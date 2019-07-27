Walmart Stores Com (WMT) Shareholder Meyer Handelman Co Has Lowered Holding by $499,800; Waters Parkerson & Company Has Increased Microchip Technology (MCHP) Stake by $301,186; Stock Value Declined

Meyer Handelman Co decreased its stake in Walmart Stores Inc Com (WMT) by 1.81% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Meyer Handelman Co sold 5,100 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.98% with the market. The institutional investor held 276,774 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $27.26 million, down from 281,874 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Meyer Handelman Co who had been investing in Walmart Stores Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $322.64B market cap company. The stock increased 0.71% or $0.8 during the last trading session, reaching $113.02. About 4.69 million shares traded. Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) has risen 18.36% since July 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.93% the S&P500. Some Historical WMT News: 28/04/2018 – SAINSBURY’S SBRY.L AND WALMART’S WMT.N ASDA IN TALKS ABOUT 10 BLN STG MERGER – SKY NEWS; 17/05/2018 – Walmart says U.S. online sales grew 33 percent; 09/05/2018 – S&PGR Expects Walmart’s Leverage to Increase About a Half Turn More Than Previously Projected for the Coming Fiscal Year; 22/05/2018 – SOFTBANK CONFIRMS SALE OF ENTIRE STAKE IN FLIPKART TO WALMART; 09/05/2018 – WALMART INC WMT.N CEO SAYS VERY EXCITED BY ECOMMERCE OPPORTUNITY IN INDIA WHICH IS GROWING FOUR TIMES FASTER THAN PHYSICAL RETAIL; 02/04/2018 – WALMART IS SAID TO BE LOOKING AT BUYING PILLPACK: CNBC; 15/05/2018 – `Leery’ Customers Prompt Walmart to Shelve Self-Scanning Service; 06/05/2018 – Business Std.in: Flipkart-Walmart deal: Billion-dollar gateway to Indian market for Google; 20/03/2018 – Walmart’s Lore: Staying Put and On Plan; 29/03/2018 – Dana Mattioli: Scoop: Walmart has made a takeover approach to Humana. W/ @SarahNassauer

Waters Parkerson & Company increased its stake in Microchip Technology (MCHP) by 2.32% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Waters Parkerson & Company bought 3,673 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.91% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 161,836 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $13.43 million, up from 158,163 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Waters Parkerson & Company who had been investing in Microchip Technology for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $23.35 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.06% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $98.11. About 1.17M shares traded. Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP) has declined 8.20% since July 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.63% the S&P500. Some Historical MCHP News: 29/05/2018 – Microchip Tech Sees $300M Synergies in Third Year After Close; 29/05/2018 – Microchip Technology Announces Completion of Microsemi Acquisition; 23/04/2018 – Microchip: Special Meeting of Microsemi Stockholders to Consider Approval to Be Held on May 22; 21/05/2018 – MICROCHIP TECHNOLOGY – INTENDS TO USE OFFERING PROCEEDS, CASH, BORROWINGS TO FUND CASH CONSIDERATION, OTHER AMOUNTS PAYABLE FOR MICROSEMI DEAL; 08/05/2018 – Microchip Tech 4Q EPS 58c; 18/05/2018 – MICROCHIP TECHNOLOGY – AMENDED AND RESTATED CREDIT AGREEMENT PROVIDES FOR A REVOLVING LOAN FACILITY IN AGGREGATE PRINCIPAL AMOUNT OF ABOUT $3.8 BLN; 15/05/2018 – Microchip gets China antitrust approval to buy Microsemi; 07/05/2018 – Microchip does not confirm reports on China approval of Microsemi bid; 21/05/2018 – Easily Implement Low-power Touch Pads with Surface Gestures Using Microchip’s New Software Library; 12/03/2018 – Zecotek Introduces Innovative Wireless ASIC Microchip For Positron Emission Tomography Medical Imaging

More notable recent Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Notable Two Hundred Day Moving Average Cross – MCHP – Nasdaq” on May 20, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Microchip: Undervalued On Microcontroller Growth Potential – Seeking Alpha” published on June 12, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Market Close Report: NASDAQ Composite index closes at 7,943.32 down -20.44 points – Nasdaq” on May 08, 2019. More interesting news about Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Is Microchip Technology (MCHP) a Suitable Value Pick Now? – Nasdaq” published on January 07, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Single-Port USB Smart Hub ICs Optimize System Costs for Automotive Manufacturers – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: June 10, 2019.

Since February 13, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 2 insider sales for $751,106 activity. 3,585 shares were sold by LITTLE MITCHELL R, worth $326,860.

Waters Parkerson & Company, which manages about $1.24B and $1.19B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Abbott Labs Com (NYSE:ABT) by 6,129 shares to 506,547 shares, valued at $40.49 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Thermo Fisher Scntfc (NYSE:TMO) by 1,481 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 197,586 shares, and cut its stake in At&T Inc Com (NYSE:T).

Meyer Handelman Co, which manages about $1.97B and $1.92B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Conagra Brands Inc (NYSE:CAG) by 45,300 shares to 621,683 shares, valued at $14.24M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in General Electric Corp Com (NYSE:GE) by 46,200 shares in the quarter, for a total of 2.25M shares, and has risen its stake in Blackstone Group LP Com Unit (NYSE:BX).

