Walmart (WMT) Holder Sunbelt Securities Has Cut Position by $801,460 as Stock Rose; As Nvidia (NVDA) Stock Price Declined, Ithaka Group Lifted by $384,908 Its Position

Ithaka Group Llc increased its stake in Nvidia Corp (NVDA) by 2.79% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ithaka Group Llc bought 2,347 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.51% . The institutional investor held 86,526 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $14.21 million, up from 84,179 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ithaka Group Llc who had been investing in Nvidia Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $111.50B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.26% or $2.33 during the last trading session, reaching $181.94. About 7.47 million shares traded. NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) has declined 30.89% since September 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 30.89% the S&P500. Some Historical NVDA News: 30/05/2018 – Nvidia Presenting at Royal Bank of Canada Conference Tomorrow; 29/03/2018 – “Mad Money” host Jim Cramer hears from Nvidia founder, President and CEO Jensen Huang in a wide-ranging interview on cryptocurrency, self-driving cars and Nvidia’s graphics business; 27/03/2018 – Penguin Computing Receives Americas 2017 NVIDIA Partner Network High Performance Computing Partner of the Year Award; 27/03/2018 – Jennifer Ablan: Nvidia suspends self-driving tests globally; 11/05/2018 – Business Insider: Nvidia says Fortnite is a ‘home run’; 02/05/2018 – Nvidia Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 15; 10/05/2018 – NVIDIA EXECUTIVES SPEAK ON 1Q EARNINGS CALL; 27/03/2018 – GTC 2018: Liqid and lnspur to Offer Composable GPU-Centric Rack-Scale Solution Powered by NVIDIA Graphics Processing Technology; 27/03/2018 – US News: Nvidia Suspends Self-Driving Tests Globally; 19/04/2018 – NVIDIA Sets Conference Call for First-Quarter Financial Results

Sunbelt Securities Inc decreased its stake in Walmart Inc (WMT) by 74.59% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sunbelt Securities Inc sold 7,286 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.90% . The institutional investor held 2,482 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $274,000, down from 9,768 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc who had been investing in Walmart Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $334.00B market cap company. The stock increased 0.44% or $0.51 during the last trading session, reaching $117.43. About 4.61M shares traded. Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) has risen 24.19% since September 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.19% the S&P500. Some Historical WMT News: 07/03/2018 – O’DANG Hummus™, Maker of Premium Hummus and Hummus Dressings, Launches New Hummus Dressing Line Nationwide at Walmart; 17/04/2018 – Pymnts.com: Walmart Gets Support Of Flipkart Shareholders, Excluding SoftBank; 15/05/2018 – Amazon’s e-commerce empire will match Walmart sales domestically within the next two to three years, according to J.P. Morgan; 15/03/2018 – A former Walmart executive’s lawsuit claims the retailer has been inflating e-commerce growth numbers; 09/05/2018 – Walmart Takes Control of India’s Flipkart in E-Commerce Gamble; 11/05/2018 – WALMART – FLIPKART’S BOARD MAY BE INCREASED TO 9, WHICH ADDITIONAL DIRECTOR WOULD BE APPOINTED BY WALMART WITH APPROVAL OF MAJORITY OF FLIPKART DIRECTORS; 08/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Asia Insight: Takeda snatches Shire in sweetened $62.4 bln deal; 07/05/2018 – The Globe and Mail: Walmart likely to announce Flipkart deal before end of week; 29/03/2018 – Walmart talking with Humana on closer ties; purchase possible; 08/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – EXCLUSIVE: Walmart’s Uber, Lyft partnerships end

Ithaka Group Llc, which manages about $535.35 million and $659.71M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Amazon.Com Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 291 shares to 25,229 shares, valued at $47.77 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

More notable recent NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Nvidia Stock Can and Will Go Much Higher – Nasdaq” on July 31, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “NVIDIA (NVDA) to Post Q2 Earnings: What’s in the Offing? – Nasdaq” published on August 12, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Nvidia (NVDA) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know – Nasdaq” on July 15, 2019. More interesting news about NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Nvidia (NVDA) 2nd Quarter Earnings: What to Expect – Nasdaq” published on August 15, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “NVIDIA (NVDA) Shares Cross Above 200 DMA – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 18, 2019.

Sunbelt Securities Inc, which manages about $158.18 million and $229.94M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Boeing Co (NYSE:BA) by 1,394 shares to 3,394 shares, valued at $1.24M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Accenture Plc Ireland (NYSE:ACN) by 2,626 shares in the quarter, for a total of 8,753 shares, and has risen its stake in Amazon Com Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN).

