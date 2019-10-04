Walmart (WMT) Holder Homrich & Berg Has Raised Its Holding by $338,910; Taconic Capital Advisors LP Increased Holding in General Electric Co (GE) as Valuation Rose

Taconic Capital Advisors Lp increased its stake in General Electric Co (GE) by 182.8% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Taconic Capital Advisors Lp bought 548,400 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.47% . The hedge fund held 848,400 shares of the consumer electronics and appliances company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $8.91 million, up from 300,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Taconic Capital Advisors Lp who had been investing in General Electric Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $76.01 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.35% or $0.2 during the last trading session, reaching $8.71. About 56.87 million shares traded. General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) has declined 17.39% since October 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.39% the S&P500. Some Historical GE News: 17/04/2018 – One dead after engine explodes midair on Southwest flight; 23/05/2018 – The industrial conglomerate revealed it expects no profit growth this year in its already stagnant GE power business; 20/03/2018 – YPF SAYS GE TO PAY $275M PLUS ANOTHER $35M; 20/04/2018 – GE CEO Will Report Summary of Plan to Board in 2Q; 25/04/2018 – GE OUTLOOK TO NEGATIVE BY MOODY’S; 20/04/2018 – GE Stands by Profit Forecast, Brushing Off Worries (Correct); 18/04/2018 – Airlines check some Boeing 737 engines after fatal Southwest accident; 02/05/2018 – BURJ’S CONTRACTOR GE COMMENTS IN STATEMENT IN KARACHI; 21/05/2018 – WABTEC – FOLLOWING DEAL CLOSE, CO’S TRANSIT SEGMENT HEADQUARTERS WILL REMAIN IN PARIS; 06/04/2018 – AMERICAN AIR: NEW 787S WILL USE GE’S GENX-1B ENGINES

Homrich & Berg increased its stake in Walmart Inc (WMT) by 42.3% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Homrich & Berg bought 3,081 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.90% . The institutional investor held 10,364 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.15M, up from 7,283 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Homrich & Berg who had been investing in Walmart Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $330.82B market cap company. The stock increased 0.16% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $116.31. About 4.15M shares traded. Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) has risen 24.19% since October 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.19% the S&P500. Some Historical WMT News: 07/05/2018 – India Should be Good for Walmart and Good for Investors, Some Day; 17/05/2018 – MEDIA-Walmart reaches deal to sell Canadian banking – The Globe and Mail; 30/05/2018 – Walmart unveils a new employee perk: College tuition; 28/04/2018 – Walmart in Talks to Merge Asda With U.K. Grocer Sainsbury; 09/05/2018 – SOFTBANK’S SON: PLANS TO OFFER GRAB, OLA STAKE TO VISION FUND; 09/05/2018 – WALMART’S FLIPKART INVESTMENT INCLUDES $2B NEW EQUITY FUNDING; 09/05/2018 – Walmart fought hard for this deal because it could be crucial in its fight against Amazon; 24/05/2018 – Moody’s Affirms Nine Classes of MSBAM 2014-C17; 25/04/2018 – blacq: Walmart could buy controlling stake in Flipkart as early as next week: sources MUMBAI (Reuters) – Walmart I; 29/03/2018 – Walmart President and CEO Doug McMillon Announced the China Launch of the Program, Called Project Gigaton, in a Speech at Tsinghua University

Investors sentiment increased to 1.02 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.07, from 0.95 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 54 investors sold WMT shares while 498 reduced holdings. 108 funds opened positions while 457 raised stakes. 830.68 million shares or 0.78% more from 824.26 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Shelter Mutual reported 3.05% of its portfolio in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT). M&T National Bank invested 0.15% in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT). Ls Investment Llc, Michigan-based fund reported 77,691 shares. Northwest Counselors Ltd Company owns 24,641 shares. Highstreet Asset Mngmt owns 13,216 shares for 0.07% of their portfolio. Parsec Finance Mngmt owns 1.42% invested in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) for 206,425 shares. Tdam Usa Inc stated it has 35,378 shares. Pitcairn Communication owns 7,552 shares. Wasatch Advsrs reported 51,602 shares. Eastern Bancorporation reported 119,189 shares stake. Meiji Yasuda Life Ins accumulated 35,348 shares. Ws Mngmt Lllp invested 0.78% in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT). Btc Capital Mngmt reported 67,019 shares stake. Altfest L J And Inc holds 0.28% or 9,391 shares. Cambridge Investment Advsrs Inc invested in 235,043 shares or 0.24% of the stock.

Homrich & Berg, which manages about $3.37B and $1.89B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Tr (IJR) by 10,491 shares to 16,007 shares, valued at $1.25 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Us Bancorp Del (NYSE:USB) by 7,030 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 28,723 shares, and cut its stake in Mcdonalds Corp (NYSE:MCD).

Taconic Capital Advisors Lp, which manages about $11.01B and $1.24B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Mcdermott Intl Inc by 1.60 million shares to 50,000 shares, valued at $483,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Tr (Put) (IEF) by 350,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 650,000 shares, and cut its stake in Arconic Inc.

