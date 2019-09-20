Walmart (WMT) Holder Johnson Financial Group Has Cut Its Holding as Shares Rose; Mastercard (MA) Stock Value Rose While Puzo Michael J Decreased Position

Johnson Financial Group Inc decreased its stake in Walmart Inc (WMT) by 12.69% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Johnson Financial Group Inc sold 4,523 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.90% . The institutional investor held 31,124 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.44M, down from 35,647 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc who had been investing in Walmart Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $333.09 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.04% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $117.11. About 3.28 million shares traded. Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) has risen 24.19% since September 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.19% the S&P500. Some Historical WMT News: 20/03/2018 – Truveris Appoints Sally Welborn, former head of Walmart Global Benefits to Board of Directors; 10/04/2018 – Ossia to Present Cota® Real Wireless Power™ at Walmart Innovation Summit; 05/04/2018 – Walmart shuns Alipay to push Tencent’s service; 28/05/2018 – MEDIA-India’s Flipkart looking for senior executives to take on competition – Economic Times; 27/04/2018 – EEOC: EEOC Sues Walmart For Disability Harassment; 04/05/2018 – Sameepa Shetty: Flipkart Yet to Finalize Stake Sale Deal With Walmart; 09/05/2018 – According to reports, the tech giant will sell its entire stake to Walmart as part of the deal; 17/04/2018 – Walmart gives its website a makeover in latest e-commerce push; 30/03/2018 – Walmart Says In 10-K That U.S. Employee Turnover Has Been Improving in Fiscal 2018 Due to Focus on Higher Wages and Improved Training; 04/04/2018 – Times of India: Amazon may rival Walmart for buying stake in Flipkart

Puzo Michael J decreased its stake in Mastercard (MA) by 2.6% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Puzo Michael J sold 1,269 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.46% . The institutional investor held 47,523 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $12.57M, down from 48,792 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Puzo Michael J who had been investing in Mastercard for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $279.93B market cap company. The stock increased 0.29% or $0.81 during the last trading session, reaching $275.91. About 2.60M shares traded. Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) has risen 37.60% since September 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 37.60% the S&P500. Some Historical MA News: 11/04/2018 – Crate and Barrel Partners with Synchrony to Offer Customers New Retail Financing Options; 30/04/2018 – MFS Core Equity Fund Adds Mastercard, Exits Visa; 30/05/2018 – MASTERCARD SEES MORE NATIONALISTIC REGULATORS AROUND THE WORLD; 16/04/2018 – Mastercard Hires Obama Trade Official Froman in Strategic Growth; 02/05/2018 – Mastercard 1Q Rev $3.6B; 27/04/2018 – MASTERCARD INC – RICHARD DAVIS, FORMERLY OF U.S. BANCORP, HAS BEEN ADDED TO SLATE ALONG WITH COMPANY’S EXISTING DIRECTORS; 03/05/2018 – MASTERCARD INC MA.N : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $215 FROM $196; 30/05/2018 – Mastercard, Inc. (MA) Bernstein Strategic Decisions Brokers Conference (Transcript); 12/04/2018 – Mastercard and BJ’s Wholesale Club Enhance Checkout Experience for Shoppers with Masterpass; 19/04/2018 – Mastercard Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 16

Puzo Michael J, which manages about $269.25 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Disney (NYSE:DIS) by 6,692 shares to 37,893 shares, valued at $5.29 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Amazon.Com (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 276 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1,126 shares, and has risen its stake in United Technologies (NYSE:UTX).

Since July 16, 2019, it had 2 buys, and 8 sales for $42.91 million activity. DAVIS RICHARD K bought $468,603 worth of stock. Another trade for 1,500 shares valued at $413,560 was made by Uggla Lance Darrell Gordon on Wednesday, July 31.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.94 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.01, from 0.93 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 38 investors sold MA shares while 536 reduced holdings. 125 funds opened positions while 414 raised stakes. 720.31 million shares or 0.88% less from 726.70 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Captrust Fincl Advisors holds 24,221 shares or 0.24% of its portfolio. Raub Brock Capital Mgmt Ltd Partnership stated it has 4.8% in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA). Tompkins Fincl Corp holds 12,580 shares. Michigan-based Arcadia Invest Mngmt Mi has invested 0.01% in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA). Endurance Wealth Incorporated, Rhode Island-based fund reported 90 shares. Keybank Natl Association Oh reported 721,179 shares. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc Oh invested in 0.02% or 8,281 shares. Sandy Spring Savings Bank holds 1.03% or 48,614 shares. Natixis has 0.02% invested in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA). Acadian Asset Management Ltd Llc, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 703,492 shares. 6,285 are owned by Spectrum Asset Management (Nb Ca). Eagle Ridge Invest Mngmt stated it has 2.38% of its portfolio in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA). Hardman Johnston Advsr Lc holds 211,677 shares or 2.48% of its portfolio. Martin Inv Management Ltd Company accumulated 93,022 shares. Melvin Cap Mgmt Lp has 3.44% invested in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) for 1.27 million shares.

Analysts await Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $2.02 EPS, up 13.48% or $0.24 from last year’s $1.78 per share. MA’s profit will be $2.05B for 34.15 P/E if the $2.02 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.89 actual EPS reported by Mastercard Incorporated for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 6.88% EPS growth.

Johnson Financial Group Inc, which manages about $8.40 billion and $1.12B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Freeport (NYSE:FCX) by 51,880 shares to 53,680 shares, valued at $623,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Lam Research Corp (NASDAQ:LRCX) by 3,443 shares in the quarter, for a total of 9,333 shares, and has risen its stake in Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL).

Analysts await Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) to report earnings on November, 21. They expect $1.08 EPS, 0.00% or $0.00 from last year’s $1.08 per share. WMT’s profit will be $3.07 billion for 27.11 P/E if the $1.08 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.27 actual EPS reported by Walmart Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -14.96% negative EPS growth.