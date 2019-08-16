Walmart (WMT) Holder Sound Shore Management Has Cut Position; As Monotype Imaging Holdings In (TYPE) Shares Rose, Trigran Investments Decreased by $1.17 Million Its Holding

Sound Shore Management Inc decreased its stake in Walmart Inc. (WMT) by 33.68% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sound Shore Management Inc sold 569,221 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.90% . The institutional investor held 1.12M shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $109.32M, down from 1.69M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sound Shore Management Inc who had been investing in Walmart Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $321.70B market cap company. The stock increased 6.11% or $6.49 during the last trading session, reaching $112.69. About 19.25M shares traded or 218.35% up from the average. Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) has risen 24.19% since August 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.19% the S&P500. Some Historical WMT News: 14/05/2018 – Walmart: Under Shareholders Agreement, Flipkart Board of Directors Will Initially Have Eight Directors, Five of Whom Will Be Appointed by Walmart –Filing; 25/04/2018 – WALMART SAID IT WOULD CUT CEO’S BONUS LAST YEAR AND THEN DIDN’T; 30/05/2018 – Walmart Offers Employees College Tuition (Video); 30/04/2018 – Walmart Leaves Grocery Market That Is Tougher Than the U.S., for Now — Heard on the Street; 07/05/2018 – Walmart Bets $15 Billion on an E-Commerce Passage to India; 07/03/2018 – EXCLUSIVE- AT LEAST ONE BUYOUT FIRM PLANS TO BREAK UP WALMART’S BRAZIL OPERATION FOR EVENTUAL RESALE, IPO OF DIFFERENT BANNERS; 09/05/2018 – Exclusive: Walmart and Target Take Page From Amazon’s Cloud Playbook; 11/05/2018 – Traders await headlines on NAFTA talks ahead of House Speaker Paul Ryan’s May 17 deadline. Walmart, Macy’s and Home Depot report earnings, and April retail sales data is reported Tuesday; 30/05/2018 – One reason Americans are spending less on food: Walmart. #CodeCon; 01/05/2018 – Walmart May Help Sainsbury Avoid Supermarkets’ High-Yield Drift

Trigran Investments Inc decreased its stake in Monotype Imaging Holdings In (TYPE) by 1.68% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Trigran Investments Inc sold 61,416 shares as the company’s stock rose 16.31% . The hedge fund held 3.60M shares of the edp services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $71.66 million, down from 3.66 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Trigran Investments Inc who had been investing in Monotype Imaging Holdings In for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $793.98M market cap company. The stock decreased 0.40% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $19.8. About 203,250 shares traded. Monotype Imaging Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:TYPE) has declined 1.38% since August 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.38% the S&P500. Some Historical TYPE News: 04/04/2018 – MONOTYPE NAMES PAMELA LENEHAN CHAIR OF BOARD; 13/03/2018 – Meet Monotype’s New Modern Branding Typefaces: Madera and Unitext; 27/04/2018 – Monotype Imaging Sees 2018 Rev $243.0M-$251.0M; 27/04/2018 – Monotype Imaging Sees 2Q Adj EPS 9c-Adj EPS 12c; 22/05/2018 – Monotype Imaging Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 27/04/2018 – Monotype Imaging 1Q Loss/Shr 3c; 13/03/2018 – Meet Monotype’s New Modern Branding Typefaces: Madera and Unitext; 29/03/2018 – Report: Exploring Fundamental Drivers Behind Anavex Life Sciences, Methode Electronics, Wesco Aircraft, Monotype Imaging, Tejon; 15/05/2018 – Brand Marketers and Creative Professionals to “Trigger” Digital Transformation at TYPO Berlin 2018; 27/04/2018 – MONOTYPE IMAGING HOLDINGS INC – SEES FY 2018 REVENUE OF $243.0 MLN – $251.0 MLN

Trigran Investments Inc, which manages about $278.36M and $583.85 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Farmer Bros Co (NASDAQ:FARM) by 19,593 shares to 1.75M shares, valued at $35.00M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Brightcove Inc (NASDAQ:BCOV) by 56,492 shares in the quarter, for a total of 3.48 million shares, and has risen its stake in Sierra Wireless Inc (NASDAQ:SWIR).

More notable recent Monotype Imaging Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:TYPE) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Whereâ€™s the Market Bottom? Is this it? – Nasdaq” on August 06, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Clinical Trial Evaluating Delivery of Regular Human Insulin vs. Rapid Acting Insulin Delivered by Valeritas’ V-Go® Meets Primary A1c Endpoint – Nasdaq” published on August 15, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “What Type Of Shareholder Owns Axcella Health Inc.’s (NASDAQ:AXLA)? – Yahoo Finance” on August 08, 2019. More interesting news about Monotype Imaging Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:TYPE) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “3 Stocks to Build Your Portfolio Around – Nasdaq” published on July 20, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “5 Tips to Stop Spending Money Mindlessly – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 11, 2019.

Analysts await Monotype Imaging Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:TYPE) to report earnings on November, 1. They expect $0.21 earnings per share, up 61.54% or $0.08 from last year’s $0.13 per share. TYPE’s profit will be $8.42 million for 23.57 P/E if the $0.21 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.30 actual earnings per share reported by Monotype Imaging Holdings Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -30.00% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.4 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.42, from 1.82 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 12 investors sold TYPE shares while 41 reduced holdings. 25 funds opened positions while 49 raised stakes. 36.14 million shares or 2.31% less from 36.99 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Lapides Asset Ltd Liability stated it has 106,300 shares. 22,627 were accumulated by Dupont Corp. Brown Advisory invested in 15,040 shares. 307,185 were reported by Martingale Asset Mngmt Lp. Riverhead Cap Mngmt Ltd Llc reported 6,439 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Meeder Asset Mngmt Inc reported 13,843 shares. Renaissance Techs Limited Liability owns 0.02% invested in Monotype Imaging Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:TYPE) for 1.01 million shares. Cwm Lc owns 224,647 shares for 0.09% of their portfolio. Metropolitan Life Insur New York reported 0.01% in Monotype Imaging Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:TYPE). Trigran Invs, a Illinois-based fund reported 3.60M shares. Gsa Capital Ptnrs Llp holds 13,521 shares. Marshall Wace Ltd Liability Partnership reported 15,392 shares. New York State Teachers Retirement System reported 25,678 shares stake. Teachers Retirement System Of The State Of Kentucky reported 9,986 shares. Tiaa Cref Mngmt Ltd Liability Corp has invested 0% in Monotype Imaging Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:TYPE).

More notable recent Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) news were published by: Investorplace.com which released: “Why Wall Street Bears Should Be Watching Walmart Stock Closely – Investorplace.com” on July 18, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “WMT Stock: A Hamburger Priced Like Steak – Nasdaq” published on August 08, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Is Walmart Inc. (WMT) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” on June 06, 2019. More interesting news about Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “Why Walmart Should Focus on Groceries If It Wants to Beat Amazon – The Motley Fool” published on July 18, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “CNBC’s Option Guru Previews Walmart Trade Ahead Of Q2 Report – Benzinga” with publication date: August 12, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.95 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.04, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 69 investors sold WMT shares while 539 reduced holdings. 128 funds opened positions while 448 raised stakes. 824.26 million shares or 2.68% less from 846.95 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Boyd Watterson Asset Management Limited Oh owns 0.14% invested in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) for 2,267 shares. Comerica Bank has invested 0.39% of its portfolio in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT). Amarillo Financial Bank reported 6,261 shares. Partnervest Advisory Ltd Liability Com stated it has 4,074 shares. Ws Mgmt Lllp holds 123,722 shares. Mechanics Comml Bank Department invested 0.57% in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT). Strategic Inc has 33,311 shares. Roberts Glore & Company Il owns 12,204 shares. 118,110 are owned by Community Tru & Inv Communications. Essex Investment Ltd Liability Corporation invested 0.08% in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT). Prio Wealth LP holds 457,631 shares. 1.66M are held by State Bank Of Nova Scotia. Baker Ellis Asset Mgmt Limited Company invested in 5,039 shares or 0.14% of the stock. Tower Bridge Advisors invested in 0% or 102,689 shares. Qci Asset Management Inc New York accumulated 216 shares.