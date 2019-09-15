Walmart (WMT) Holder Cutter & Company Brokerage Has Cut Its Stake by $9.77 Million as Stock Rose; As Southwest Airls Co (LUV) Stock Declined, Royal Bank Of Scotland Group Plc Cut Position by $19.69 Million

Cutter & Company Brokerage Inc decreased its stake in Walmart Inc (WMT) by 84.99% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cutter & Company Brokerage Inc sold 88,827 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.90% . The institutional investor held 15,687 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.73 million, down from 104,514 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cutter & Company Brokerage Inc who had been investing in Walmart Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $334.00 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.44% or $0.51 during the last trading session, reaching $117.43. About 5.64M shares traded. Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) has risen 24.19% since September 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.19% the S&P500. Some Historical WMT News: 09/05/2018 – Moody’s Affirms Walmart Ratings After Flipkart Deal Announcement; 28/04/2018 – Sky News Breaking: Sky Sources: J Sainsbury and Walmart are in talks over combining Walmart’s Asda business with Sainsbury’s; 09/05/2018 – SoftBank CEO confirms Walmart is to take control of India’s Flipkart; 30/03/2018 – Walmart Founding Family Faces Test in Humana Acquisition Talks; 09/05/2018 – Dealbook: Walmart’s $16 Billion Bet on India: DealBook Briefing; 19/04/2018 – Walmart eases its dress code as labor market tightens; 09/05/2018 – Walmart, Flipkart to Maintain Distinct Brands, Operating Structures; 24/04/2018 – Times of India: Walmart sees Flipkart as key to atone for missteps in China; 09/05/2018 – Walmart, Party City, and Disney are making headlines this morning; 27/03/2018 – DigitalBits Appoints former Cisco and Walmart Executives to Advisory Board

Royal Bank Of Scotland Group Plc decreased its stake in Southwest Airls Co (LUV) by 97% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Royal Bank Of Scotland Group Plc sold 393,718 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.40% . The institutional investor held 12,187 shares of the air freight and delivery services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $619,000, down from 405,905 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Royal Bank Of Scotland Group Plc who had been investing in Southwest Airls Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $29.99 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.47% or $0.81 during the last trading session, reaching $55.79. About 4.40 million shares traded or 23.89% up from the average. Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) has declined 11.00% since September 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 11.00% the S&P500. Some Historical LUV News: 18/04/2018 – Rep. Lipinski: Lipinski Releases Statement on Southwest Airlines Flight 1380; 18/04/2018 – Southwest Rushes Engine Checks Amid First-of-Its-Kind Crisis; 03/05/2018 – SOUTHWEST AIR COMMENTS ON HAWAII FLIGHTS IN AN EMAIL TODAY; 02/05/2018 – Western Mass News: BREAKING: Emergency landing made by Southwest Airlines flight today due to broken window; 24/04/2018 – SOUTHWEST: ENGINE INSPECTIONS STARTED BEFORE APRIL 20 FAA ORDER; 11/04/2018 – SOUTHWEST AIR, AIRCRAFT MECHANICS REACH 5-YR LABOR PACT; 17/04/2018 – NewsChannel 12: BREAKING: One person is dead after a Southwest Airlines jet with a damaged engine and window made an emergency; 20/04/2018 – European agency orders expanded Boeing 737 engine checks after accidents; 03/04/2018 – SOUTHWEST CEO GARY KELLY COMMENTS IN INTERVIEW; 16/05/2018 – LUV CEO SAYS AIRLINE TO CONTINUE FREQUENT BLADE INSPECTIONS

More notable recent Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Food retail prices under pressure from Walmart – Seeking Alpha” on September 11, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Walmart offers mental health services at new clinic – Seeking Alpha” published on August 30, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Walmart’s ‘unlimited’ grocery delivery goes nationwide – Seeking Alpha” on September 12, 2019. More interesting news about Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Walmart chief marketing officer exiting – Ad Age – Seeking Alpha” published on August 19, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Walmart: A Good House In A Bad Neighbourhood – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 19, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.02 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.07, from 0.95 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 54 investors sold WMT shares while 498 reduced holdings. 108 funds opened positions while 457 raised stakes. 830.68 million shares or 0.78% more from 824.26 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Orca Inv Ltd Liability Corp accumulated 3.18% or 25,804 shares. 352,405 are held by Stephens Incorporated Ar. Geode Ltd Liability holds 0.53% or 19.75M shares in its portfolio. Moreover, Janney Montgomery Scott Lc has 0.35% invested in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT). Allsquare Wealth Lc holds 285 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Rocky Mountain Advisers Limited Liability, Colorado-based fund reported 7,760 shares. Evergreen Capital Mgmt Llc reported 0.06% of its portfolio in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT). Hs Management Prtn Limited Liability Com reported 5.65% stake. Colrain Capital Limited Liability Corp stated it has 0.62% in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT). First Republic Investment Mgmt holds 0.16% or 256,453 shares. Thomas J Herzfeld Advisors Incorporated has invested 0% in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT). 37,687 are owned by Zeke Advisors Ltd Com. Moreover, New Mexico Educational Retirement Board has 0.56% invested in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) for 116,693 shares. Gibraltar Mgmt reported 8,696 shares. Natl Pension invested in 0.55% or 1.48M shares.

Analysts await Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) to report earnings on November, 21. They expect $1.08 earnings per share, 0.00% or $0.00 from last year’s $1.08 per share. WMT’s profit will be $3.07 billion for 27.18 P/E if the $1.08 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.27 actual earnings per share reported by Walmart Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -14.96% negative EPS growth.

Cutter & Company Brokerage Inc, which manages about $412.24 million and $316.87 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Alphabet Inc Cl C by 300 shares to 4,182 shares, valued at $4.52M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in S&W Seed Co (NASDAQ:SANW) by 218,258 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.17M shares, and has risen its stake in First Dorsey Wright Etf.

Analysts await Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $1.07 earnings per share, down 0.93% or $0.01 from last year’s $1.08 per share. LUV’s profit will be $575.14 million for 13.04 P/E if the $1.07 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.37 actual earnings per share reported by Southwest Airlines Co. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -21.90% negative EPS growth.

Royal Bank Of Scotland Group Plc, which manages about $547.89M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Comcast Corp New (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 27,663 shares to 77,443 shares, valued at $3.28M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in O Reilly Automotive Inc New (NASDAQ:ORLY) by 2,519 shares in the quarter, for a total of 63,753 shares, and has risen its stake in Amazon Com Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.92 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.20, from 1.12 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 35 investors sold LUV shares while 240 reduced holdings. 65 funds opened positions while 187 raised stakes. 418.93 million shares or 3.06% less from 432.15 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Strs Ohio invested in 334,906 shares. Raymond James And Associates invested in 0.03% or 422,975 shares. Moreover, Bluestein R H has 0.01% invested in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV). Ing Groep Nv has 23,101 shares. Smithfield Trust Company stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV). Ws Mgmt Lllp stated it has 3.31% in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV). Hamel Assoc Inc holds 1.23% or 55,300 shares. Nomura Asset Management Limited reported 0.02% of its portfolio in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV). Advisory Ser Networks Lc reported 0.05% of its portfolio in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV). Baldwin Brothers Ma, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 190 shares. Supplemental Annuity Collective Of Nj holds 15,000 shares or 0.33% of its portfolio. Hilltop holds 14,031 shares or 0.15% of its portfolio. Gibraltar Cap Management, a Oklahoma-based fund reported 74,062 shares. Lazard Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability Com stated it has 202,644 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Moreover, Bridgeway Cap Management has 0.02% invested in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV).