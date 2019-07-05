Walmart (WMT) Holder Edgar Lomax Co Has Cut Its Position; Callon Pete Co Del (CPE) Share Value Rose While Monarch Partners Asset Management Has Cut Stake by $1.03 Million

Monarch Partners Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Callon Pete Co Del (CPE) by 18.12% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Monarch Partners Asset Management Llc sold 147,242 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.44% with the market. The institutional investor held 665,239 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.02 million, down from 812,481 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Callon Pete Co Del for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.42 billion market cap company. It closed at $6.24 lastly. It is down 41.52% since July 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 45.95% the S&P500. Some Historical CPE News: 03/05/2018 – Callon Petroleum Presenting at Conference May 15; 24/05/2018 – CALLON OFFERING PRICES FOR TOTAL GROSS PROCEEDS OF $259.6M; 24/05/2018 – CALLON TO BUY PRODUCING OIL, GAS PROPS AND UNDEVELOPED ACREAGE; 14/05/2018 – Callon Petroleum Company Announces Election of New Directors to the Board; 06/04/2018 – Callon Petroleum Amends $2B Credit Facility, Changes Include Extenting Maturity One Year to May 2023 and Increasing Borrowing Base; 30/05/2018 – Callon Petroleum Co Announces Closing of Common Stk Offering and Full Exercise of Over-allotment Option to Purchase Additional Shrs; 24/05/2018 – CALLON PETROLEUM – UNIT ENTERED DEFINITIVE AGREEMENT TO ACQUIRE CERTAIN PRODUCING OIL AND GAS PROPERTIES, UNDEVELOPED ACREAGE FROM CIMAREX ENERGY CO; 02/05/2018 – Callon Petroleum 1Q EPS 27c; 24/05/2018 – Callon Petroleum Company Announces Ward County Acquisition; 06/04/2018 – CALLON PETROLEUM CO – THE AMENDMENT EXTEND MATURITY DATE OF CREDIT FACILITY BY ONE YEAR TO MAY 25, 2023

Edgar Lomax Co decreased its stake in Walmart Inc (WMT) by 19.31% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Edgar Lomax Co sold 110,950 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.98% with the market. The institutional investor held 463,696 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $45.22 million, down from 574,646 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Edgar Lomax Co who had been investing in Walmart Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $320.64 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.65% or $0.72 during the last trading session, reaching $112.32. About 2.74M shares traded. Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) has risen 18.36% since July 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.93% the S&P500. Some Historical WMT News: 22/05/2018 – SoftBank: Selling Entire Stake in India’s Flipkart to Walmart; 15/05/2018 – SoftBank Still Weighing Options on Planned Sale of Flipkart Stake to Walmart; 05/04/2018 – Walmart shuns Alipay to push Tencent’s service; 06/04/2018 – The Tribune: Now, Walmart eyes 51% or more stake in Flipkart; 13/04/2018 – AEP SETTLEMENT IS WITH REGULATORY STAFF, WALMART; 30/04/2018 – Fidelity Magellan Adds 2U, Exits CVS, Cuts Walmart; 17/05/2018 – WALMART – QTRLY WALMART U.S. COMPARABLE SALES, WITHOUT FUEL UP 2.1 PCT; 29/03/2018 – Walmart talking with Humana on closer ties; purchase possible; 28/04/2018 – BRITAIN’S SAINSBURY’S SBRY.L IN ADVANCED TALKS TO COMBINE WITH WALMART’S WMT.N ASDA – SOURCE WITH KNOWLEDGE OF THE SITUATION; 09/05/2018 – WALMART INC WMT.N CEO SAYS FLIPKART HAS ATTRACTIVE OPPORTUNITIES FOR GROWTH IN MOBILE, APPAREL, ELECTRONICS

Edgar Lomax Co, which manages about $1.38 billion and $1.46 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in International Business Machine (NYSE:IBM) by 179,775 shares to 288,712 shares, valued at $40.74 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Qualcomm Inc Com (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 20,750 shares in the quarter, for a total of 166,185 shares, and has risen its stake in Apple Inc Com (NASDAQ:AAPL).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.95 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.04, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 69 investors sold WMT shares while 539 reduced holdings. 128 funds opened positions while 448 raised stakes. 824.26 million shares or 2.68% less from 846.95 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department owns 541,038 shares. Moreover, Shayne And Com Lc has 0.47% invested in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT). 47,985 were reported by Fagan Assocs. Amer Natl Bank has invested 2.36% of its portfolio in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT). Community National Bank Na owns 38,987 shares or 0.77% of their US portfolio. 22,266 are held by Lazard Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Corporation. Brown Advisory has 0.04% invested in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) for 153,144 shares. Wagner Bowman Corp stated it has 12,477 shares. Hayek Kallen Inv invested in 3.05% or 48,200 shares. Country Tru Bank & Trust reported 307,909 shares. Focused Wealth invested in 16,877 shares or 0.5% of the stock. Strategic Wealth Advsrs Group Limited Liability reported 22,831 shares. Bkd Wealth Ltd Liability Company accumulated 0.26% or 32,691 shares. Wade G W & accumulated 0.03% or 3,606 shares. State Common Retirement Fund owns 3.60M shares for 0.45% of their portfolio.

Analysts await Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) to report earnings on August, 15. They expect $1.21 earnings per share, down 6.20% or $0.08 from last year’s $1.29 per share. WMT’s profit will be $3.45B for 23.21 P/E if the $1.21 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.13 actual earnings per share reported by Walmart Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 7.08% EPS growth.

Monarch Partners Asset Management Llc, which manages about $275.92M and $662.77M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in American Assets Tr Inc (NYSE:AAT) by 35,170 shares to 254,158 shares, valued at $11.66 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Kirby Corp (NYSE:KEX) by 52,416 shares in the quarter, for a total of 148,462 shares, and has risen its stake in Union Bankshares Corp New (NASDAQ:UBSH).

Analysts await Callon Petroleum Company (NYSE:CPE) to report earnings on August, 5. They expect $0.20 EPS, down 13.04% or $0.03 from last year’s $0.23 per share. CPE’s profit will be $45.58 million for 7.80 P/E if the $0.20 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.16 actual EPS reported by Callon Petroleum Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 25.00% EPS growth.