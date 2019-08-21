Walmart (WMT) Holder Flippin Bruce & Porter Has Lowered Holding as Shares Rose; Archon Capital Management Holds Holding in Synchronoss Technologies (SNCR)

Flippin Bruce & Porter Inc decreased its stake in Walmart Inc (WMT) by 11.31% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Flippin Bruce & Porter Inc sold 10,564 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.90% . The institutional investor held 82,855 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.08 million, down from 93,419 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Flippin Bruce & Porter Inc who had been investing in Walmart Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $319.73B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.04% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $112. About 4.68 million shares traded. Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) has risen 24.19% since August 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.19% the S&P500. Some Historical WMT News: 14/03/2018 – WALMART IS SAID CLOSE TO FINALIZING FLIPKART DEAL:BUS. STANDARD; 17/05/2018 – Walmart 1Q Adj EPS $1.14; 14/05/2018 – Walmart: Under Shareholders Agreement, Flipkart Board of Directors Will Initially Have Eight Directors, Five of Whom Will Be Appointed by Walmart –Filing; 13/05/2018 – Mint: Walmart has long-term plans for Flipkart, an IPO isn’t one of them; 05/03/2018 – Walmart has rolled out meal kits to 250 stores; 30/05/2018 – Walmart’s New Education Benefit Puts Cap and Gown within Reach for Associates; 29/03/2018 – Walmart reportedly in early talks to buy Humana; 03/05/2018 – Fast Co Design: Exclusive: Walmart.com Redesigns As The Anti-Amazon; 30/04/2018 – Fidelity Independence Adds 2U, Exits CVS, Cuts Walmart; 11/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Asia Insight: Election over, new Malaysia PM gets down to business

Archon Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Synchronoss Technologies Inc (SNCR) by 20.44% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Archon Capital Management Llc bought 418,580 shares as the company’s stock rose 49.26% . The hedge fund held 2.47M shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $15.00M, up from 2.05 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Archon Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Synchronoss Technologies Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $363.72M market cap company. The stock increased 3.03% or $0.25 during the last trading session, reaching $8.5. About 83,789 shares traded. Synchronoss Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNCR) has risen 99.26% since August 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 99.26% the S&P500. Some Historical SNCR News: 09/03/2018 – Synchronoss Technologies: Plans to Become Current in SEC Filings on or Before May 10; 22/03/2018 – Synchronoss and Verizon Amend Existing Application Service Provider Agreement; 04/05/2018 – SYNCHRONOSS TO BUY DIXONS CARPHONE’S HONEYBEE SOFTWARE BUSINESS; 09/03/2018 – SYNCHRONOSS TECHNOLOGIES INC FILES FOR NON-TIMELY 10-K – SEC FILING; 09/05/2018 – Synchronoss Requires Additional Time to Comply with Nasdaq Listing Requirements; 22/03/2018 – SYNCHRONOSS TECHNOLOGIES INC – RENEWED EXISTING AGREEMENT WITH VERIZON TO POWER VERIZON’S CLOUD SOLUTION FOR WIRELESS CUSTOMERS FOR ADDITIONAL 5 YEARS; 09/03/2018 – Synchronoss Technologies: Co Hasn’t Filed Annual Report on Form 10-K for Yr Ended Dec. 31; 09/03/2018 – Synchronoss Technologies: Notification of Noncompliance Has No Immediate Effect on Trading; 09/03/2018 Synchronoss Receives NASDAQ Letter; 23/04/2018 – DJ Synchronoss Technologies Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SNCR)

Archon Capital Management Llc, which manages about $475.28 million and $366.59M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Vericel Corp by 272,259 shares to 694,459 shares, valued at $12.16M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Onespan Inc by 161,054 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 208,011 shares, and cut its stake in Agilysys Inc (NASDAQ:AGYS).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.72 in Q1 2019. Its down 59.28, from 61 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 9 investors sold SNCR shares while 16 reduced holdings. 20 funds opened positions while 23 raised stakes. 17.16 million shares or 47.27% less from 32.55 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. California Employees Retirement System reported 185,700 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Northern Corporation reported 0% stake. 694,555 are held by Susquehanna Limited Liability Partnership. Blackrock accumulated 137,104 shares. Ellington Management Grp Ltd Llc owns 10,400 shares. Citadel Advsrs Ltd has 24,052 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Axa holds 0% or 184,200 shares in its portfolio. Raymond James & Associate reported 0% stake. D E Shaw And has 0% invested in Synchronoss Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNCR). Us Bank De reported 18,160 shares stake. The Texas-based Fincl has invested 0% in Synchronoss Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNCR). 3.23M were accumulated by Elk Creek Ptnrs Limited Liability. Nj State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan holds 60,000 shares. Optimum Invest has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Synchronoss Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNCR). Dimensional Fund Advsrs LP owns 1.70M shares or 0% of their US portfolio.

More notable recent Synchronoss Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNCR) news were published by: Businesswire.com which released: “Synchronoss Technologies, Inc. Appoints Jeff Miller as Chief Commercial Officer Effective October 22, 2018 – Business Wire” on October 09, 2018, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Synchronoss Technologies Announces Full Repayment of Convertible Senior Notes – GlobeNewswire” published on August 15, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “Earnings Scheduled For March 12, 2019 – Benzinga” on March 12, 2019. More interesting news about Synchronoss Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNCR) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Synchronoss Teams with Arrow to deliver end-to-end smart building solution worldwide – GlobeNewswire” published on August 01, 2019 as well as Businesswire.com‘s news article titled: “Synchronoss Appoints David Clark As Chief Financial Officer – Business Wire” with publication date: August 09, 2018.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.95 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.04, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 69 investors sold WMT shares while 539 reduced holdings. 128 funds opened positions while 448 raised stakes. 824.26 million shares or 2.68% less from 846.95 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Oakworth holds 0.16% or 7,810 shares in its portfolio. Cadence Mngmt Ltd Liability Corporation holds 0.57% of its portfolio in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) for 65,462 shares. Natl Bank Of New York Mellon reported 0.31% of its portfolio in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT). Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft Fi accumulated 575,904 shares or 0.57% of the stock. 11,722 are owned by Sol Mgmt Communication. First Heartland Consultants holds 9,133 shares. Epoch Partners reported 232,523 shares. Warren Averett Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Company owns 6,277 shares. Lynch & Assoc In stated it has 75,015 shares. Payden & Rygel stated it has 4,220 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. Athena Advsrs Ltd Liability Corp accumulated 0.09% or 3,884 shares. Huntington State Bank reported 425,930 shares. Ironwood Limited Liability Com holds 281 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Palladium Prtnrs Limited Liability reported 188,284 shares stake. Colony Gru Lc holds 11,780 shares.