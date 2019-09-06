Walmart (WMT) Holder Twin Focus Capital Partners Decreased Its Position by $970,000; United Technologies (UTX) Shareholder Salem Capital Management Has Boosted Position by $2.83 Million as Valuation Declined

Twin Focus Capital Partners Llc decreased its stake in Walmart Inc (WMT) by 50% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Twin Focus Capital Partners Llc sold 10,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.90% . The institutional investor held 10,000 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $975,000, down from 20,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Twin Focus Capital Partners Llc who had been investing in Walmart Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $325.81B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.11% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $115.31. About 1.03M shares traded. Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) has risen 24.19% since September 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.19% the S&P500. Some Historical WMT News: 28/03/2018 – 52 percent of Democrats are now likely to purchase from Walmart compared to 44 percent five years ago, according to a YouGov survey; 14/03/2018 – WALMART IS SAID CLOSE TO FINALIZING FLIPKART DEAL:BUS. STANDARD; 23/05/2018 – Cramer’s charts suggest investors buy Akamai and sell Walmart; 23/04/2018 – POLL-Mexico’s Walmex expected to see 1st-qtr profit rise 11.5 pct; 22/05/2018 – SoftBank: Selling Entire Stake in India’s Flipkart to Walmart; 27/03/2018 – Walmart ditches Alipay in western China for Tencent’s WeChat; 20/04/2018 – BRITAIN’S G4S U.S. CASH SOLUTIONS GROWING FASTER THAN ANY OTHER BUSINESS LINE, MARGINS HIGHER THAN GROUP AVERAGE -CEO; 08/05/2018 – CORE-MARK – QTRLY INCREASE IN NET SALES WAS DUE TO CONTRIBUTIONS FROM ACQUISITION OF FARNER-BOCKEN COMPANY, ADDITION OF WAL-MART STORES AMONG OTHERS; 28/05/2018 – Channel NewsAsia: Indian trader group objects to Walmart-Flipkart deal; 09/05/2018 – Walmart has confirmed it is buying a majority stake in India’s Flipkart for $16 billion

Salem Capital Management Inc increased its stake in United Technologies (UTX) by 292.21% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Salem Capital Management Inc bought 22,135 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.64% . The institutional investor held 29,710 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.83 million, up from 7,575 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Salem Capital Management Inc who had been investing in United Technologies for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $113.33 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.85% or $1.13 during the last trading session, reaching $134.16. About 470,495 shares traded. United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) has risen 0.38% since September 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.38% the S&P500. Some Historical UTX News: 20/04/2018 – Space Weather: G1 (Minor) Geomagnetic Storm Warning Valid 20/0510-21/0300 UTC; 24/04/2018 – United Tech’s sales rise 10.3 percent; 18/05/2018 – United Technologies to Sell Ice Cream-Machine Manufacturer for $1 Billion; 18/05/2018 – United Technologies Issues EUR750M of Senior Floating-Rate Notes Maturing 2020; 12/03/2018 – Boeing, Caterpillar and United Technologies fell more than 2 percent; 04/05/2018 – Hedge fund Third Point pushes UTC to split into 3 businesses-letter; 15/05/2018 – Ackman Joins Loeb to Push Three-Way Split at United Technologies; 02/05/2018 – Ontic Signs First Product License with UTC Aerospace Systems’ Goodrich Control Systems; 04/05/2018 – DANIEL LOEB’S THIRD POINT SAYS HAS BEEN TALKING WITH UNITED TECHNOLOGIES ABOUT “WEAK OPERATING PERFORMANCE”, DISADVANTAGES OF CONGLOMERATE STRUCTURE – LETTER; 20/03/2018 – P&W to deliver spare A320neo engines soon to India’s lndiGo

More notable recent United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “United Technologies stake cut at Third Point – Seeking Alpha” on August 13, 2019, also Investorplace.com with their article: “Dow Jones Today: Finally, Some Relief on the Trade Front – Investorplace.com” published on September 05, 2019, Streetinsider.com published: “United Technologies (UTX) Otis Spinout Could Offer a Source of Fundamental Value – William Blair – StreetInsider.com” on September 03, 2019. More interesting news about United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Top Pentagon Official Has “No Major Concerns” With Raytheon-UTC Deal – Yahoo Finance” published on August 28, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “4 Top Industrial Stocks to Watch in September – Motley Fool” with publication date: September 05, 2019.

Twin Focus Capital Partners Llc, which manages about $1.09 billion and $213.26M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Vanguard Intl Equity Index F (VEU) by 9,652 shares to 136,132 shares, valued at $6.83M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Select Sector Spdr Tr (XLE) by 5,800 shares in the quarter, for a total of 39,870 shares, and has risen its stake in Encana Corp (NYSE:ECA).

