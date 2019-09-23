Walmart (WMT) Market Valuation Rose While Nli International Has Raised Its Holding; Disney Walt Co (DIS) Position Maintained by Broad Run Investment Management Llc

Broad Run Investment Management Llc increased its stake in Disney Walt Co (DIS) by 37.3% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Broad Run Investment Management Llc bought 82,802 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.86% . The institutional investor held 304,811 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $42.56M, up from 222,009 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Broad Run Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Disney Walt Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $238.45 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.07% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $132.37. About 2.04 million shares traded. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 26.97% since September 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.97% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 25/05/2018 – DISNEY SLASHES FORECAST FOR “SOLO: A STAR WARS STORY” WITH EARLY TICKET SALES SAGGING – BLOOMBERG; 23/03/2018 – Books: Bringing Disney’s European Adventures to American Readers; 29/05/2018 – Disney Reportedly Gathering Cash for Twenty-First Century Fox Bid; 24/04/2018 – Saudi Arabia is aiming to launch its own rival to Disney parks, officials say; 10/05/2018 – Disney Parks: PHOTOS: Stars from Marvel Studios’ “Avengers: Infinity War” visited Shanghai Disney Resort for an; 08/05/2018 – 21st Century Fox Files Updated Form 13-D In Relation to Asset Sale to Walt Disney; 25/04/2018 – COMCAST CMCSA.O CEO SAYS DEAL WOULD COVER COST OF CAPITAL ‘IN A COUPLE OF YEARS’; 15/05/2018 – Several Fox investors told Reuters they would be open to terminating the company’s agreement, inked in December, to sell most of its media assets to Walt Disney if Comcast follows through on its plan to launch a rival all-cash bid for as much as $60 billion; 23/05/2018 – Disney: Recently, Chewbacca landed at Star Tours – The Adventures Continue at Disney’s Hollywood Studios in search of a SOL; 28/03/2018 – ‘Roseanne’ returns with monster TV ratings in Trump era

Nli International Inc increased its stake in Walmart Inc (WMT) by 5.16% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Nli International Inc bought 10,090 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.90% . The institutional investor held 205,455 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $22.70 million, up from 195,365 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Nli International Inc who had been investing in Walmart Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $335.89 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.95% or $1.11 during the last trading session, reaching $118.09. About 1.99M shares traded. Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) has risen 24.19% since September 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.19% the S&P500. Some Historical WMT News: 12/04/2018 – Business Standard: Walmart close to buying 51% stake in Flipkart, deal likely by June; 17/05/2018 – Walmart 1Q Net $2.13B; 14/05/2018 – Walmart: No Termination Fee Would Be Payable by Any Party if Share Issuance, Purchase Agreements Were to Be Terminated –Filing; 08/05/2018 – CNBC Wires: WALMART INC’S ONLINE GROCERY DELIVERY PARTNERSHIPS WITH RIDE-HAILING SERVICES UBER AND LYFT HAVE ENDED; 12/04/2018 – WALMART WMT.N LIKELY TO REACH A DEAL TO BUY MAJORITY STAKE IN INDIAN E-COMMERCE FIRM FLIPKART BY END-JUNE; 07/03/2018 – Yahoo! UK: Exclusive: Walmart Brazil ops bidders peg unit’s back taxes at up to $3 billion; 24/04/2018 – Walmart Partners With DoorDash For Home Delivery — MarketWatch; 09/05/2018 – WALMART’S FLIPKART INVESTMENT INCLUDES $2B NEW EQUITY FUNDING; 13/05/2018 – Mint: Walmart has long-term plans for Flipkart, an IPO isn’t one of them; 19/04/2018 – Walmart eases its dress code to allow jeans

More notable recent The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Stocks – Wall Street Gives up Early Gains on Trade Fight Worries – Yahoo Finance” on September 19, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “What Investors Should Know About The Walt Disney Company’s (NYSE:DIS) Financial Strength – Yahoo Finance” published on June 26, 2019, Fool.com published: “One Major Difference Between Disney’s Original Series and Netflix’s – Motley Fool” on September 23, 2019. More interesting news about The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “3 Things That Disney Got Right in August – The Motley Fool” published on August 31, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Disney, Lennar And More ‘Fast Money’ Picks For September 23 – Benzinga” with publication date: September 23, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.21 in Q2 2019. Its down 1.59, from 2.8 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 78 investors sold DIS shares while 627 reduced holdings. 195 funds opened positions while 660 raised stakes. 1.17 billion shares or 7.23% more from 1.09 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Kingfisher invested in 1.07% or 12,464 shares. Eagle Capital Mngmt Limited Liability Company has 2.02% invested in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) for 26,659 shares. Wills Fincl Inc reported 19,591 shares. Regent Mgmt has 0.69% invested in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) for 15,083 shares. New York-based State Teachers Retirement Sys has invested 0.92% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Usca Ria reported 1.71% stake. Kings Point Cap Mngmt reported 93,121 shares. Zuckerman Investment Limited Liability Company stated it has 5,409 shares. Hendershot Inc, Virginia-based fund reported 44,013 shares. 37,000 are held by Steadfast Capital Management Lp. D L Carlson holds 14,047 shares or 0.61% of its portfolio. Snow Cap Management Ltd Partnership owns 3.44% invested in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) for 374,733 shares. Vanguard Gru Inc reported 131.10M shares stake. Decatur Management invested 2.31% of its portfolio in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Citadel Advisors Llc has 1.87M shares for 0.12% of their portfolio.

Broad Run Investment Management Llc, which manages about $1.52B and $2.30 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Aon Plc (NYSE:AON) by 88,969 shares to 1.02M shares, valued at $196.24 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Carmax Inc (NYSE:KMX) by 509,327 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 2.88M shares, and cut its stake in American Woodmark Corp (NASDAQ:AMWD).

Nli International Inc, which manages about $9.21 billion and $1.32 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Boeing Co (NYSE:BA) by 3,600 shares to 26,550 shares, valued at $9.66M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in American Elec Pwr Co Inc (NYSE:AEP) by 21,220 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 67,930 shares, and cut its stake in Constellation Brands Inc (NYSE:STZ).

More notable recent Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “4 Top Stock Trades for Wednesday: TWTR, WMT, CLF, NVTA – Yahoo Finance” on September 03, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Walmart’s ‘unlimited’ grocery delivery goes nationwide – Seeking Alpha” published on September 12, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Huge upside seen for Walmart from PhonePe asset – Seeking Alpha” on September 05, 2019. More interesting news about Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “What’s the State of the U.S. Grocery Market? – The Motley Fool” published on September 23, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Walmart And Sharecare Could Be A Match Made By Haven – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: September 19, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.02 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.07, from 0.95 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 54 investors sold WMT shares while 498 reduced holdings. 108 funds opened positions while 457 raised stakes. 830.68 million shares or 0.78% more from 824.26 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Sandy Spring Bancorp invested in 67,003 shares. Canada Pension Plan Board has invested 0.42% in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT). Tru Investment stated it has 1.87% of its portfolio in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT). North American Mngmt stated it has 22,710 shares. Barr E S & Co owns 2,334 shares. Mechanics Bancorporation Department has 24,958 shares. Boys Arnold & Company accumulated 30,370 shares. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board holds 0.56% of its portfolio in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) for 116,693 shares. Bb&T Ltd Liability Corporation holds 340,591 shares. Wilbanks Smith Thomas Asset Management Limited Com has invested 0.13% in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT). Next Fin Gp stated it has 0.12% in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT). Marble Harbor Investment Counsel Ltd Liability Company reported 56,465 shares stake. Tower Bridge Advsrs holds 104,651 shares. Hendershot Invests Incorporated has 2,820 shares. Lawson Kroeker Investment Management Ne stated it has 97,053 shares.