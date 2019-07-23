Walmart (WMT) Holding Upped by Cognios Capital Llc; As Synchronyfinanci (SYF) Share Price Rose, Shareholder Gulf International Bank Uk LTD Decreased Position

Cognios Capital Llc increased its stake in Walmart Inc (WMT) by 25.7% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cognios Capital Llc bought 10,375 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.98% with the market. The institutional investor held 50,744 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.95 million, up from 40,369 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cognios Capital Llc who had been investing in Walmart Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $322.07 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.95% or $1.08 during the last trading session, reaching $112.82. About 4.43M shares traded. Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) has risen 18.36% since July 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.93% the S&P500. Some Historical WMT News: 20/04/2018 – Walmart Nominates McDonald’s CEO Stephen J. Easterbrook to Board; 07/03/2018 – CNBC Wires: EXCLUSIVE- WALMART AND BUYOUT FIRMS IN TALKS OVER SOLUTIONS TO BRAZIL TAX ISSUES; 25/04/2018 – Walmart Said It Would Cut CEO’s Bonus Last Year, and Then Didn’t; 05/04/2018 – Easter Holiday Helps Lift Wal-Mart de Mexico Sales; 10/04/2018 – Ossia to Present Cota® Real Wireless Power™ at Walmart Innovation Summit; 14/03/2018 – New York Post: Walmart may be building drone army of robot bees to pollinate crops; 15/03/2018 – Blue Apron plans to sell meal kits in stores in 2018; 03/04/2018 – STAT Plus: Pharmalittle: Celgene No. 2 exec leaves abruptly; Walmart looks at buying PillPack; 06/03/2018 – MOODY’S ASSIGNS FIRST TIME B2 CFR TO NEW OWNER OF C.H. GUENTHER & SON; OUTLOOK STABLE; 04/05/2018 – FLIPKART BOARD IS SAID TO APPROVE $15 BILLION DEAL WITH WALMART – BLOOMBERG

Gulf International Bank Uk Ltd decreased its stake in Synchronyfinanci (SYF) by 12.21% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gulf International Bank Uk Ltd sold 21,400 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.29% with the market. The institutional investor held 153,895 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.91 million, down from 175,295 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gulf International Bank Uk Ltd who had been investing in Synchronyfinanci for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $24.36B market cap company. The stock increased 0.83% or $0.29 during the last trading session, reaching $35.34. About 4.94 million shares traded. Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) has risen 2.71% since July 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 1.72% the S&P500. Some Historical SYF News: 20/04/2018 – Synchrony Financial Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average; 17/05/2018 – SYNCHRONY FINL BOOSTS QTR DIV; 17/05/2018 – Synchrony Financial Raises Dividend to 21c Vs. 15c; 20/04/2018 – Synchrony Financial 1Q Net Interest Income $3.8B; 02/05/2018 – Synchrony Teams with Amazon to Introduce New Alexa Skill for Amazon Store Card; 15/05/2018 – Synchrony: At April 30, Net Charge-Offs as Percentage of Average Loan Receivables Was 6.3%; 25/04/2018 – Synchrony Financial Bond Trading 2x Average; Clients Net Buyers; 20/04/2018 – Synchrony Financial 1Q Net $640M; 15/05/2018 – Synchrony: At April 30, Adjusted Net Charge-Off Rate Was 6.4%; 05/04/2018 – SYNCHRONY FINANCIAL SYF.N : CITIGROUP STARTS WITH NEUTRAL; TARGET PRICE $37

Cognios Capital Llc, which manages about $312.20M and $283.60 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Hca Healthcare Inc (NYSE:HCA) by 5,688 shares to 18,100 shares, valued at $2.36 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Progressive Co Ohio (NYSE:PGR) by 8,823 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 53,112 shares, and cut its stake in Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.95 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.04, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 69 investors sold WMT shares while 539 reduced holdings. 128 funds opened positions while 448 raised stakes. 824.26 million shares or 2.68% less from 846.95 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Partnervest Advisory Lc owns 4,074 shares for 0.16% of their portfolio. Lpl Fincl Limited Liability Co stated it has 492,895 shares. Campbell Newman Asset Mgmt has invested 0.1% in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT). Carlton Hofferkamp And Jenks Wealth Mngmt Ltd Limited Liability Company accumulated 0.3% or 4,867 shares. Kentucky Retirement Insur Trust Fund stated it has 0.6% of its portfolio in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT). Truepoint holds 0.03% or 3,659 shares. Jane Street Grp Inc Llc holds 0.31% of its portfolio in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) for 1.93M shares. Burt Wealth Advisors invested 0.13% in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT). Moreover, Hsbc Holdg Public Lc has 0.39% invested in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT). 3,648 were accumulated by Tradewinds Capital Mngmt Limited Liability Com. Lenox Wealth invested in 1,996 shares or 0.06% of the stock. Burney holds 65,790 shares or 0.4% of its portfolio. Manchester Management Ltd Liability reported 13,539 shares. Hilton Capital Lc holds 3,371 shares or 0.04% of its portfolio. First Advsr Lp invested in 351,633 shares.

Gulf International Bank Uk Ltd, which manages about $5.75B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Fplgrpinc (NYSE:NEE) by 3,050 shares to 114,544 shares, valued at $22.14M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Incytegenomi (NASDAQ:INCY) by 7,895 shares in the quarter, for a total of 46,007 shares, and has risen its stake in Dominion Energy (NYSE:D).

