Walmart (WMT) Holder Holt Capital Advisors Dba Holt Capital Partners LP Trimmed Its Position by $347,745; Public Sector Pension Investment Board Increased Nextera Energy (NEE) Stake

Holt Capital Advisors Llc Dba Holt Capital Partners Lp decreased its stake in Walmart Inc (WMT) by 20.25% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Holt Capital Advisors Llc Dba Holt Capital Partners Lp sold 3,585 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.90% . The institutional investor held 14,115 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.38M, down from 17,700 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Holt Capital Advisors Llc Dba Holt Capital Partners Lp who had been investing in Walmart Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $320.04 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.49% or $1.7 during the last trading session, reaching $112.11. About 4.96 million shares traded. Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) has risen 24.19% since August 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.19% the S&P500. Some Historical WMT News: 17/05/2018 – WALMART 1Q ADJ. EPS $1.14, EST. $1.12; 14/03/2018 – Walmart ramps up Amazon battle with online grocery push; 18/05/2018 – WALMART SAID IN TALKS TO SELL BRAZIL OPS STAKE FOR BRL8B: VALOR; 06/03/2018 – UK GROCERY INFLATION IN 12 WEEKS TO FEB. 25 2.9 PCT – KANTAR WORLDPANEL; 14/05/2018 – Walmart: Flipkart Deal Agreements Include Customary Termination Rights for Walmart, Other Parties if Deals Haven’t Closed by March 9, 2019 –Filing; 23/04/2018 – POLL-Mexico’s Walmex expected to see 1st-qtr profit rise 11.5 pct; 08/05/2018 – Royal Cup’s New Ready-to-Drink Cold Brew Coffees Hit Walmart Shelves; 10/05/2018 – Walmart agrees to a $16 billion deal to buy a majority stake in India’s Flipkart; 22/03/2018 – ModCloth’s former CEO Matt Kaness has left Walmart just a year after the acquisition; 30/04/2018 – Walmart Won’t Hold More Than 29.9% of Total Voting Rights in Combined Business

Public Sector Pension Investment Board increased its stake in Nextera Energy Inc (NEE) by 681.06% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Public Sector Pension Investment Board bought 168,943 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.19% . The institutional investor held 193,749 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $37.46 million, up from 24,806 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board who had been investing in Nextera Energy Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $105.03 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.12% or $0.26 during the last trading session, reaching $219.22. About 1.43M shares traded. NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) has risen 24.63% since August 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.63% the S&P500. Some Historical NEE News: 02/04/2018 – NEXTERA ENERGY PARTNERS – AN AFFILIATE OF CO TO CONTINUE TO OPERATE ALL FACILITIES INCLUDED IN DEAL UNDER A 10-YEAR SERVICES AGREEMENT WITH CPPIB; 21/05/2018 – S&PGR Affirms NextEra Energy Rtgs On Acq Pact; Outlook Stable; 24/04/2018 – NEXTERA ENERGY INC NEE.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $7.73 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 21/05/2018 – NextEra Energy reaches definitive agreements to acquire Gulf Power, Florida City Gas and additional assets from Southern Company; 21/05/2018 – SOUTHERN CO – GULF POWER SPA ALSO PROVIDES UPON CERTAIN OTHER SPECIFIED CIRCUMSTANCES CO TO PAY PURCHASER A TERMINATION FEE OF $100 MLN; 21/05/2018 – SOUTHERN CO SALE OF SOME FLORIDA ASSETS TO NEXTERA ENERGY; 02/04/2018 – NEXTERA ENERGY – EXPECT TO ACCRETIVELY REDEPLOY DEAL PROCEEDS TO BUY HIGHER-YIELDING U.S. ASSETS FROM EITHER THIRD PARTIES OR NEXTERA ENERGY RE; 02/04/2018 – NEXTERA ENERGY PARTNERS LP – DEAL INCLUDES ASSUMPTION BY PURCHASER OF APPROXIMATELY $689 MLN IN EXISTING DEBT; 24/04/2018 – NEXTERA ENERGY INC – CONTINUES TO EXPECT ADJ SHR TO BE IN THE RANGE OF $7.45 TO $7.95 FOR 2018; 21/05/2018 – Fitch Affirms NextEra’s ‘A-‘ IDR Following Florida Assets Acquisition Announcement

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.95 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.04, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 69 investors sold WMT shares while 539 reduced holdings. 128 funds opened positions while 448 raised stakes. 824.26 million shares or 2.68% less from 846.95 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Stevens Capital Management Ltd Partnership accumulated 1.28% or 308,609 shares. Citigroup Inc accumulated 1.19M shares. Old Second Bancshares Of Aurora reported 0.08% of its portfolio in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT). Ally Fin Inc has invested 0.46% in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT). Edgestream Prns Limited Partnership has 33,532 shares for 0.48% of their portfolio. Park Circle has invested 1.03% in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT). Utah Retirement invested in 0.51% or 265,221 shares. 2,543 are held by Jnba Finance. Mechanics Bankshares Tru Department invested 0.57% in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT). Caprock Group Inc Inc accumulated 16,326 shares. New York-based Ibm Retirement Fund has invested 0.45% in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT). Jacobs Levy Equity Management reported 0.01% stake. Mycio Wealth Prns Limited Company stated it has 0.02% in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT). Gam Holdings Ag has 54,952 shares. Legacy Private Trust holds 31,924 shares or 0.37% of its portfolio.

Holt Capital Advisors Llc Dba Holt Capital Partners Lp, which manages about $167.52M and $344.73M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Spdr S&P Midcap 400 Etf Tr (MDY) by 1,145 shares to 39,986 shares, valued at $13.81M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.25 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.13, from 1.12 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 40 investors sold NEE shares while 376 reduced holdings. 113 funds opened positions while 409 raised stakes. 345.04 million shares or 2.17% less from 352.69 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Edmp Inc has invested 0.7% in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE). The California-based First Foundation has invested 0.03% in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE). Tower Bridge Advsr reported 0% of its portfolio in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE). Edgemoor Inv owns 43,543 shares. Brown Advisory Incorporated reported 43,875 shares. First Natl Bank Sioux Falls holds 1,450 shares or 0.95% of its portfolio. Carderock Cap Management Inc invested in 8,932 shares. Hartford has invested 0.79% in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE). Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management accumulated 18,060 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Canandaigua Natl Financial Bank owns 0.88% invested in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) for 23,780 shares. Seizert Capital Ptnrs Limited Liability Co has 0.02% invested in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) for 2,362 shares. Koshinski Asset owns 2,010 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Moreover, Baystate Wealth Mngmt Lc has 0.06% invested in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) for 2,192 shares. Beck Management Limited Liability Corporation reported 0.35% of its portfolio in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE). Plancorp Ltd Com holds 0.11% of its portfolio in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) for 1,556 shares.