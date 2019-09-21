Walmart (WMT) Holder Eastern Bank Upped Holding; Wms Partners Lifted Its Pfizer (PFE) Stake by $2.05 Million; Valuation Declined

Wms Partners Llc increased its stake in Pfizer Inc (PFE) by 190.58% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wms Partners Llc bought 47,644 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.73% . The hedge fund held 72,644 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.15 million, up from 25,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wms Partners Llc who had been investing in Pfizer Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $202.93 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.49% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $36.69. About 40.53M shares traded or 55.75% up from the average. Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) has risen 0.65% since September 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.65% the S&P500. Some Historical PFE News: 08/05/2018 – XtalPi Inc. Announces Strategic Research Collaboration with Pfizer Inc. to Develop Artificial Intelligence-Powered Molecular Mo; 16/03/2018 – GERMANY’S GBA SEES NO ADDED BENEFIT FOR NOVARTIS’S KISQALI; 26/03/2018 – Phase III IMpower150 Study Showed Genentech’s TECENTRIQ (Atezolizumab) and Avastin (Bevacizumab) Plus Carboplatin and; 11/03/2018 – PFIZER, BMY PRESENT DATA ON ORAL ANTICOAGULANTS; 08/03/2018 – Pfizer is the latest big drug company to give up on neuroscience research; 12/04/2018 – PFIZER: CITI SEES PFE INCREASING SHARE REPURCHASE PROGRAM TO OFFSET EPS DILUTION FROM HIGHER ANTICIPATED R&D INVESTMENT TO MONETISE CURRENT PIPELINE; 24/05/2018 – Pfizer under pressure to resolve shortage of life-saving EpiPen; 22/03/2018 – Pfizer has been hoping to fetch as much as $20 billion for its consumer health business, which includes familiar over-the-counter brands such as Advil and Chapstick lip balm; 07/05/2018 – FDA Grants Priority Review to Genentech’s Cancer Immunotherapy TECENTRIQ (Atezolizumab) for Initial Treatment of People With a Specific Type of Metastatic Lung Cancer; 17/05/2018 – PFIZER: LYRICA MET PRIMARY ENDPOINT IN PEDIATRIC EPILEPSY TRIAL

Eastern Bank increased its stake in Walmart Inc. (WMT) by 3.29% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Eastern Bank bought 3,794 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.90% . The institutional investor held 119,189 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $13.17M, up from 115,395 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Eastern Bank who had been investing in Walmart Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $332.72 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.11% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $116.98. About 9.81 million shares traded or 70.79% up from the average. Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) has risen 24.19% since September 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.19% the S&P500. Some Historical WMT News: 09/05/2018 – WALMART INC WMT.N CFO SAYS CASH FLOW FOR RETAILER HAS GOTTEN BETTER, INVESTORS SHOULD BE ENCOURAGED BY BALANCED APPROACH TO INVETSMENTS; 16/04/2018 – MEDIA-Key investors of India’s Flipkart agree to sell stake to Walmart – Economic Times; 14/05/2018 – Walmart: Shareholders Agreement Would Expire Upon Consummation of an IPO –Filing; 07/03/2018 – TSYS REPORTS PACT WITH WALMART TO IMPLEMENT NEW PAYMENT; 09/05/2018 – Dealbook: Walmart’s $16 Billion Bet on India: DealBook Briefing; 11/05/2018 – WALMART – FLIPKART’S INITIAL BOARD OF EIGHT DIRECTORS WILL ALSO INCLUDE ONE FOUNDER AS PER DEAL; 06/03/2018 – Target profit misses estimates in holiday quarter, outlook disappoints; 05/04/2018 – BlackRock to Strip Walmart, Other Firearm Sellers From Its ESG Funds — Barron’s Blog; 04/04/2018 – Much of the focus of late has been on Walmart’s rival Amazon; 05/03/2018 – Walmart Adds Prepared Dinners, Meal Kits in Blow to Blue Apron

Wms Partners Llc, which manages about $2.55B and $406.80M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Visa Inc (NYSE:V) by 13,509 shares to 59,134 shares, valued at $10.26 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in F5 Networks Inc (NASDAQ:FFIV) by 2,112 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 7,870 shares, and cut its stake in United Technologies Corp (NYSE:UTX).

More notable recent Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) news were published by: Streetinsider.com which released: “Pfizer (PFE) Presents Scientific Advancements in Cancer Care at ESMO – StreetInsider.com” on September 19, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “Why Jim Cramer’s Negative Take on Pfizer Is Flat-Out Wrong – The Motley Fool” published on August 27, 2019, Streetinsider.com published: “Merck KGaA, Pfizer (PFE) Announce CHMP Adopts Positive Opinion for BAVENCIO Plus Axitinib for First-Line Treatment of Patients with Advanced RCC – StreetInsider.com” on September 20, 2019. More interesting news about Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Do Institutions Own Shares In Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 23, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) Is About To Go Ex-Dividend, And It Pays A 0.8% Yield – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 27, 2019.

Since August 23, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 selling transactions for $104,160 activity.

More notable recent Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) news were published by: Streetinsider.com which released: “Walmart Hosts Free Wellness Event in Stores Across the Country on Saturday – StreetInsider.com” on September 19, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “10 Excellent Stocks to Watch for 2020 and Beyond – Yahoo Finance” published on September 19, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Only 3 Days Left To Cash In On Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) Dividend – Yahoo Finance” on August 04, 2019. More interesting news about Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Walmart And Sharecare Could Be A Match Made By Haven – Seeking Alpha” published on September 19, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Huge upside seen for Walmart from PhonePe asset – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: September 05, 2019.

Eastern Bank, which manages about $1.57B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Intel Corp (NASDAQ:INTC) by 8,256 shares to 67,509 shares, valued at $3.23M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) by 14,033 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 204,004 shares, and cut its stake in Spdr (ITR).