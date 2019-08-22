Walmart (WMT) Holder Td Capital Management Has Boosted Holding by $408,952 as Valuation Rose; Microsoft (MSFT) Shares Rose While Hayek Kallen Investment Management Has Decreased Holding

Hayek Kallen Investment Management decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 4.62% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hayek Kallen Investment Management sold 4,090 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The institutional investor held 84,390 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.95 million, down from 88,480 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hayek Kallen Investment Management who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $ market cap company. The stock decreased 1.03% or $1.43 during the last trading session, reaching $137.36. About 11.80 million shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since August 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 16/04/2018 – Results from Symic Bio Liver Fibrosis Program Presented at the International Liver Congress 2018; 27/03/2018 – Showpad Launches Shared Spaces to Help Sales Teams Provide a More Personalized Buyer Experience; 23/05/2018 – delaware United Kingdom Launches SAP Workload Migration to Microsoft Azure for UK Customers; 26/04/2018 – MICROSOFT – QTRLY REVENUE IN INTELLIGENT CLOUD WAS $7.9 BLN AND INCREASED 17%; 30/04/2018 – CYREN TO WORK WITH MICROSOFT ON PHISHING, ATTACKS IN OFFICE 365; 16/05/2018 – FP Tech Desk: Microsoft planning low-cost Surface tablet line to take on iPad; 30/05/2018 – VASCO Transforms Business Enablement with Launch of New Anti-Fraud Platform, Renames Company OneSpan; 22/05/2018 – WhiteSource Launches Next-generation Software Composition Analysis Technology for Prioritizing Open Source Security Alerts; 03/04/2018 – Vology Achieves Cisco Gold Partner Status; 05/03/2018 – Microsoft is bringing its digital assistant Cortana to Outlook for iOS and Android

Td Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Walmart Inc (WMT) by 156.26% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Td Capital Management Llc bought 4,216 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.90% . The institutional investor held 6,914 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $674,000, up from 2,698 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Td Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Walmart Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $318.70B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.34% or $0.38 during the last trading session, reaching $111.64. About 3.53M shares traded. Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) has risen 24.19% since August 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.19% the S&P500. Some Historical WMT News: 13/05/2018 – Economic Times: Walmart to be at ease even if SoftBank stays put in Flipkart; 05/03/2018 Matthew Boyle: Scoop: Walmart threatens restaurant chains by adding prepared meals; 16/03/2018 – WALMART CHINA APOLOGIES FOR LABELING TAIWAN AS A COUNTRY; 09/05/2018 – Walmart said Wednesday that it would acquire an initial stake of roughly 77 percent in Flipkart; 15/03/2018 – FORMER WALMART EXECUTIVE FILES WHISTLEBLOWER SUIT IN CALIFORNIA; 14/03/2018 – WALMART TARGETING MORE THAN 10% U.S. HOUSEHOLDS BY YEAR END; 16/05/2018 – WALMART INC WMT.N SAYS LORD & TAYLOR TO BEGIN TO ROLL OUT NEW LORD & TAYLOR FLAGSHIP STORE ON WALMART.COM IN COMING WEEKS; 17/05/2018 – Kroger inks Ocado grocery delivery deal to battle Amazon threat; 30/05/2018 – ANALYSIS-India’s e-commerce wars to be rehaped by private label brands; 15/03/2018 – Cramer: Amazon, Walmart and Target sealed the fate of the toiling Toys R Us

Analysts await Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.24 earnings per share, up 8.77% or $0.10 from last year’s $1.14 per share. After $1.37 actual earnings per share reported by Microsoft Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -9.49% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.03, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 64 investors sold MSFT shares while 922 reduced holdings. 159 funds opened positions while 742 raised stakes. 5.41 billion shares or 1.21% less from 5.48 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Tokio Marine Asset Management Limited has invested 0.47% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Foundry Ptnrs Limited reported 7,673 shares. Hilltop Holdings Inc invested in 1.38% or 55,007 shares. 61,911 were reported by Regent Inv Llc. Harbour Inv Ltd Com accumulated 76,163 shares or 6.63% of the stock. Sky Invest Group Inc Ltd has invested 3.21% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Cookson Peirce And holds 2.27% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) or 228,501 shares. Duquesne Family Office holds 17.68% or 5.17M shares in its portfolio. M&T National Bank & Trust has 1.48% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 2.40 million shares. S&Co Inc invested in 110,457 shares or 1.45% of the stock. Gulf Intl Bancshares (Uk) owns 1.73 million shares or 3.54% of their US portfolio. Wetherby Asset Mgmt owns 202,442 shares or 2.98% of their US portfolio. Raymond James And Associates reported 1.66% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Epoch Invest Prtn stated it has 3.85% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Hudson Valley Advsrs Adv owns 134,523 shares.

Td Capital Management Llc, which manages about $485.45M and $474.56 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Autozone Inc (NYSE:AZO) by 9,600 shares to 14,375 shares, valued at $14.72 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.