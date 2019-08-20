Walmart (WMT) Holder Jupiter Asset Management LTD Boosted Position by $1.13 Million; As Office Depot (ODP) Stock Declined, Aristotle Fund LP Trimmed Position by $5.98 Million

Jupiter Asset Management Ltd increased its stake in Walmart Inc (WMT) by 9.21% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd bought 11,673 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.90% . The institutional investor held 138,365 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $13.49 million, up from 126,692 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd who had been investing in Walmart Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $320.96B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.21% or $1.38 during the last trading session, reaching $112.43. About 3.40 million shares traded. Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) has risen 24.19% since August 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.19% the S&P500. Some Historical WMT News: 15/03/2018 – Former executive claims Walmart overstated sales; 19/04/2018 – Consumer activists, experts advise against buying ZTE phones; 12/04/2018 – WMT FLORIDA INVESTMENT PART OF CO’S CAPEX GUIDANCE FOR FY `19; 22/03/2018 – MODCLOTH’S FORMER CEO IS SAID TO HAVE LEFT WALMART: RECODE; 13/04/2018 – Recode: Walmart is in advanced talks to acquire Amazon’s India rival Flipkart – but it may have to strike a deal with eBay; 18/04/2018 – WALMART TO EXPAND ELECTRIC VEHICLE CHARGING STATIONS; 07/03/2018 – CNBC Wires: EXCLUSIVE- WALMART AND BUYOUT FIRMS IN TALKS OVER SOLUTIONS TO BRAZIL TAX ISSUES; 30/04/2018 – Walmart Will Receive GBP2.98B in Cash; 03/04/2018 – Walmart Rolls Out International Money-Transfer Service; 04/05/2018 – Sameepa Shetty: Flipkart Yet to Finalize Stake Sale Deal With Walmart

Aristotle Fund Lp decreased its stake in Office Depot Inc. (ODP) by 38.36% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Aristotle Fund Lp sold 1.99 million shares as the company’s stock declined 14.64% . The hedge fund held 3.20M shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.62 million, down from 5.20 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Aristotle Fund Lp who had been investing in Office Depot Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $781.18M market cap company. The stock decreased 5.30% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $1.43. About 3.53 million shares traded. Office Depot, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODP) has declined 19.37% since August 20, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.37% the S&P500. Some Historical ODP News: 16/05/2018 – OFFICE DEPOT TO REAFFIRM ITS 2018 OUTLOOK; 09/05/2018 – OFFICE DEPOT INC – SEES 2018 ADJUSTED OPERATING INCOME ABOUT $360 MLN; 09/05/2018 – Office Depot Declares Quarterly Cash Dividend of $0.025 Per Share; 16/05/2018 – OFFICE DEPOT INC – OUTLOOK TO 2020 SEES SERVICES REVENUE GROWING TO APPROXIMATELY 20% OF TOTAL SALES; 16/05/2018 – Office Depot Backs 2018 Sales $10.8B; 30/03/2018 – OFFICE DEPOT NAMED DAN STONE COMPUCOM PRES. EFFECTIVE APRIL 1; 06/04/2018 – U.S. is being wrongly blamed for trade problems, says former Office Depot CEO; 09/05/2018 – Office Depot’s 1Q Profit Falls But It Raises Guidance; 09/05/2018 – OFFICE DEPOT INC – INCREASES FULL-YEAR OUTLOOK FOR 2018; 09/05/2018 – OFFICE DEPOT INC ODP.O FY2018 SHR VIEW $0.31, REV VIEW $10.75 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S

More notable recent Office Depot, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODP) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Selling in retail sector ranges far and wide – Seeking Alpha” on August 05, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “BofA: Office Depot-Alibaba Partnership Another Chapter In Retailer’s ‘Compelling Transformation Story’ – Benzinga” published on March 05, 2019, 247Wallst.com published: “Is Office Depot Finally Back on Track? – 24/7 Wall St.” on May 08, 2019. More interesting news about Office Depot, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODP) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Why Office Depot Stock Dropped 7% Today – Nasdaq” published on March 14, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “ODP or ULTA: Which Is the Better Value Stock Right Now? – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 09, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.43 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.13, from 1.56 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 13 investors sold ODP shares while 71 reduced holdings. 36 funds opened positions while 84 raised stakes. 481.25 million shares or 1.70% more from 473.21 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Rafferty Asset Management Limited Company has invested 0% in Office Depot, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODP). Ancora Advsrs Lc owns 0.01% invested in Office Depot, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODP) for 95,000 shares. Spark Investment Mgmt Ltd Co invested in 503,900 shares. Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado, Colorado-based fund reported 89,218 shares. Moreover, First Quadrant Ltd Partnership Ca has 0.01% invested in Office Depot, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODP). Shelton Cap holds 0.22% or 204 shares in its portfolio. Bnp Paribas Asset Sa accumulated 28,009 shares or 0% of the stock. Amg Funds Limited Liability Com, a Connecticut-based fund reported 262,211 shares. Balasa Dinverno Foltz Limited Liability Company invested in 0.01% or 26,825 shares. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage has invested 0% in Office Depot, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODP). Indexiq invested in 0.05% or 424,493 shares. Savant Limited Com invested in 0.01% or 11,580 shares. Majedie Asset Limited owns 0.65% invested in Office Depot, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODP) for 2.55 million shares. Vanguard Grp stated it has 58.34 million shares. Nomura Asset Mgmt holds 0% or 20,700 shares.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.95 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.04, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 69 investors sold WMT shares while 539 reduced holdings. 128 funds opened positions while 448 raised stakes. 824.26 million shares or 2.68% less from 846.95 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Johnson Counsel has 0.66% invested in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) for 315,536 shares. Tcw Group stated it has 0.02% in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT). Wunderlich Managemnt accumulated 19,266 shares or 1.31% of the stock. Blackrock Incorporated stated it has 87.31M shares or 0.38% of all its holdings. Comgest Global Invsts Sas holds 3.73% of its portfolio in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) for 1.75M shares. Ls Inv Advsr Ltd Limited Liability Company invested in 0.41% or 66,769 shares. Tru Com Of Virginia Va reported 0.19% in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT). Garrison Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Corporation invested in 0.16% or 3,045 shares. B And T Capital Dba Alpha Capital owns 28,339 shares or 1.09% of their US portfolio. Chemical Retail Bank has 37,356 shares. Jennison Ltd Co reported 0.21% of its portfolio in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT). Bluestein R H And Company reported 8,145 shares stake. Price T Rowe Assocs Inc Md owns 12.09M shares or 0.17% of their US portfolio. Bp Plc holds 150,000 shares. Fiera Capital holds 10,280 shares or 0% of its portfolio.

More notable recent Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “WMT Stock: A Hamburger Priced Like Steak – Nasdaq” on August 08, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Only 3 Days Left To Cash In On Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) Dividend – Yahoo Finance” published on August 04, 2019, Fool.ca published: “Will Walmart’s (NYSE:WMT) Interest in Digital Coins Send Bitcoin Soaring? – The Motley Fool Canada” on August 12, 2019. More interesting news about Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Walmart: Untapped Opportunity In Digital Advertising – Seeking Alpha” published on August 15, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Walmart: A Good House In A Bad Neighbourhood – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 19, 2019.

Jupiter Asset Management Ltd, which manages about $3.09B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Chevron Corp New (NYSE:CVX) by 14,805 shares to 84,432 shares, valued at $10.40 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Colgate Palmolive Co (NYSE:CL) by 53,006 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 5,618 shares, and cut its stake in Cvs Health Corp (NYSE:CVS).