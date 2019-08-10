Walmart (WMT) Market Value Rose While Td Capital Management Has Increased Position by $408,952; Carret Asset Management Lowered Mondelez International (MDLZ) Stake by $578,494 as Market Valuation Rose

Td Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Walmart Inc (WMT) by 156.26% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Td Capital Management Llc bought 4,216 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.90% . The institutional investor held 6,914 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $674,000, up from 2,698 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Td Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Walmart Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $306.25B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.14% or $1.24 during the last trading session, reaching $107.28. About 3.99 million shares traded. Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) has risen 24.19% since August 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.19% the S&P500. Some Historical WMT News: 09/05/2018 – Walmart said Wednesday that it would acquire an initial stake of roughly 77 percent in Flipkart; 20/04/2018 – DJ Walmart Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (WMT); 07/05/2018 – WALMART TO REQUIRE E-PRESCRIPTIONS FOR OPIOIDS BY 2020; 14/03/2018 – Earth Alive Distributor American Cannabis Company Secures New Online Distribution Channels With Walmart, The Home Depot and Amazon for Dr. Maríjane Root Probiotic; 04/04/2018 – LegalMation Partners With Walmart to Provide Ground-Breaking Litigation A.I. Solution to Lower Litigation Costs; 24/05/2018 – Walmart Joins Silicon Valley in Courting Moms Returning to Work; 10/05/2018 – Walmart Go Back! Some Indian trader, farmer groups decry Flipkart deal; 03/05/2018 – MEDIA-Walmart’s entry into India’s Flipkart may see founder Sachin Bansal’s exit – Economic Times; 09/05/2018 – Moody’s Affirms Walmart Ratings After Flipkart Deal Announcement; 11/05/2018 – WALMART – FLIPKART’S INITIAL BOARD OF EIGHT DIRECTORS WILL ALSO INCLUDE ONE FOUNDER AS PER DEAL

Carret Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Mondelez International Inc (MDLZ) by 30.31% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Carret Asset Management Llc sold 11,806 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.58% . The institutional investor held 27,146 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.36 million, down from 38,952 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Carret Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Mondelez International Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $78.87B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.47% or $0.26 during the last trading session, reaching $54.69. About 5.56M shares traded. Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) has risen 24.40% since August 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.40% the S&P500. Some Historical MDLZ News: 03/05/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Baa1 To Mondelez Usd $2.5 Billion Notes Offering; 07/05/2018 – MONDELEZ SAYS TERMINATED 364-DAY SENIOR UNSECURED REVOLVING CREDIT FACILITY ENTERED INTO ON APRIL 2, 2018 – SEC FILING; 27/04/2018 – Mondelez Names Paulette Alviti as Human Resources Chief; 11/04/2018 – MONDELEZ: SUSTAINABLY SOURCED COCOA 35% OF GLOBAL NEEDS; 01/05/2018 – MONDELEZ EXECUTIVES DISCUSS RESULTS ON EARNINGS CALL; 06/05/2018 – Mondelez International to Acquire Tate’s Bake Shop; 29/03/2018 – MONDELEZ NAMES MARTIN RENAUD AS GLOBAL CHIEF MARKETING OFFICER; 05/03/2018 – S&PGR Rates Mondelez International’s Snr Unsecured Nts ‘BBB’; 02/04/2018 – Mondelez CEO Dirk Van de Put 2017 Total Compensation $42.4M; 14/05/2018 – Public-Private Partnerships Are Key To Addressing Childhood Obesity

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.99 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.08, from 1.07 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 54 investors sold MDLZ shares while 399 reduced holdings. 127 funds opened positions while 321 raised stakes. 1.04 billion shares or 0.32% less from 1.04 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Ashfield Capital Prtnrs Limited Co invested in 14,864 shares or 0.08% of the stock. Mcgowan Gp Asset Management Incorporated owns 4,029 shares or 0.03% of their US portfolio. Agf Invests America Incorporated owns 57,289 shares or 1.02% of their US portfolio. Schaller Investment Group invested in 0.21% or 5,774 shares. Huntington Fincl Bank has 108,495 shares for 0.09% of their portfolio. Amalgamated Bankshares has invested 0.22% in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ). Cullen Capital Management Lc holds 0.05% or 26,375 shares in its portfolio. Gideon Cap Advisors stated it has 13,466 shares. Benjamin F Edwards Communication owns 10,906 shares for 0.05% of their portfolio. Sarasin Prns Ltd Liability Partnership reported 0.15% of its portfolio in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ). Ghp Investment Advsrs Inc owns 6,115 shares for 0.04% of their portfolio. Northeast Inv Mngmt owns 67,818 shares for 0.28% of their portfolio. Parsons Capital Mgmt Incorporated Ri accumulated 73,038 shares. Dimensional Fund Advsr LP stated it has 9.19 million shares or 0.18% of all its holdings. Evermay Wealth Mgmt Ltd invested 0.11% in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ).

Since February 13, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 sale for $1.40 million activity.

More notable recent Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “IWV, LLY, BKNG, MDLZ: Large Outflows Detected at ETF – Nasdaq” on July 17, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Mondelez Concludes Buyout of Majority Stake in Perfect Snacks – Nasdaq” published on July 17, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “MondelÄ“z declares $0.285 dividend – Seeking Alpha” on July 30, 2019. More interesting news about Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Wallace Weitz’s 5 Largest Adds of 2nd Quarter – Yahoo Finance” published on August 08, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Mondelez International, Inc. (MDLZ) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for June 27, 2019 – Nasdaq” with publication date: June 26, 2019.

Td Capital Management Llc, which manages about $485.45M and $474.56 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Jp Morgan Exchange Traded Fd by 4,757 shares to 65,917 shares, valued at $4.82 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.95 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.04, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 69 investors sold WMT shares while 539 reduced holdings. 128 funds opened positions while 448 raised stakes. 824.26 million shares or 2.68% less from 846.95 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Carnegie Capital Asset Ltd Com stated it has 22,393 shares or 0.15% of all its holdings. Boothbay Fund Mgmt Limited Liability Co accumulated 3,270 shares. Colrain Ltd Llc reported 0.57% of its portfolio in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT). Segment Wealth Mgmt Limited Liability Company reported 1.12% stake. Burney reported 65,790 shares. Focused Wealth Management invested in 16,877 shares. Pennsylvania-based Pnc Finance Svcs Group Inc has invested 0.16% in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT). Diversified Strategies Ltd Liability has invested 4.91% of its portfolio in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT). Community State Bank Na stated it has 38,987 shares or 0.77% of all its holdings. Moreover, Norinchukin Bancorporation The has 0.48% invested in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT). Bellecapital reported 22,530 shares. Sequoia Financial Advisors stated it has 0.11% of its portfolio in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT). Putnam Invs Ltd invested in 1.42% or 6.25 million shares. Rice Hall James & Assoc Ltd Limited Liability Company stated it has 5,250 shares. Shelter Mutual stated it has 106,142 shares or 3.05% of all its holdings.

More notable recent Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) news were published by: Investorplace.com which released: “3 Big Retail Stocks That Are Worth a Look Today – Investorplace.com” on July 12, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Should Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) Be Part Of Your Dividend Portfolio? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 16, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “Today’s pickup: Furniture logistics climbing China tariff learning curve; Walmart takes first step to integrate e-commerce, brick-and-mortar – Benzinga” on July 29, 2019. More interesting news about Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Fretlink Looks To Eliminate The Spot Market By Streamlining Digital Load Matching – Benzinga” published on July 19, 2019 as well as Investorplace.com‘s news article titled: “Walmartâ€™s Trading at an All-Time High: Time to Sell? – Investorplace.com” with publication date: July 16, 2019.