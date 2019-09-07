Walmart (WMT) Market Value Rose While Sound Shore Management Has Trimmed Stake by $55.21 Million; Hourglass Capital Maintains Stake in Qualcomm (QCOM)

Hourglass Capital Llc increased its stake in Qualcomm Inc (QCOM) by 4.47% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hourglass Capital Llc bought 5,470 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.29% . The hedge fund held 127,875 shares of the radio and television broadcasting and communications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.29 million, up from 122,405 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hourglass Capital Llc who had been investing in Qualcomm Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $95.84B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.19% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $78.84. About 5.13 million shares traded. QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) has risen 17.92% since September 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.92% the S&P500. Some Historical QCOM News: 26/05/2018 – China Likely to Approve Qualcomm’s Planned Acquisition of NXP Semiconductors in the Next Few Days; 09/03/2018 – QCOM, NXPI/@danprimack: Qualcomm: Paul Jacobs out as executive chairman. Will remain on the board. Also extending cash tender for NXP. – ! $QCOM $NXPI; 26/04/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-Chip wars: China closing in on second $19 bln semiconductor fund; 29/03/2018 – TAIPEI — Beijing tech conglomerate Tsinghua Unigroup looks to delay the initial public offering for its mobile chip unit to the end of 2019, according to people familiar with the matter; 14/05/2018 – Qualcomm Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 07/05/2018 – Qualcomm Is Said to Plan Exit From Server Chips Amid Cost Cuts; 18/04/2018 – Qualcomm May Be Collateral Damage in a U.S.-China Trade War; 21/05/2018 – QUALCOMM REPORTS CASH OFFERS FOR FOUR SERIES OF NOTES OPEN TO R; 12/03/2018 – QUALCOMM: LETTER ASKS FOR MORE INFORMATION ON CFIUS STATUS; 16/03/2018 – Yahoo! Finance: Qualcomm discussing Jacobs leaving board of directors

Sound Shore Management Inc decreased its stake in Walmart Inc. (WMT) by 33.68% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sound Shore Management Inc sold 569,221 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.90% . The institutional investor held 1.12 million shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $109.32 million, down from 1.69 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sound Shore Management Inc who had been investing in Walmart Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $324.17B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.62% or $0.71 during the last trading session, reaching $114.73. About 4.25 million shares traded. Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) has risen 24.19% since September 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.19% the S&P500. Some Historical WMT News: 28/04/2018 – Sainsbury’s, Walmart’s Asda to create UK supermarket powerhouse; 18/05/2018 – UK’S CMA- CONSIDERING IF SAINSBURYASDA MERGER, IF CARRIED INTO EFFECT, WILL RESULT IN CREATION OF A RELEVANT MERGER SITUATION UNDER MERGER PROVISIONS; 07/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Asia Insight: Optimism over U.S.-China trade lifts markets; 21/04/2018 – The Indian Express: Walmart could buy controlling stake in Flipkart; 29/03/2018 – Walmart talking with Humana on closer ties; acquisition possible; 11/05/2018 – WALMART ACKNOWLEDGES THAT IT VIOLATED FEDERAL LABOR LAW IN PACT; 04/04/2018 – Flipkart is in advanced talks with Walmart to sell a majority stake to the U.S. retailer, Mint said; 09/05/2018 – WALMART WMT.N TO BUY 75 PCT STAKE IN FLIPKART FOR $15 BLN -TV; 09/05/2018 – INDIA FUTURE GROUP IN STAKE SALE TALKS WITH WALMART, AMAZON: ET; 02/04/2018 – Instead of acquiring smaller players, as Wal-Mart is doing, Target is investing around $7 billion back into its own business

Hourglass Capital Llc, which manages about $861.92M and $343.48M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in United Contl Hldgs Inc (NYSE:UAL) by 4,513 shares to 43,923 shares, valued at $3.50 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Cisco Sys Inc (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 11,550 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 268,337 shares, and cut its stake in General Mtrs Co (NYSE:GM).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.77 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.04, from 0.73 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 102 investors sold QCOM shares while 442 reduced holdings. 93 funds opened positions while 324 raised stakes. 901.11 million shares or 10.19% less from 1.00 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Green Square Limited Co owns 23,397 shares. Rmb Mngmt accumulated 0.01% or 5,167 shares. Farmers Bancshares holds 456 shares. Axa invested in 2.74 million shares or 0.61% of the stock. Gilman Hill Asset Mgmt Lc invested in 84,924 shares or 1.7% of the stock. Johnson Group Incorporated holds 811 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Optimum Invest Advsr reported 0.25% in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM). 2.12 million were reported by Barclays Public Limited Co. Thompson Inv Mgmt Inc reported 141,779 shares or 1.55% of all its holdings. Archford Cap Strategies Ltd Limited Liability Company, a Illinois-based fund reported 910 shares. Hrt Fin Lc, New York-based fund reported 6,003 shares. New England Private Wealth Ltd Liability Com holds 0.18% or 12,072 shares in its portfolio. Umb Bancorporation N A Mo owns 39,065 shares. Mackay Shields Ltd Liability Com has invested 0.08% in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM). Cap Fund Management holds 0.14% of its portfolio in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) for 282,734 shares.

Sound Shore Management Inc, which manages about $6.15B and $5.20 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Cbs Corporation (NYSE:CBS) by 779,563 shares to 3.67M shares, valued at $174.56M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Capital One Financial Corp (NYSE:COF) by 215,450 shares in the quarter, for a total of 2.31 million shares, and has risen its stake in American Intl Group Inc. (NYSE:AIG).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.95 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.04, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 69 investors sold WMT shares while 539 reduced holdings. 128 funds opened positions while 448 raised stakes. 824.26 million shares or 2.68% less from 846.95 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Mcrae Management reported 2,150 shares. Whittier Trust Of Nevada Inc holds 0.27% of its portfolio in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) for 37,938 shares. Teachers Retirement Systems Of The State Of Kentucky holds 0.18% in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) or 145,749 shares. Bahl Gaynor Inc has 0.03% invested in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) for 34,014 shares. Whalerock Point Lc, a Rhode Island-based fund reported 11,382 shares. Landscape Capital Management Ltd Company holds 3,346 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. 19,950 are owned by Foyston Gordon & Payne. Capital Ww accumulated 4.10 million shares. Meyer Handelman Company accumulated 276,774 shares. Wealthtrust Axiom Limited Liability Company, a Pennsylvania-based fund reported 2,820 shares. Stevens Capital Management Limited Partnership has invested 1.28% in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT). Morgan Stanley reported 10.86M shares stake. Stonebridge Capital Management Incorporated holds 0.09% or 2,400 shares. Becker invested 1.69% of its portfolio in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT). Colrain Cap Ltd Liability Company holds 0.57% in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) or 5,000 shares.

Analysts await Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) to report earnings on November, 21. They expect $1.08 EPS, 0.00% or $0.00 from last year’s $1.08 per share. WMT’s profit will be $3.05B for 26.56 P/E if the $1.08 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.27 actual EPS reported by Walmart Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -14.96% negative EPS growth.