Walmart (WMT) Holder Arvest Trust Company Has Cut Its Holding; As Activision Blizzard (ATVI) Stock Price Rose, Gabalex Capital Management Has Boosted Stake

Arvest Trust Company decreased its stake in Walmart Inc (WMT) by 9.48% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Arvest Trust Company sold 11,593 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.98% with the market. The institutional investor held 110,665 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.79M, down from 122,258 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Arvest Trust Company who had been investing in Walmart Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $325.50 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.83% or $0.94 during the last trading session, reaching $113.92. About 3.82 million shares traded. Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) has risen 18.36% since July 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.93% the S&P500. Some Historical WMT News: 21/04/2018 – Eyewitness News: Walmart could buy controlling stake in Flipkart as early as next week; 20/04/2018 – Walmart could buy controlling stake in Flipkart as early as next week; 19/04/2018 – Walmart eases its dress code to allow jeans; 28/04/2018 – Walmart Weighs a U.K. Pullback as Rivals Gain Sway — 3rd Update; 23/04/2018 – Walmart Close To $12 Billion Deal For India’s Flipkart After Earlier Amazon Chatter: Bloomberg — MarketWatch; 17/05/2018 – WALMART – QTRLY WALMART U.S. NET SALES $77,748 MLN VS $75,436 MLN; 30/04/2018 – Walmart’s UK merger deal is a ‘protection program’ against Amazon. expert says; 08/03/2018 – UK’s John Lewis Partnership expects profit squeeze from competition; 17/05/2018 – WALMART – QTRLY TOTAL U.S. COMPARABLE SALES, WITHOUT FUEL UP 2.3 PCT; 13/05/2018 – Mint: Walmart has long-term plans for Flipkart, an IPO isn’t one of them

Gabalex Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Activision Blizzard Inc (ATVI) by 33.33% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gabalex Capital Management Llc bought 25,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.84% with the market. The hedge fund held 100,000 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.55M, up from 75,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gabalex Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Activision Blizzard Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $36.65 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.07% or $0.5 during the last trading session, reaching $47.34. About 5.21M shares traded. Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) has declined 35.45% since July 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 39.88% the S&P500. Some Historical ATVI News: 03/05/2018 – Activision Blizzard Sees 2Q EPS 26c; 30/04/2018 – ACTIVISION BLIZZARD OUTLOOK STABLE BY MOODY’S; 03/05/2018 – Activision Blizzard Sees 2Q Adj EPS 46c; 05/05/2018 – The surging popularity of Epic Games’ “Fortnite” is not significantly hurting Activision Blizzard’s gaming business; 03/05/2018 – Activision Blizzard 1Q Rev $1.7B; 03/05/2018 – ACTIVISION BLIZZARD INC SEES CY 2018 NON-GAAP SHR $2.46; 05/04/2018 – Prepare to Join the Battle for Azeroth™–New World of Warcraft® Expansion Arrives August 14; 16/04/2018 – Activision Blizzard Partners with Nielsen on Esports Brand Valuation; 09/04/2018 – Get Ready for BlizzCon® 2018; 22/03/2018 – Analyst predicts EA, Activision will launch titles with ‘Fortnite’-style gameplay within a year

Gabalex Capital Management Llc, which manages about $399.75 million and $346.16 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) by 10,000 shares to 80,000 shares, valued at $15.35M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT) by 15,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 160,000 shares, and cut its stake in Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL).

Since March 12, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 insider sales for $4.30 million activity.

Analysts await Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) to report earnings on August, 15. They expect $1.21 EPS, down 6.20% or $0.08 from last year’s $1.29 per share. WMT’s profit will be $3.46B for 23.54 P/E if the $1.21 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.13 actual EPS reported by Walmart Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 7.08% EPS growth.

Arvest Trust Company, which manages about $1.44B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Allergan Plc by 24,314 shares to 87,138 shares, valued at $12.76 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Fortune Brands Home & Sec In (NYSE:FBHS) by 134,542 shares in the quarter, for a total of 341,032 shares, and has risen its stake in Disney Walt Co (NYSE:DIS).