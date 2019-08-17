Walmart (WMT) Holder Westend Advisors Has Upped Position by $2.81 Billion as Market Value Rose; As Bloomin Brands (BLMN) Share Value Declined, Shareholder Her Majesty The Queen In Right Of The Province Of Alberta Alberta Investment Management Trimmed Stake by $390,000

Her Majesty The Queen In Right Of The Province Of Alberta Alberta Investment Management Corp decreased its stake in Bloomin Brands Inc (BLMN) by 34.27% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Her Majesty The Queen In Right Of The Province Of Alberta Alberta Investment Management Corp sold 19,500 shares as the company’s stock declined 13.47% . The institutional investor held 37,400 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $765,000, down from 56,900 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Her Majesty The Queen In Right Of The Province Of Alberta Alberta Investment Management Corp who had been investing in Bloomin Brands Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.35B market cap company. It closed at $15.51 lastly. It is down 12.71% since August 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.71% the S&P500. Some Historical BLMN News: 26/04/2018 – BLOOMIN’ BRANDS, HOLDER JANA PARTNERS REPORTS SHARE SALES; 26/04/2018 – Bloomin’ Brands 1Q Adj EPS 71c; 25/04/2018 – Bloomin’ Brands Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 27/04/2018 – BLOOMIN’ BRANDS INC BLMN.O : BMO RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $28 FROM $27; 11/04/2018 – JANA PARTNERS LLC REPORTS 6.4 PCT STAKE IN BLOOMIN’ BRANDS INC AS OF APRIL 9 – SEC FILING; 20/04/2018 – DJ Bloomin’ Brands Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (BLMN); 26/04/2018 – JANA Partners Cuts Stake in Bloomin’ Brands to 2.6%; 26/04/2018 – BLOOMIN’ BRANDS INC QTRLY TOTAL REVENUES $1,116.5 MLN VS $1,154.7 MLN; 26/04/2018 – BLOOMIN’ BRANDS HOLDER JANA PARTNERS REPORTS 2.6% STAKE; 26/04/2018 – JANA PARTNERS LLC REPORTS 2.6 PCT STAKE IN BLOOMIN’ BRANDS INC, AS OF APRIL 24, 2018 – SEC FILING

Westend Advisors Llc increased its stake in Walmart Inc. (WMT) by 8.65% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Westend Advisors Llc bought 28,811 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.90% . The institutional investor held 361,817 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $35.29B, up from 333,006 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Westend Advisors Llc who had been investing in Walmart Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $322.56B market cap company. The stock increased 0.27% or $0.3 during the last trading session, reaching $112.99. About 10.52 million shares traded or 76.86% up from the average. Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) has risen 24.19% since August 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.19% the S&P500. Some Historical WMT News: 22/03/2018 – MODCLOTH’S FORMER CEO IS SAID TO HAVE LEFT WALMART: RECODE; 17/05/2018 – WALMART – QTRLY WALMART U.S. COMPARABLE SALES, WITHOUT FUEL UP 2.1 PCT; 30/03/2018 – Walmart Founding Family Faces Test in Humana Acquisition Talks; 04/04/2018 – CORRECTED (OFFICIAL)-Walmart opens first high-tech small-sized supermarket in China; 17/04/2018 – Walmart Is Making Its Website a Little Less Like Walmart; 23/03/2018 – MODCLOTH’S FORMER CEO IS SAID TO HAVE LEFT WALMART: RECODE; 13/03/2018 – South Dakota urges Supreme Court to click ‘buy’ on internet sales tax; 03/05/2018 – Relevium Launches Bioganix® on Walmart.com; 09/05/2018 – SoftBank CEO: Company’s $2.5 Billion FlipKart Stake Is Worth About $4 Billion in Walmart Deal; 03/05/2018 – EXPLAINER-Battle lines drawn in $10 billion Sainsbury’s-Asda deal

Her Majesty The Queen In Right Of The Province Of Alberta Alberta Investment Management Corp, which manages about $10.69B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Davita Inc (NYSE:DVA) by 17,800 shares to 161,600 shares, valued at $8.77M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in On Semiconductor Corp (ONNN) by 54,706 shares in the quarter, for a total of 462,007 shares, and has risen its stake in Arconic Inc.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.46 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.29, from 1.17 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 18 investors sold BLMN shares while 53 reduced holdings. 36 funds opened positions while 68 raised stakes. 82.60 million shares or 2.54% more from 80.56 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Barclays Public Limited Com owns 226,310 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Martingale Asset Mngmt Limited Partnership has 0.08% invested in Bloomin' Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLMN). Susquehanna Grp Limited Liability Partnership owns 55,213 shares. Aqr Capital Management Limited Liability Corporation owns 710,712 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Tci Wealth Advisors invested 0% of its portfolio in Bloomin' Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLMN). Parametric Portfolio Ltd Com reported 497,697 shares. Indexiq Advsrs Lc owns 77,449 shares. Tyvor Capital Ltd Limited Liability Company invested 3.77% in Bloomin' Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLMN). Charles Schwab Inv Mngmt Inc holds 0.01% or 1.09M shares in its portfolio. Spark Invest Management Limited Liability Corp reported 822,200 shares. Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale holds 0% or 19,812 shares. Walleye Trading Limited Com reported 16,423 shares. Ftb Advisors has 42 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Landscape Cap Management Limited Liability Co has invested 0.14% in Bloomin' Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLMN). Trexquant Invest Limited Partnership, a Connecticut-based fund reported 147,742 shares.

