Peter B Com Inc stated it has 0.03% of its portfolio in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT). Stillwater Cap Lc invested in 2.06% or 97,137 shares. Stanley accumulated 23,603 shares. Shell Asset Mngmt accumulated 294,267 shares. 1.54M are owned by Raymond James Service Advsrs. Kepos Cap Lp stated it has 61,773 shares or 0.45% of all its holdings. Nelson Van Denburg Campbell Wealth Mngmt Grp stated it has 0.04% in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT). Maverick Capital Limited holds 0.05% or 35,150 shares. Veritable Lp owns 0.1% invested in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) for 48,676 shares. Tompkins Fin has 0.47% invested in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT). First Heartland Consultants Incorporated reported 9,133 shares. Westend Lc accumulated 361,817 shares or 0% of the stock. White Pine Capital Lc has invested 0.38% in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT). Ima Wealth Inc has invested 0.01% in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT). Lowe Brockenbrough & holds 0.94% of its portfolio in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) for 68,717 shares.

More notable recent Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Walmart offers mental health services at new clinic – Seeking Alpha” on August 30, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Walmart: A Good House In A Bad Neighbourhood – Seeking Alpha” published on August 19, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Only 3 Days Left To Cash In On Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) Dividend – Yahoo Finance” on August 04, 2019. More interesting news about Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “3 Top Retail Stocks to Watch in September – Motley Fool” published on August 31, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Walmart take steps on violent video games – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 09, 2019.