Walmart (WMT) Holder Denali Advisors Lowered Its Stake; As Xilinx (XLNX) Market Valuation Declined, Shareholder Hall Laurie J Trustee Lowered Stake by $482,742

Hall Laurie J Trustee decreased its stake in Xilinx Inc (XLNX) by 12.47% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hall Laurie J Trustee sold 4,126 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.08% . The institutional investor held 28,959 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.42 million, down from 33,085 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hall Laurie J Trustee who had been investing in Xilinx Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $23.80B market cap company. The stock increased 1.89% or $1.75 during the last trading session, reaching $94.24. About 2.41M shares traded. Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX) has risen 56.67% since October 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 56.67% the S&P500. Some Historical XLNX News: 25/04/2018 – XILINX INC XLNX.O QUARTERLY SHR $0.64; 10/04/2018 – Napatech says on track to meet 2022 revenue target of $100 mln; 02/04/2018 – Xilinx Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 06/03/2018 Abaco Announces High Performance 3U VPX FMC+ FPGA Carrier Featuring Xilinx Ultrascale+, Zynq Ultrascale+ Technology; 26/04/2018 – XILINX INC XLNX.O : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $70 FROM $68; 26/03/2018 – Xilinx Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 25/04/2018 – Xilinx 4Q EPS 64c; 25/04/2018 – Xilinx: June Quarter Tax Rate Is Expected to Be Approximately 10% -14%; 25/04/2018 – XILINX INC – OPERATING EXPENSES ARE EXPECTED TO BE APPROXIMATELY $260 MLN FOR JUNE QUARTER; 25/04/2018 – XILINX 4Q NET REV. $672.9M, EST. $650.3M

Denali Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Walmart Inc. (WMT) by 37.99% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Denali Advisors Llc sold 31,300 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.90% . The institutional investor held 51,100 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $5.65M, down from 82,400 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Denali Advisors Llc who had been investing in Walmart Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $335.53 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.59% or $1.85 during the last trading session, reaching $118.16. About 4.22M shares traded. Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) has risen 24.19% since October 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.19% the S&P500. Some Historical WMT News: 30/05/2018 – Walmart’s New Education Benefit Puts Cap and Gown within Reach for Associates; 29/03/2018 – Walmart discussing closer ties with Humana, including possible acquisition; 09/05/2018 – WALMART INC WMT.N CEO SAYS VERY EXCITED BY ECOMMERCE OPPORTUNITY IN INDIA WHICH IS GROWING FOUR TIMES FASTER THAN PHYSICAL RETAIL; 16/05/2018 – Walmart Earnings: More Signs It’s Fighting Hard on Pricing — Barrons.com; 14/05/2018 – Walmart: Shareholders Agreement Would Expire Upon Consummation of an IPO –Filing; 04/05/2018 – BRIEF-Flipkart Board Approves $15 Bln Stake Sale Deal To Walmart – Bloomberg Citing; 11/05/2018 – WALMART SAYS AS PER DEAL WITH FLIPKART, CO MAY APPOINT OR REPLACE CEO AND OTHER PRINCIPAL EXECUTIVES OF FLIPKART GROUP OF COMPANIES; 19/04/2018 – Amazon is expected to make a big leap in the apparel market this year, surpassing Walmart; 09/05/2018 – SoftBank CEO: Walmart Formally Agreed to Buy Flipkart Tuesday; 28/04/2018 – Walmart in Talks to Merge Asda With U.K. Grocer Sainsbury

Hall Laurie J Trustee, which manages about $192.62M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in New York Times Co (NYSE:NYT) by 20,100 shares to 27,541 shares, valued at $898,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Becton Dickinson & Co (NYSE:BDX) by 4,505 shares in the quarter, for a total of 5,493 shares, and has risen its stake in Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK).

Analysts await Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $0.93 earnings per share, up 6.90% or $0.06 from last year’s $0.87 per share. XLNX’s profit will be $234.88M for 25.33 P/E if the $0.93 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.97 actual earnings per share reported by Xilinx, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -4.12% negative EPS growth.

Analysts await Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) to report earnings on November, 21. They expect $1.08 EPS, 0.00% or $0.00 from last year’s $1.08 per share. WMT’s profit will be $3.07B for 27.35 P/E if the $1.08 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.27 actual EPS reported by Walmart Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -14.96% negative EPS growth.

Denali Advisors Llc, which manages about $357.49M and $668.80 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Minerals Technologies (NYSE:MTX) by 15,042 shares to 15,100 shares, valued at $808,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Triton International Ltd by 27,772 shares in the quarter, for a total of 27,900 shares, and has risen its stake in National Western Life Group A.

