Walmart (WMT) Holding Has Increased by Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc; Morgan Dempsey Capital Management Raised Kimberly (KMB) Position by $373,996 as Shares Rose

Morgan Dempsey Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Kimberly (KMB) by 7.08% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management Llc bought 2,812 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.11% . The hedge fund held 42,502 shares of the containers and packaging company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $5.66 million, up from 39,690 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Kimberly for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $46.47 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.69% or $0.92 during the last trading session, reaching $135.04. About 2.78M shares traded or 63.30% up from the average. Kimberly-Clark Corporation (NYSE:KMB) has risen 25.59% since September 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.59% the S&P500. Some Historical KMB News: 23/04/2018 – KIMBERLY-CLARK LOST MARKET SHARE IN DIAPERS IN CHINA; 11/05/2018 – KIMBERLY-CLARK REPORTS EXECUTIVE LEADERSHIP CHANGES; 03/05/2018 – KIMBERLY-CLARK DE MEXICO: COFECE CONDUCTING REVIEW OF SOME MKTS; 12/04/2018 – KIMBERLY-CLARK INVESTING EST. $100M IN ALABAMA FACILITY; 11/05/2018 – KIMBERLY-CLARK NAMES AARON POWELL HEAD OF K-C PROFESSIONAL; 23/04/2018 – Kimberly-Clark 1Q EPS 26c; 22/05/2018 – Kimberly-Clark to Expand Production at its North Carolina Nonwovens Plant; 10/05/2018 – Kimberly-Clark Declares Quarterly Dividend; 12/04/2018 – KIMBERLY-CLARK CORP – ESTIMATED INVESTMENT OF MORE THAN $100 MLN IN FACILITY; 12/04/2018 – Made in Alabama: BREAKING: Kimberly-Clark announces $100M investment in #MobileAL mill to expand capacity

Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Walmart Inc (WMT) by 4.69% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc bought 3,283 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.90% . The institutional investor held 73,318 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $8.10 million, up from 70,035 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Walmart Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $332.72 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.11% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $116.98. About 5.64 million shares traded or 0.22% up from the average. Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) has risen 24.19% since September 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.19% the S&P500. Some Historical WMT News: 14/03/2018 – Walmart will offer grocery delivery in more than 100 metro areas amid pressure from Amazon, Target and Instacart The company already offers grocery pickup at 1,200 of its stores; 09/05/2018 – SoftBank’s Son: Walmart Reached Deal for Control of Flipkart Last Night; 14/05/2018 – Walmart: The Digital Business Might Be Back on Track — Barrons.com; 28/03/2018 – New York Post: Hearst heiress thanks Jesus after Walmart pulls Cosmo from checkout lines; 30/04/2018 – Walmart’s Asda agrees to UK merger deal with Sainsbury’s; 23/04/2018 – WALMART HEAD OF FOOD SAFETY COMMENTS AT MIT BLOCKCHAIN EVENT; 04/05/2018 – Several high-profile investors reportedly lost over $600 million on Theranos, including Secretary DeVos, Walmart heirs and more:; 12/05/2018 – There’s a whole bunch of data in Walmart’s corner that supports the risk it’s taking in buying Flipkart – Here’s five charts that explain:; 15/03/2018 – Fired Walmart Exec Alleges Online Fraud Stemming From Amazon Rivalry; 23/04/2018 – WALMART EXECS TO VISIT ISRAEL, WEIGH CYBER COOPERATION: GLOBES

More notable recent Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “3 Reasons The Target Run Isn’t Done – Seeking Alpha” on September 23, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “A Foolish Take: Walmart and Target Are Beating Amazon in Back-To-School Sales – Motley Fool” published on September 09, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Walmart And Sharecare Could Be A Match Made By Haven – Seeking Alpha” on September 19, 2019. More interesting news about Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Better Buy: Costco vs. Walmart – Yahoo Finance” published on August 25, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “Walmart and Capital One Strike a Deal — Whatâ€™s in It for Each of Them? – The Motley Fool” with publication date: September 23, 2019.

