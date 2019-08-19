Walmart (WMT) Holder Family Management Has Raised Its Holding by $473,263; Baldwin Investment Management Has Raised Nvidia (NVDA) Stake

Baldwin Investment Management Llc increased its stake in Nvidia Corp (NVDA) by 88.79% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Baldwin Investment Management Llc bought 3,130 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.51% . The institutional investor held 6,655 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.20 million, up from 3,525 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Baldwin Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Nvidia Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $103.74 billion market cap company. The stock increased 6.76% or $10.78 during the last trading session, reaching $170.34. About 14.54M shares traded or 40.93% up from the average. NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) has declined 30.89% since August 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 30.89% the S&P500. Some Historical NVDA News: 10/05/2018 – NVIDIA SEES CRYPTO SPECIFIC REVENUE IN 2Q TO BE 1/3 OF 1Q LEVEL; 14/05/2018 – Coatue Adds Micron, Exits Bank of America, Cuts Nvidia: 13F; 26/03/2018 – Vexata and GPL Technologies to Exhibit Transformative Storage Solutions for Machine, Deep Learning and Al at the Nvidia GPU Technology Conference (GTC) 2018; 25/04/2018 – Daily Inq (PH): WATCH: NVIDIA develops AI for reconstructing, editing photos; 27/03/2018 – NVIDIA Introduces DRIVE Constellation Simulation System to Safely Drive Autonomous Vehicles Billions of Miles in Virtual Reali; 19/04/2018 – Kraken Joins NVIDIA lnception Program; 28/03/2018 – Adobe and NVIDIA Announce Partnership to Deliver New AI Services for Creativity and Digital Experiences; 10/05/2018 – NVIDIA SAYS CHANNEL PRICES FOR GPUS BEGINNING TO NORMALIZE; 27/03/2018 – GTC 2018: Liqid and lnspur to Offer Composable GPU-Centric Rack-Scale Solution Powered by NVIDIA Graphics Processing Technology; 28/03/2018 – ProactiveInvstrs: Tesla and Nvidia among the worst hit in Tuesday’s tech sell-off amid fresh concerns over driverless cars

Family Management Corp increased its stake in Walmart Inc (WMT) by 21.03% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Family Management Corp bought 4,879 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.90% . The hedge fund held 28,078 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.74 million, up from 23,199 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Family Management Corp who had been investing in Walmart Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $325.32B market cap company. The stock increased 0.86% or $0.97 during the last trading session, reaching $113.96. About 4.71M shares traded. Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) has risen 24.19% since August 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.19% the S&P500. Some Historical WMT News: 15/05/2018 – SoftBank CEO: Still Weighing Options on Selling Flipkart Stake to Walmart; 14/03/2018 – Walmart to Expand Online Grocery Delivery Coast to Coast; 03/04/2018 – WALMART INC WMT.N SAYS IT IS BRINGING NEW GLOBAL WIRE SERVICE WITH MONEYGRAM INTERNATIONAL CALLED WALMART2WORLD; 21/03/2018 – MEDIA-Walmart expands car-buying service to 250 stores – Automotive News; 25/04/2018 – Wal-Mart de Mexico Posts Double-Digit Profit Growth; 02/04/2018 – Accused Colorado Walmart shooter mentally fit to stand trial; 22/05/2018 – SoftBank to Sell Full Flipkart Stake to Walmart; 08/05/2018 – Ed Tobin: Exclusive: Walmart’s grocery delivery partnerships with #Uber, #Lyft fail to take off; 29/03/2018 – Walmart in Early-Stage Acquisition Talks With Humana; 30/04/2018 – Fidelity Magellan Adds 2U, Exits CVS, Cuts Walmart

Family Management Corp, which manages about $1.27 billion and $231.94M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in International Business Machs (NYSE:IBM) by 12,351 shares to 24,419 shares, valued at $3.45 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Spdr Index Shs Fds (GMM) by 11,802 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 6,524 shares, and cut its stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.95 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.04, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 69 investors sold WMT shares while 539 reduced holdings. 128 funds opened positions while 448 raised stakes. 824.26 million shares or 2.68% less from 846.95 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Guardian Life Of America accumulated 4,105 shares. Lee Danner And Bass holds 87,068 shares. Utah Retirement owns 0.51% invested in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) for 265,221 shares. At Bank & Trust holds 5,638 shares or 0.07% of its portfolio. Godsey & Gibb Assocs owns 13,551 shares. Finemark Bancorporation And Trust has 0.56% invested in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT). Adage Cap Partners Group Limited Liability Company has 0.92% invested in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT). Grisanti Cap Mgmt Ltd Liability stated it has 19,122 shares. Carnegie Capital Asset Management Ltd Com has invested 0.15% in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT). First Heartland Consultants accumulated 9,133 shares. Meritage Mgmt holds 0.13% or 13,275 shares. Strategic Fin reported 0.45% stake. Intact Inv Mngmt has 110,000 shares for 0.38% of their portfolio. Cypress Capital Group Incorporated has 1.02% invested in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) for 51,065 shares. Michael Susan Dell Foundation owns 53,774 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.51 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.60, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 97 investors sold NVDA shares while 257 reduced holdings. 166 funds opened positions while 367 raised stakes. 394.73 million shares or 1.89% less from 402.31 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Reynders Mcveigh Mgmt Limited Company stated it has 59,886 shares or 1.19% of all its holdings. Gfs Advsr Lc holds 0.67% in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) or 12,515 shares. Strs Ohio stated it has 0.41% in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA). Citizens & Northern holds 0.73% of its portfolio in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) for 7,240 shares. Winfield Assocs Inc reported 3,855 shares. Harding Loevner Lp owns 1.28 million shares for 1.08% of their portfolio. Oakbrook Investments Llc holds 37,041 shares. Moreover, First Trust Advsrs Lp has 0.19% invested in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA). Lombard Odier Asset Mngmt (Switzerland) Sa reported 1,694 shares stake. Macroview Invest Management Ltd Co holds 0.01% or 15 shares. The Massachusetts-based Loomis Sayles Company Limited Partnership has invested 1.8% in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA). Stephens Ar holds 11,238 shares. First Heartland Consultants holds 0.16% or 3,131 shares in its portfolio. Valley Advisers, a Pennsylvania-based fund reported 203 shares. Creative Planning holds 0.13% or 194,617 shares.

