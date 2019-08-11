Walmart (WMT) Holder Flippin Bruce & Porter Lowered Its Position as Share Price Rose; Automatic Data Processing In (ADP) Stock Rose While Bbr Partners Has Decreased by $1.16 Million Its Stake

Flippin Bruce & Porter Inc decreased its stake in Walmart Inc (WMT) by 11.31% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Flippin Bruce & Porter Inc sold 10,564 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.90% . The institutional investor held 82,855 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.08 million, down from 93,419 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Flippin Bruce & Porter Inc who had been investing in Walmart Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $306.25B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.14% or $1.24 during the last trading session, reaching $107.28. About 3.99M shares traded. Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) has risen 24.19% since August 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.19% the S&P500. Some Historical WMT News: 29/03/2018 – WALMART COMMITS TO CUT EMISSIONS BY 50M METRIC TONS IN CHINA; 14/03/2018 – CORRECT: WALMART TARGETING OVER 40% U.S. HOUSEHOLDS BY YR-END; 13/05/2018 – Walmart places $16bn bet on India’s Flipkart; 16/05/2018 – Progressive Grcr: Walmart’s Scan & Shop Has Failed – It’s Time to Empower Associates; 22/03/2018 – MODCLOTH’S FORMER CEO IS SAID TO HAVE LEFT WALMART: RECODE; 23/04/2018 – HASBRO CEO: EXPECTS WALMART, TARGET TO EXPAND TOY OFFERINGS; 30/04/2018 – Walmart’s Asda and Sainsbury’s announce UK merger deal; 17/05/2018 – Walmart’s U.S. EBIT Decline Overshadows Online Reacceleration; 14/03/2018 – WALMART WMT.N SAYS IT PLANS TO EXPAND ITS ONLINE GROCERY DELIVERY OPTION TO MORE THAN 40 PERCENT OF U.S. HOUSEHOLDS BY END OF 2018; 01/04/2018 – Hospitals Fear Competitive Threat From Potential Walmart-Humana Deal

Bbr Partners Llc decreased its stake in Automatic Data Processing In (ADP) by 21.08% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bbr Partners Llc sold 7,322 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.74% . The hedge fund held 27,417 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.38M, down from 34,739 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bbr Partners Llc who had been investing in Automatic Data Processing In for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $72.83 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.52% or $2.59 during the last trading session, reaching $167.73. About 1.78M shares traded. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) has risen 24.00% since August 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.00% the S&P500. Some Historical ADP News: 02/05/2018 – Automatic Data 3Q Net $643.1M; 21/03/2018 – ADP Applauds Five Companies for Best Practices in Human Capital Management at 25th Annual ADP Meeting of the Minds Conference; 11/04/2018 – ADP Increases Cash Dividend; 14/03/2018 – ADP ADP.PA – IN FEB NUMBER OF CONNECTING PASSENGERS INCREASED BY 0.8%; 25/04/2018 – U.S. Wages Grow 2.9 Percent Over Past Year, Information Industry Experienced Highest Wage Growth of 5.6 Percent; 15/05/2018 – FRENCH PRESIDENCY ADVISER SAYS A STRENGTHENING OF REGULATION MUST PRECEDE PRIVATISATION OF ADP AND FRANCAISES DES JEUX; 17/04/2018 – ACKMAN SAYS NO VISIBILITY THAT ADP HAS MADE ANY MAJOR CHANGES; 02/05/2018 – Automatic Data 3Q EPS $1.45; 07/03/2018 – ADP Report U.S. Labor Market Continues to Experience Uninterrupted Growth; 02/05/2018 – Private payrolls grow by 204K in April vs. 203K est.: ADP/Moody’s Analytics

Analysts await Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) to report earnings on August, 15 before the open. They expect $1.21 EPS, down 6.20% or $0.08 from last year’s $1.29 per share. WMT’s profit will be $3.45B for 22.17 P/E if the $1.21 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.13 actual EPS reported by Walmart Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 7.08% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.95 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.04, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 69 investors sold WMT shares while 539 reduced holdings. 128 funds opened positions while 448 raised stakes. 824.26 million shares or 2.68% less from 846.95 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Janney Management Llc reported 287,750 shares. Trust Of Virginia Va has invested 0.19% in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT). Capital Wealth Planning Ltd Com has 58,111 shares for 3.54% of their portfolio. Cibc Savings Bank Usa invested 0.17% in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT). Rathbone Brothers Pcl, United Kingdom-based fund reported 16,872 shares. Marietta Invest Ltd Co stated it has 2,500 shares. Telemus Capital Lc has invested 0.12% in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT). Liberty Capital Mngmt accumulated 0.35% or 7,114 shares. Koshinski Asset Management Inc invested in 0% or 11,361 shares. First Merchants owns 46,844 shares. Credit Suisse Ag owns 2.02 million shares for 0.18% of their portfolio. St Johns Invest Management Com Ltd Limited Liability Company has 0.68% invested in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT). Hollencrest Capital Mngmt holds 0.1% or 7,459 shares in its portfolio. Tiaa Cref Inv Management Lc reported 6.43M shares stake. 360 are held by Ima Wealth Inc.

Flippin Bruce & Porter Inc, which manages about $395.97 million and $558.98 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Pfizer Inc (NYSE:PFE) by 7,369 shares to 333,770 shares, valued at $14.18 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Carnival Corp (NYSE:CCL) by 27,631 shares in the quarter, for a total of 186,957 shares, and has risen its stake in Coca Cola Co (NYSE:KO).

Bbr Partners Llc, which manages about $7.35 billion and $769.98M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Schwab Strategic Tr (SCHF) by 14,844 shares to 63,011 shares, valued at $1.97 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Exxon Mobil Corp (NYSE:XOM) by 8,184 shares in the quarter, for a total of 141,596 shares, and has risen its stake in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT).

Since February 13, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 3 sales for $6.64 million activity. Shares for $5.42 million were sold by Rodriguez Carlos A. Shares for $966,713 were sold by Ayala John.