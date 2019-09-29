Walmart (WMT) Market Value Rose While Atwood & Palmer Has Raised Its Holding; As Becton Dickinson (BDX) Stock Value Rose, Bradley Foster & Sargent Has Increased Position

Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc increased its stake in Becton Dickinson (BDX) by 8.72% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc bought 10,130 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.28% . The institutional investor held 126,327 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $31.84M, up from 116,197 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc who had been investing in Becton Dickinson for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $66.96B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.00% or $2.51 during the last trading session, reaching $248.03. About 907,225 shares traded. Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) has risen 2.24% since September 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.24% the S&P500. Some Historical BDX News: 10/04/2018 – Becton Dickinson Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 19/03/2018 – Moody’s assigns B3 CFR to Vyaire Medical; Outlook stable; 22/03/2018 – U.S FDA SAYS MAGELLAN’S LEAD TEST SYSTEMS CAN CONTINUE TO BE USED WITH BLOOD SAMPLES FROM A FINGER OR HEEL STICK; 26/03/2018 – FDA: Becton Dickinson & Company- BD Vacutainer® Barricor” Lithium Heparin Plasma Blood Collection Tubes for Invitro Diagnostic; 22/03/2018 – FDA: Becton Dickinson & Company- BD Vacutainer® EDTA Tan Top Tube; Catalog Number: 367855 (UDI: 50382903678551); 26/04/2018 – FDA: Becton Dickinson & Company- BD Vacutainer® Push Button Blood Collection Set 0.8 x 19 mm x 305 mm 21G x ® x 12 Catalog; 17/05/2018 – Fitch Rates Becton, Dickinson and Company’s Senior Notes ‘BBB-‘; Outlook Stable; 19/03/2018 – Funds Advised by Apax Partners to Acquire Remaining Minority Stake in Vyaire Medical From BD; 26/04/2018 – BD Launches BD FACSymphony™ S6 High Parameter Cell Sorter to Enable Sorting of Rare Cell Types; 14/05/2018 – Cipher Capital Adds Occidental, Exits Becton Dickinson: 13F

Atwood & Palmer Inc increased its stake in Walmart Inc (WMT) by 3489.01% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Atwood & Palmer Inc bought 65,419 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.90% . The institutional investor held 67,294 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $7.44 million, up from 1,875 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc who had been investing in Walmart Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $336.91B market cap company. The stock increased 0.13% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $118.45. About 3.44M shares traded. Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) has risen 24.19% since September 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.19% the S&P500. Some Historical WMT News: 27/04/2018 – Walmart Vice President of Merchandising Execution and U.S. Manufacturing Is Featured Speaker at NPE: The Plastics Show Market; 03/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Asia Insight: U.S. trade team arrives in Beijing for talks, China media cautious; 07/05/2018 – INDIA’S BIGBASKET SEEKS $500M AFTER WALMART, AMAZON PUSH: MINT; 14/03/2018 – WALMART IS SAID CLOSE TO FINALIZING FLIPKART DEAL:BUS. STANDARD; 07/03/2018 – TSYS REPORTS PACT WITH WALMART TO IMPLEMENT NEW PAYMENT; 10/04/2018 – WALMART AND POSTMATES TEAM UP TO EXPAND RETAILER’S ONLINE GROCERY DELIVERY PROGRAM; 17/05/2018 – Rita Trichur: SCOOP: Walmart reaches deal to sell Canadian banking operations /via @globeandmail; 20/04/2018 – MCDONALD CEO EASTERBROOK HAS BEEN NOMINATED TO WALMART’S BOARD; 15/03/2018 – PLAINTIFF SAYS WALMART “ABRUPTLY” FIRED HIM IN RETALIATION FOR HIS WHISTLEBLOWING, INCLUDING A REPORT TO ITS U.S. E-COMMERCE CEO, IN JANUARY 2017; 30/04/2018 – S&PGRBulletin: Walmart Rtgs Unaffected By Sale Of British Unit

Investors sentiment increased to 1.02 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.07, from 0.95 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 54 investors sold WMT shares while 498 reduced holdings. 108 funds opened positions while 457 raised stakes. 830.68 million shares or 0.78% more from 824.26 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Valley National Advisers reported 0.19% stake. Wg Shaheen & Assocs Dba Whitney & has 0.05% invested in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT). Cim Lc holds 3,668 shares or 0.14% of its portfolio. Loring Wolcott Coolidge Fiduciary Llp Ma holds 0.06% or 34,258 shares. Boltwood Management holds 14,276 shares. Alexandria Limited has 29,005 shares. Moreover, Annex Advisory Svcs Ltd Liability Company has 0.53% invested in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) for 33,897 shares. Parsons Capital Management Ri holds 0.16% of its portfolio in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) for 13,454 shares. Employees Retirement System Of Ohio invested 0.52% of its portfolio in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT). Callahan Advsr Llc reported 64,370 shares or 1.28% of all its holdings. Meridian Investment Counsel owns 22,055 shares. 761,093 are owned by Financial Bank Of Nova Scotia. First Dallas Securities Inc has invested 1.25% in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT). Old Savings Bank In accumulated 82,010 shares. Hamel Assoc Incorporated accumulated 94,278 shares.

Atwood & Palmer Inc, which manages about $599.83 million and $740.42M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Avanos Med Inc by 7,726 shares to 15,000 shares, valued at $654,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Invesco Exch Trd Slf Idx Fd by 55,550 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 340,365 shares, and cut its stake in Atlas Air Worldwide Hldgs In.

