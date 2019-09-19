Walmart (WMT) Holder Verity Asset Management Cut Holding by $306,306; Coho Partners LTD Holding in Philip Morris Intl Com (PM) Decreased by $4.47 Million

Coho Partners Ltd decreased its stake in Philip Morris Intl Inc. Com (PM) by 3.36% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Coho Partners Ltd sold 57,319 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.53% . The institutional investor held 1.65M shares of the farming and seeds and milling company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $129.46M, down from 1.71 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Coho Partners Ltd who had been investing in Philip Morris Intl Inc. Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $111.24 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.08% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $71.5. About 4.78M shares traded. Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) has declined 3.47% since September 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.47% the S&P500. Some Historical PM News: 09/05/2018 – Philip Morris Sees 2018 EPS $5.15-EPS $5.30; 15/05/2018 – In seeking regulatory approval iQOS, Philip Morris International is claiming the electronic gadget is less likely to cause disease than traditional cigarettes; 16/05/2018 – Philip Morris’ new smoking device called iQOS has the ability to harvest personal data about users’ smoking habits; 09/05/2018 – Philip Morris has applied to introduce IQOS in the U.S. and is awaiting a decision from the Food and Drug Administration; 19/04/2018 – PHILIP MORRIS SEES FY EPS $5.25 TO $5.40, SAW $5.20 TO $5.35; 20/04/2018 – Philip Morris International Credit Risk Protected by De-Leveraging Path; 30/04/2018 – Fidelity Fund Adds Intel, Exits Philip Morris, Cuts Apple; 20/04/2018 – Philip Morris Bond Trading 3x Average; 19/04/2018 – Philip Morris 1Q Eastern Europe Cigarette and Heated Tobacco Unit Volume Down 8.3%; 19/04/2018 – PHILIP MORRIS BOOSTS 2018 FORECAST

Verity Asset Management Inc decreased its stake in Walmart Inc. (WMT) by 40.48% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Verity Asset Management Inc sold 3,366 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.90% . The institutional investor held 4,949 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $453,000, down from 8,315 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Walmart Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $334.37 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.34% or $0.4 during the last trading session, reaching $117.56. About 1.76 million shares traded. Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) has risen 24.19% since September 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.19% the S&P500. Some Historical WMT News: 04/05/2018 – Walmart reportedly triumphs over Amazon with approval of $15 billion deal for majority stake in Flipkart; 25/05/2018 – Half of Walmart’s workforce are part-time workers -labor group; 18/05/2018 – UK’S CMA- CONSIDERING IF SAINSBURYASDA MERGER, IF CARRIED INTO EFFECT, WILL RESULT IN CREATION OF A RELEVANT MERGER SITUATION UNDER MERGER PROVISIONS; 07/05/2018 – Mint: BigBasket eyes $500 million war chest as Walmart, Amazon loom; 30/05/2018 – Walmart’s New Education Benefit Puts Cap and Gown within Reach for Associates; 11/05/2018 – WALMART ACKNOWLEDGES THAT IT VIOLATED FEDERAL LABOR LAW IN PACT; 11/05/2018 – The Tribune: Walmart deal: SoftBank undecided on exiting Flipkart; 07/03/2018 – O’DANG Hummus™, Maker of Premium Hummus and Hummus Dressings, Launches New Hummus Dressing Line Nationwide at Walmart; 02/04/2018 – Walmart is looking at buying PillPack, an online pharmacy, for under $1 billion; 09/05/2018 – S&PGR Expects Walmart’s Leverage to Increase About a Half Turn More Than Previously Projected for the Coming Fiscal Year

Investors sentiment increased to 1.02 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.07, from 0.95 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 54 investors sold WMT shares while 498 reduced holdings. 108 funds opened positions while 457 raised stakes. 830.68 million shares or 0.78% more from 824.26 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Next Financial Gp has 0.12% invested in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT). Rothschild Il stated it has 0.5% in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT). Clifford Swan Investment Counsel Limited Liability Com holds 0.53% of its portfolio in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) for 91,132 shares. Pinnacle Financial Prtnrs stated it has 0.16% in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT). Vermont-based Manchester Ltd Co has invested 0.18% in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT). Calamos Advisors Lc owns 1.25M shares or 0.76% of their US portfolio. Weatherly Asset Management LP accumulated 13,943 shares. Mcmillion Capital Mgmt has 310 shares. Kidder Stephen W owns 10,402 shares or 0.46% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Perigon Wealth Mgmt Lc has 0.05% invested in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) for 1,923 shares. Woodstock invested 0.7% in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT). Princeton Portfolio Strategies Gp Limited Liability Company holds 0.14% or 5,100 shares. New England Invest And Retirement Gp Inc, Massachusetts-based fund reported 6,327 shares. Dana Advsr has 160,615 shares. Cohen Klingenstein Lc has invested 0.13% in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT).

Verity Asset Management Inc, which manages about $409.92 million and $100.86M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Proshares Tr Ultrashort 20 Yr Treas New (TBT) by 13,288 shares to 67,508 shares, valued at $2.43M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares Core S&P 500 Etf (IVV) by 3,411 shares in the quarter, for a total of 4,402 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares Floating Rate Bond Etf (FLOT).

More notable recent Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) news were published by: Fool.com which released: "Kroger's Investments in Online Shopping Are Registering Sales Growth – Motley Fool" on September 19, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: "4 Top Stock Trades for Wednesday: TWTR, WMT, CLF, NVTA – Yahoo Finance" published on September 03, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: "Huge upside seen for Walmart from PhonePe asset – Seeking Alpha" on September 05, 2019. More interesting news about Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: "Walmart pulls back on gun sales – Seeking Alpha" published on September 03, 2019 as well as Fool.com's news article titled: "Walmart's Going After Another Pillar of Amazon's Business – Motley Fool" with publication date: September 17, 2019.

Analysts await Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) to report earnings on November, 21. They expect $1.08 EPS, 0.00% or $0.00 from last year’s $1.08 per share. WMT’s profit will be $3.07 billion for 27.21 P/E if the $1.08 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.27 actual EPS reported by Walmart Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -14.96% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) news were published by: Ibtimes.com which released: "It's Not Cigarettes Bringing Altria and Philip Morris International Together Again – International Business Times" on September 02, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: "Federal ban possible on flavored vaping products – Seeking Alpha" published on September 11, 2019, Streetinsider.com published: "UPDATE: Philip Morris International (PM)/Altria (MO) Could Be Moving on Deal Speculation – Analyst – StreetInsider.com" on August 26, 2019. More interesting news about Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: "Philip Morris Rewards Investors Again – Seeking Alpha" published on September 12, 2019 as well as Streetinsider.com's news article titled: "Philip Morris (PM)/Altria (MO) Merger Getting More Probable, Although PM Should Still Wait – Citi – StreetInsider.com" with publication date: September 18, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.78 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.23, from 1.01 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 58 investors sold PM shares while 505 reduced holdings. 93 funds opened positions while 345 raised stakes. 1.12 billion shares or 0.52% more from 1.12 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Benjamin F Edwards And Incorporated accumulated 0.09% or 13,147 shares. Hourglass Capital Ltd Liability Co reported 1.88% stake. 7,739 were accumulated by Spears Abacus Advsr Lc. Channing Cap Mgmt Lc stated it has 106,961 shares. France-based Bnp Paribas Asset Management Sa has invested 0.02% in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM). Sky Invest Gp Ltd Liability Corporation holds 2.2% or 79,926 shares in its portfolio. New York-based Cibc World Mkts has invested 0.86% in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM). Holderness Com invested 0.14% of its portfolio in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM). 196,733 were reported by Hightower Trust Service Lta. Colonial Trust Advisors holds 0.09% or 6,511 shares. Marathon Capital holds 2,887 shares. Koshinski Asset has 4,981 shares for 0.16% of their portfolio. Pittenger Anderson holds 6,750 shares. Ghp Inv Advsrs holds 0.04% of its portfolio in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) for 4,310 shares. Amundi Pioneer Asset Mngmt Inc holds 604,799 shares or 0.04% of its portfolio.

