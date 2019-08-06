Walmart (WMT) Holder Buckhead Capital Management Has Raised Position; As Vulcan Matls Co (VMC) Stock Price Rose, Lodge Hill Capital Has Trimmed Its Position by $2.61 Million

Buckhead Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Walmart Inc (WMT) by 3.58% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Buckhead Capital Management Llc bought 3,100 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.90% . The hedge fund held 89,734 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.75 million, up from 86,634 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Buckhead Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Walmart Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $302.03B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.27% or $3.58 during the last trading session, reaching $105.82. About 6.90M shares traded or 18.19% up from the average. Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) has risen 24.19% since August 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.19% the S&P500. Some Historical WMT News: 06/04/2018 – Walmart completes due diligence for buying into India’s Flipkart; 25/05/2018 – Walmart to webcast its investment community question and answer session with management on June 1; 13/04/2018 – Techmeme: Sources: Walmart likely to reach deal to buy ~51% of Flipkart by end of June; Walmart offered $10-$12B, in part for; 30/04/2018 – Walmart’s UK merger deal is a ‘protection program’ against Amazon, expert says; 18/04/2018 – Walmart: Discounters Are Eating up the Grocery Growth — Barrons.com; 23/04/2018 – HASBRO CEO: EXPECTS WALMART, TARGET TO EXPAND TOY OFFERINGS; 02/05/2018 – Amazon’s bid is a counter to Walmart, which is reportedly in advanced talks to become the largest shareholder of Flipkart; 10/05/2018 – Walmart agrees to a $16 billion deal to buy a majority stake in India’s Flipkart; 23/04/2018 – Walmart Highlights Economic, Societal and Environmental Progress in 2018 Global Responsibility Report Summary; 23/04/2018 – New Indian Exprs: In power-struggle against Amazon, Walmart could take over Flipkart very soon in USD 12 billion deal

Lodge Hill Capital Llc decreased its stake in Vulcan Matls Co (VMC) by 8.25% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lodge Hill Capital Llc sold 9,500 shares as the company’s stock rose 11.79% . The hedge fund held 105,654 shares of the mining & quarrying of nonmetallic minerals (no fuels) company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $29.09M, down from 115,154 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lodge Hill Capital Llc who had been investing in Vulcan Matls Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $18.07 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.09% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $137.58. About 1.02 million shares traded or 4.81% up from the average. Vulcan Materials Company (NYSE:VMC) has risen 18.02% since August 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 18.02% the S&P500. Some Historical VMC News: 15/05/2018 – Vulcan Adds Facebook, Exits Booking, Cuts AmerisourceBergen: 13F; 03/05/2018 – VULCAN REAFFIRMS YEAR OUTLOOK; 26/03/2018 – Vulcan Minerals Inc. — Options Voisey’s Bay South Claims to Fjordland Exploration Inc; 03/05/2018 – Vulcan Materials 1Q EBITDA $167.7M; 03/05/2018 – Vulcan Materials 1Q Aggregate Shipments 40.5M Tons; 03/05/2018 – Vulcan Materials 1Q Rev $854.5M; 19/04/2018 – S&P ASSIGNS LEGACY VULCAN LLC OUTLOOK TO ‘STABLE’; RATING ‘BBB’; 03/04/2018 – Stratasys Announces Formation of Vulcan Labs, Inc; 05/03/2018 Grandin Sand Plant Earns Wildlife Habitat Council Conservation Certification; 05/03/2018 – VULCAN MATERIALS CO – EXCHANGE OFFER WILL EXPIRE AT 11:59 P.M., NEW YORK CITY TIME, ON MARCH 19, 2018

Lodge Hill Capital Llc, which manages about $208.28M and $365.88 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Nvr Inc (NYSE:NVR) by 120 shares to 3,112 shares, valued at $8.61 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Parker Hannifin Corp (NYSE:PH) by 21,570 shares in the quarter, for a total of 88,325 shares, and has risen its stake in Summit Matls Inc.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.43 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.52, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 37 investors sold VMC shares while 135 reduced holdings. 88 funds opened positions while 158 raised stakes. 122.20 million shares or 0.33% more from 121.80 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Horizon Limited Liability Com reported 2,245 shares. Charles Schwab Investment has 0.04% invested in Vulcan Materials Company (NYSE:VMC) for 542,602 shares. Jpmorgan Chase Communications reported 1.99 million shares. Narwhal Capital stated it has 5.63% of its portfolio in Vulcan Materials Company (NYSE:VMC). 3,527 were reported by Nuveen Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability Corporation. Maryland-based Adams Natural Resources Fund Incorporated has invested 1.01% in Vulcan Materials Company (NYSE:VMC). Leavell Invest has 66,459 shares. Missouri-based Benjamin F Edwards & Co Inc has invested 0.06% in Vulcan Materials Company (NYSE:VMC). Hudock Grp Ltd Limited Liability Company owns 70 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Price T Rowe Assoc Md reported 2.73M shares stake. Massachusetts Fincl Services Ma invested 0.23% in Vulcan Materials Company (NYSE:VMC). Advisory Alpha owns 15 shares. The New York-based State Bank Of Mellon has invested 0.09% in Vulcan Materials Company (NYSE:VMC). Bessemer Group Incorporated invested in 0% or 4,002 shares. 22,469 are owned by Mutual Of America Mngmt.

Analysts await Vulcan Materials Company (NYSE:VMC) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $1.71 earnings per share, up 22.14% or $0.31 from last year’s $1.4 per share. VMC’s profit will be $224.63M for 20.11 P/E if the $1.71 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.48 actual earnings per share reported by Vulcan Materials Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 15.54% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.95 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.04, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 69 investors sold WMT shares while 539 reduced holdings. 128 funds opened positions while 448 raised stakes. 824.26 million shares or 2.68% less from 846.95 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Washington Tru holds 0.43% of its portfolio in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) for 76,985 shares. M Holding Secs Incorporated holds 0.5% or 22,311 shares. Korea Invest reported 0.56% in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT). Weiss Asset Management LP holds 0.02% in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) or 2,060 shares. Allsquare Wealth Mngmt Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0.01% in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) or 85 shares. Rathbone Brothers Public Limited Com owns 16,872 shares for 0.05% of their portfolio. Sandy Spring Retail Bank reported 0.55% of its portfolio in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT). Novare Capital Mgmt Lc invested in 130,037 shares or 1.98% of the stock. Kornitzer Capital Mgmt Ks owns 232,117 shares for 0.41% of their portfolio. Atalanta Sosnoff Lc owns 380,579 shares for 1.16% of their portfolio. Interocean Limited Liability reported 344,934 shares or 3.13% of all its holdings. Park Avenue Secs Ltd Liability Corporation invested in 13,727 shares. Piershale Group Inc Inc reported 0.14% stake. Hs Management Ptnrs Ltd Co has invested 6.19% of its portfolio in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT). Edgestream Partners Lp holds 33,532 shares or 0.48% of its portfolio.

