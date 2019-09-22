Walmart (WMT) Holding Upped by James Investment Research Inc; Akre Capital Management Upped Its Primo Wtr (PRMW) Position by $2.29 Million

Akre Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Primo Wtr Corp (PRMW) by 6.66% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Akre Capital Management Llc bought 190,421 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.46% . The hedge fund held 3.05M shares of the food distributors company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $37.50M, up from 2.86M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Akre Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Primo Wtr Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $510.62 million market cap company. The stock increased 0.39% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $13.02. About 446,415 shares traded or 31.14% up from the average. Primo Water Corporation (NASDAQ:PRMW) has declined 13.78% since September 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.78% the S&P500. Some Historical PRMW News: 14/05/2018 – Primo Water Announces Proposed Follow-On Public Offering of Common Stk; 06/03/2018 – Primo Water Had Seen 2018 Sales $291M-$300M; 05/04/2018 – Primo TV Premieres Its First Original Scripted Series Five @ 305; 12/03/2018 – AMEC Introduces the Primo Nanova® System – Company’s First ICP Etch Product for Chipmakers’ most Advanced Memory and Logic Device Designs; 29/03/2018 – PRIMO WATER HAD 3 REPORTS OF HOT WATER LEAK, ONE BURN INJURY; 14/05/2018 – PRIMO WATER TO OFFER AND SELL ABOUT $65M OF SHRS; 06/03/2018 – CORRECTED-PRIMO WATER CORP – EXPECTS (NOT REPORTS) 2018 ADJUSTED EBITDA $61.0 MLN TO $63.0 MLN; 04/05/2018 – Legion Partners Asset Management, LLC, Affiliates Report Stake In Primo Water; 23/04/2018 – DJ Primo Water Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (PRMW); 13/03/2018 – USGS: M 1.6 – 30km E of Primo Tapia, Mexico

James Investment Research Inc increased its stake in Walmart Incorporated (WMT) by 1.08% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. James Investment Research Inc bought 3,681 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.90% . The institutional investor held 344,565 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $38.07M, up from 340,884 at the end of the previous reported quarter. James Investment Research Inc who had been investing in Walmart Incorporated for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $332.72B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.11% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $116.98. About 5.64M shares traded or 0.22% up from the average. Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) has risen 24.19% since September 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.19% the S&P500. Some Historical WMT News: 03/05/2018 – Fast Co Design: Exclusive: Walmart.com Redesigns As The Anti-Amazon; 15/03/2018 – Huynh alleges Walmart has been mislabeling products so that third-party vendors were paid lower commissions, among other “violations of the law.”; 17/05/2018 – Walmart 1Q Rev Ex-Currency $120.7 Billion; 05/03/2018 – Walmart: Meals Will Also Be Available via Online Grocery Pickup; 10/04/2018 – ProactiveInvstrs: Amazon willing to shell out US$2bln breakup fee to get in on the Walmart-Flipkart deal; 09/05/2018 – S&PGR Expects Walmart’s Leverage to Increase About a Half Turn More Than Previously Projected for the Coming Fiscal Year; 10/05/2018 – SOFTBANK UNDECIDED ON SELLING FLIPKART STAKE TO WALMART: ET; 20/04/2018 – DJ Walmart Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (WMT); 09/05/2018 – Walmart has confirmed it is buying a majority stake in India’s Flipkart for $16 billion; 02/04/2018 – Walmart Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals

James Investment Research Inc, which manages about $5.64B and $1.38B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Meritage Homes Corp (NYSE:MTH) by 22,737 shares to 15,885 shares, valued at $815,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Diodes Inc (NASDAQ:DIOD) by 16,680 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 5,890 shares, and cut its stake in Mcgrath Rentcorp (NASDAQ:MGRC).

More notable recent Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) news were published by: Bizjournals.com which released: “Orlando’s “big 3″ retailers run smoothly as Hurricane Dorian approaches – Orlando Business Journal” on September 03, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Stocks To Watch: Amazon, Alibaba And Peloton In Focus – Seeking Alpha” published on September 21, 2019, Fool.com published: “Kroger’s Growth Speeds Up but Still Trails Walmart’s – The Motley Fool” on September 13, 2019. More interesting news about Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) were released by: Forbes.com and their article: “Amazon’s Climate Pledge: Greenwashing Or A Game-Changer? – Forbes” published on September 21, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Better Buy: Costco vs. Walmart – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 25, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.02 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.07, from 0.95 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 54 investors sold WMT shares while 498 reduced holdings. 108 funds opened positions while 457 raised stakes. 830.68 million shares or 0.78% more from 824.26 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Lenox Wealth Mgmt Incorporated stated it has 0.08% of its portfolio in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT). Federated Invsts Pa holds 0.15% of its portfolio in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) for 548,572 shares. 104,157 were accumulated by Argent Trust Communications. 77,760 are held by Cullen Frost Bankers Incorporated. Appleton Prtn Ma has 3,519 shares for 0.05% of their portfolio. Johnson Group Inc invested in 0.31% or 31,124 shares. Ally Finance owns 0.66% invested in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) for 35,000 shares. Cleararc has invested 0.62% in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT). Aimz Advisors Limited Liability Com stated it has 19,897 shares. Victory Capital Mngmt accumulated 125,180 shares or 0.03% of the stock. 1.17 million are held by Eaton Vance Management. Riverbridge Ltd Liability reported 23,316 shares stake. Alpha Cubed Limited Liability Company owns 20,850 shares. King Luther Cap Management holds 0.31% of its portfolio in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) for 388,404 shares. Perigon Wealth Mngmt Ltd Liability Co holds 0.05% or 1,923 shares.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.29 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.09, from 1.38 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 14 investors sold PRMW shares while 27 reduced holdings. 17 funds opened positions while 36 raised stakes. 29.25 million shares or 5.07% more from 27.84 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. California State Teachers Retirement Sys holds 0% or 53,945 shares. Salem Counselors, North Carolina-based fund reported 3,499 shares. Wolverine Asset Mngmt Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0.02% or 95,000 shares in its portfolio. 2.40M were reported by Blackrock Inc. Price T Rowe Associate Md reported 53,205 shares. Moreover, Renaissance Technology Lc has 0.01% invested in Primo Water Corporation (NASDAQ:PRMW). Perritt Capital Management reported 215,883 shares. Financial Bank Of Mellon invested in 0% or 123,138 shares. Deutsche National Bank & Trust Ag accumulated 54,430 shares. Canada Pension Plan Inv Board accumulated 0% or 75,000 shares. Bank & Trust Of Montreal Can holds 2,942 shares. Citigroup reported 0% in Primo Water Corporation (NASDAQ:PRMW). Elk Creek Ltd Liability Company accumulated 693,741 shares. Dimensional Fund Limited Partnership holds 0.01% or 1.22 million shares in its portfolio. Jpmorgan Chase And owns 1.92M shares for 0% of their portfolio.

Since August 8, 2019, it had 6 insider purchases, and 0 insider sales for $106,486 activity. Mills David J also bought $11,500 worth of Primo Water Corporation (NASDAQ:PRMW) shares. The insider BRENNER RICHARD A bought $17,171. 1,000 Primo Water Corporation (NASDAQ:PRMW) shares with value of $11,095 were bought by Hass David W.. Battle Emma S. bought $4,990 worth of stock.

More notable recent Primo Water Corporation (NASDAQ:PRMW) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Primo Water Appoints Emma Battle to the Board of Directors – GlobeNewswire” on March 04, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Should Primo Water (PRMW) Be On Your Radar Now? – Nasdaq” published on November 20, 2015, Globenewswire.com published: “Primo Water to Announce Results for the Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year Ended December 31, 2018 – GlobeNewswire” on February 12, 2019. More interesting news about Primo Water Corporation (NASDAQ:PRMW) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Primo Water Makes Big Environmental Splash in Pan-Mass Challenge – GlobeNewswire” published on July 27, 2018 as well as Bizjournals.com‘s news article titled: “Primo Water completes acquisition of Glacier – Triad Business Journal” with publication date: December 13, 2016.