Walmart (WMT) Holder Moon Capital Management LP Boosted Its Position; Braun Stacey Associates Has Increased American Express Co (AXP) Position by $2.26 Million

Braun Stacey Associates Inc increased its stake in American Express Co (AXP) by 16.49% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Braun Stacey Associates Inc bought 20,698 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.28% . The institutional investor held 146,204 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $15.98M, up from 125,506 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Braun Stacey Associates Inc who had been investing in American Express Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $99.47 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.40% or $0.48 during the last trading session, reaching $120.19. About 4.48 million shares traded or 36.94% up from the average. American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) has risen 23.32% since September 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.32% the S&P500. Some Historical AXP News: 20/03/2018 – American Express: Elevating Fraud Monitoring for Accounts That Might Have Been Impacted by Orbitz Attack; 02/04/2018 – Fitch Withdraws Ratings on American Express Bank, FSB; 22/05/2018 – Deem Signs Multi-Year Partnership with American Express Global Business Travel; 14/05/2018 – AMERICAN EXPRESS CO FILES FOR POTENTIAL NOTES AND FLOATING NOTES DUE 2021, SIZE NOT DISCLOSED – SEC FILING; 18/04/2018 – AMERICAN EXPRESS CO – COMPANY EXPECTS 2018 EPS AT HIGH-END OF $6.90 TO $7.30 OUTLOOK; 16/04/2018 – FITBIT INC – FITBIT PAY ADDS CHASE TO EXISTING BANK AND CARD ISSUERS AMERICAN EXPRESS, BANK OF AMERICA, CAPITAL ONE, U.S. BANK AND WELLS FARGO IN U.S; 18/04/2018 – AmEx profit tops estimates as record splurge on rewards woos customers; 18/04/2018 – American Express 1Q U.S. Consumer Services Net $640M; 19/04/2018 – American Express Co Volume Jumps More Than Nine Times Average; 20/03/2018 – American Express: Attack Didn’t Compromise American Express Global Business Travel or American Express Platforms

Moon Capital Management Lp increased its stake in Walmart Inc (WMT) by 63.55% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Moon Capital Management Lp bought 49,750 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.90% . The hedge fund held 128,029 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $12.49M, up from 78,279 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Moon Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Walmart Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $324.17 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.62% or $0.71 during the last trading session, reaching $114.73. About 4.25M shares traded. Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) has risen 24.19% since September 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.19% the S&P500. Some Historical WMT News: 20/04/2018 – Amazon’s Bezos could find India market getting tougher as Walmart may back Flipkart; 16/04/2018 – Walmart: Taking on Retailers with Price Cuts — Barrons.com; 23/04/2018 – Walmart Close To $12 Billion Deal For India’s Flipkart After Earlier Amazon Chatter: Bloomberg — MarketWatch; 07/03/2018 – CNBC Wires: EXCLUSIVE- AT LEAST ONE BUYOUT FIRM PLANS TO BREAK UP WALMART’S BRAZIL OPERATION FOR EVENTUAL RESALE, IPO OF; 07/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Asia Insight: Optimism over U.S.-China trade lifts markets; 28/03/2018 – Democrats Take Positive View of Walmart in Reversal for Retailer; 09/05/2018 – Bloomberg Markets: Walmart Buys Flipkart, Flying Cars in L.A; 15/03/2018 – WALMART WHISTLE-BLOWER CLAIMS RETAILER CHEATED TO CATCH AMAZON; 26/03/2018 – POLITICAL DEVELOPMENTS IN SOUTH AFRICA SHOULD SPUR GROWTH AND CONSUMER CONFIDENCE – MASSMART CHAIRMAN; 30/05/2018 – Walmart to Pay College Costs for Its U.S. Store Workers

Braun Stacey Associates Inc, which manages about $3.55 billion and $1.51B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ptc Inc Com (NASDAQ:PTC) by 31,202 shares to 79,820 shares, valued at $7.36M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Tabula Rasa Healthcare Inc Com by 7,678 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 235,470 shares, and cut its stake in Mcdonalds Corp (NYSE:MCD).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.96 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.07, from 0.89 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 39 investors sold AXP shares while 438 reduced holdings. 130 funds opened positions while 328 raised stakes. 680.70 million shares or 2.14% less from 695.57 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Marshall Wace Ltd Liability Partnership accumulated 0% or 1,801 shares. Wells Fargo & Mn invested in 2.54 million shares. Palisades Hudson Asset Management Lp stated it has 2,993 shares or 0.21% of all its holdings. 12,153 are held by Pettee Invsts. 2,950 are held by Signalpoint Asset Limited Liability Company. Pennsylvania-based Haverford Tru Commerce has invested 0.05% in American Express Company (NYSE:AXP). Boston Family Office Limited Liability Company owns 18,368 shares. Howe & Rusling Incorporated invested in 89 shares or 0% of the stock. Tuttle Tactical Management reported 7,289 shares or 0.16% of all its holdings. Buckingham Asset Mgmt Lc reported 0.1% stake. Third Point Ltd Com has invested 1.82% in American Express Company (NYSE:AXP). Colony Grp Inc Limited Liability has 149,216 shares. Roosevelt Inv Grp Incorporated holds 0.08% or 5,990 shares. Norinchukin Fincl Bank The stated it has 0.14% of its portfolio in American Express Company (NYSE:AXP). Whittier Trust owns 81,855 shares or 0.27% of their US portfolio.

