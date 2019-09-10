Walmart (WMT) Holding Increased by Cutter & Company Brokerage Inc; Maxim Integrated Prods (LMT) Valuation Rose While Willis Investment Counsel Has Raised Its Holding

Willis Investment Counsel increased its stake in Maxim Integrated Prods (LMT) by 168.44% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Willis Investment Counsel bought 85,400 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.14% . The institutional investor held 136,100 shares of the military and government and technical company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.24M, up from 50,700 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Willis Investment Counsel who had been investing in Maxim Integrated Prods for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $106.21 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.45% or $1.71 during the last trading session, reaching $378.5. About 773,254 shares traded. Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT) has risen 13.14% since September 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.14% the S&P500. Some Historical LMT News: 12/03/2018 – Top procurement official quits German defence ministry; 18/04/2018 – AerotechNews: Lockheed Martin provides Australia with space situational awareness system; 05/05/2018 – UNITED LAUNCH ALLIANCE ROCKET CARRYING NASA’S LATEST ROBOT MARS LANDER BLASTS OFF FROM VANDENBERG AIR FORCE BASE IN CALIFORNIA; 07/03/2018 – Lockheed Martin takes the lion’s share of DoD funds with nearly 90 percent of revenue coming from the federal government; 24/05/2018 – DoD: Lockheed Martin Gets $558.3 Million U.S. Navy Pact; 18/04/2018 – Lockheed teams up with more German firms on military helicopter bid; 04/04/2018 – Saudi Arabia’s powerful Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman will meet with Lockheed Martin CEO Marillyn Hewson and tour the defense giant’s Sunnyvale, California complex this week; 08/03/2018 – New Joint Venture Announced to Deliver Germany’s Next Generation Ground Based Air Defense System “TLVS”; 03/04/2018 – LOCKHEED MARTIN WINS CONTRACT TO BUILD LOW-BOOM SUPERSONIC JET; 24/04/2018 – INTERVIEW-Lockheed lauds U.S. arms sales push, sees foreign sales rising

Cutter & Company Brokerage Inc increased its stake in Walmart Inc (WMT) by 884.22% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cutter & Company Brokerage Inc bought 93,895 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.90% . The institutional investor held 104,514 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.19M, up from 10,619 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cutter & Company Brokerage Inc who had been investing in Walmart Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $329.71B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.31% or $0.36 during the last trading session, reaching $115.97. About 2.96 million shares traded. Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) has risen 24.19% since September 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.19% the S&P500. Some Historical WMT News: 09/05/2018 – WALMART – EVEN IF ADDITIONAL INVESTORS JOIN FUNDING ROUND, CO WOULD RETAIN CLEAR MAJORITY OWNERSHIP OF FLIPKART; 15/03/2018 – WALMART DROPS SUDDENLY AFTER EX-EXEC FILES WHISTLEBLOWER SUIT; 14/03/2018 – Walmart will offer grocery delivery in more than 100 metro areas amid pressure from Amazon, Target and Instacart:; 16/05/2018 – Walmart To Debut More Than 125 Brands With Lord & Taylor Online Flagship — MarketWatch; 09/05/2018 – Moody’s Affirms Walmart Ratings After Flipkart Deal Announcement; 04/05/2018 – Walmart reportedly triumphs over Amazon with approval of $15 billion deal for majority stake in Flipkart; 10/05/2018 – Canadian Tire buys Helly Hansen on direct approach; 07/05/2018 – WALMART WMT.N LIKELY TO ANNOUNCE FLIPKART DEAL BEFORE END OF THIS WEEK; 02/04/2018 – Sources say Walmart is looking at scooping up PillPack, a start-up that helps manage prescriptions by packaging pills together and delivering them, for less than $1 billion; 16/05/2018 – WALMART INC WMT.N SAYS LORD & TAYLOR TO BEGIN TO ROLL OUT NEW LORD & TAYLOR FLAGSHIP STORE ON WALMART.COM IN COMING WEEKS

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.95 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.04, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 69 investors sold WMT shares while 539 reduced holdings. 128 funds opened positions while 448 raised stakes. 824.26 million shares or 2.68% less from 846.95 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. New England Investment & Retirement Grp Inc has invested 0.22% in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT). St Germain D J holds 0.05% or 4,686 shares. Sky Limited Liability invested in 0.08% or 2,200 shares. Somerset Trust invested in 1.06% or 20,608 shares. 13,479 are held by Guardian Investment Mngmt. Riverbridge Prns Lc has 23,376 shares. Fukoku Mutual Life Insur has invested 0.07% of its portfolio in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT). First Dallas Securities Inc holds 13,237 shares or 0.93% of its portfolio. Pinebridge Investments Lp reported 127,137 shares stake. Pictet Asset Management reported 959,507 shares. Community Bankshares Na holds 0.77% or 38,987 shares in its portfolio. Duff And Phelps Inv Mngmt holds 0.02% in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) or 15,215 shares. Cambridge Invest Rech Advsr reported 220,938 shares or 0.21% of all its holdings. Cap has 0.73% invested in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) for 4,800 shares. Intersect Cap Lc reported 2,237 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.26 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.27, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 45 investors sold LMT shares while 369 reduced holdings. 136 funds opened positions while 384 raised stakes. 214.10 million shares or 9.20% less from 235.79 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Proshare Ltd Liability Co owns 43,429 shares. Monroe Bankshares And Mi invested in 2,001 shares. Tocqueville Asset Mngmt LP accumulated 0.11% or 27,545 shares. Segment Wealth Lc holds 0.23% of its portfolio in Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT) for 3,557 shares. M Holdings Secs Inc holds 0.29% in Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT) or 4,159 shares. Parsons Management Ri reported 5,836 shares. Washington-based Washington Tru National Bank & Trust has invested 0.07% in Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT). Farmers Company has invested 0.25% in Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT). Security Financial Bank Of Sioux City Iowa Ia holds 0.69% of its portfolio in Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT) for 2,000 shares. Crestwood Advsrs Group Inc Lc owns 92,900 shares. Bessemer Securities Limited Liability holds 0.16% or 1,525 shares. Deprince Race Zollo has 57,409 shares for 0.47% of their portfolio. Cleararc Cap has 0.21% invested in Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT). Gw Henssler & reported 31,360 shares stake. Narwhal Cap Mgmt owns 13,592 shares for 0.89% of their portfolio.

Willis Investment Counsel, which manages about $1.45 billion and $1.45 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Tractor Supply Co (NASDAQ:TXN) by 118,428 shares to 91,065 shares, valued at $8.90 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Mycelx Technologies Corp (NYSE:MUR) by 157,260 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 10,360 shares, and cut its stake in Wisdomtree Total Div Fund (NYSE:WM).

