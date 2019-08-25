Walmart Stores Com (WMT) Holder Meyer Handelman Co Has Cut Its Stake as Market Valuation Rose; Peloton Wealth Strategists Increased Stake in Raytheon Co. (RTN) as Market Valuation Rose

Peloton Wealth Strategists increased its stake in Raytheon Co. (RTN) by 21.06% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Peloton Wealth Strategists bought 1,880 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.37% . The institutional investor held 10,805 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.97M, up from 8,925 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Peloton Wealth Strategists who had been investing in Raytheon Co. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $50.28B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.45% or $6.45 during the last trading session, reaching $180.53. About 1.21M shares traded. Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN) has declined 5.76% since August 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.76% the S&P500. Some Historical RTN News: 28/03/2018 – RAYTHEON RTN.N SAYS ‘FAIRLY CONFIDENT’ POLAND, U.S. CAN COMPLETE AGREEMENT ON NEXT PHASE OF PATRIOT SYSTEM BY YEAR-END; 26/04/2018 – Raytheon 1Q Operating Cash Flow From Continuing Ops $283M; 26/04/2018 – Raytheon Still Sees 2018 Operating Cash Flow From Continuing Ops $3.6B-$4B; 29/05/2018 – Raytheon recognized as a leading cybersecurity company on Cybersecurity Ventures Top 500 list; 31/05/2018 – RAYTHEON CO RTN.N – NEW RADAR PRODUCTION FACILITY WILL BRING DOZENS OF JOBS TO FOREST OVER NEXT FIVE YEARS; 11/04/2018 – RTN: Intercepting a missile in Sama Najran; 26/04/2018 – Raytheon Raises 2018 View To Cont Ops EPS $9.70-EPS $9.90; 30/05/2018 – LCR Embedded Systems Honored with Three-Star Supplier Award from Raytheon Integrated Defense Systems; 15/04/2018 – University of Virginia wins 2018 National Collegiate Cyber Defense Championship by protecting against network attacks from indu; 18/04/2018 – RAYTHEON CO – THE SMALLSATS ARE SCHEDULED TO BE LAUNCHED INTO LOWER EARTH ORBIT LATER THIS YEAR

Meyer Handelman Co decreased its stake in Walmart Stores Inc Com (WMT) by 1.81% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Meyer Handelman Co sold 5,100 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.90% . The institutional investor held 276,774 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $27.26M, down from 281,874 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Meyer Handelman Co who had been investing in Walmart Stores Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $316.39B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.97% or $1.08 during the last trading session, reaching $110.83. About 6.06 million shares traded or 3.30% up from the average. Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) has risen 24.19% since August 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.19% the S&P500. Some Historical WMT News: 12/04/2018 – Progressive Grcr: Walmart May Soon Be Ready to Hit Amazon Hard in India; 25/04/2018 – blacq: Walmart could buy controlling stake in Flipkart as early as next week: sources MUMBAI (Reuters) – Walmart I; 21/04/2018 – The Indian Express: Walmart could buy controlling stake in Flipkart; 29/04/2018 – Walmart it Talks with Advent International on Brazil Unit; 30/05/2018 – To make this possible, Walmart is partnering with Guild Education; 07/05/2018 – WALMART – INITIATIVES ANNOUNCED ON MONDAY APPLY TO ALL WALMART AND SAM’S CLUB PHARMACIES AND PHARMACISTS IN U.S. AND PUERTO RICO; 23/04/2018 – WALMART IS SAID CLOSE TO $12B-PLUS DEAL FOR CONTROL OF FLIPKART; 04/04/2018 – Walmart has been in talks to buy insurer Humana and the online pharmacy start-up PillPack; 20/04/2018 – Walmart could buy controlling stake in Flipkart as early as next week; 09/05/2018 – NASPERS LTD NPNJn.J – ANNOUNCES DISPOSAL OF ITS ENTIRE 11.18% STAKE IN FLIPKART TO US-BASED RETAILER WALMART FOR US$2.2BN

Investors sentiment increased to 1.46 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.61, from 0.85 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 52 investors sold RTN shares while 303 reduced holdings. 141 funds opened positions while 376 raised stakes. 198.48 million shares or 6.46% less from 212.18 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Camarda Ltd Liability has 0% invested in Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN) for 12 shares. 44,740 are held by Redwood Investments. Decatur Management owns 43,053 shares. Kentucky Retirement Insur Trust Fund has 0.22% invested in Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN) for 5,611 shares. Covenant Multifamily Offices Ltd Liability Com owns 6,046 shares or 0.36% of their US portfolio. Focused Wealth Mgmt owns 687 shares or 0.04% of their US portfolio. Dumont Blake Investment Advsrs Ltd Company invested in 0.36% or 4,615 shares. Novare Cap Mngmt Limited Liability Com holds 1.34% or 47,022 shares in its portfolio. Haverford Tru Company reported 0.02% of its portfolio in Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN). Brookstone Capital Mgmt stated it has 1,706 shares. Morgan Stanley invested in 0.17% or 3.25 million shares. Lord Abbett And Ltd has invested 0.27% of its portfolio in Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN). Jnba Financial Advisors owns 50 shares. Steinberg Asset accumulated 1,565 shares. Wilbanks Smith And Thomas Asset Management Llc holds 1,120 shares.

Peloton Wealth Strategists, which manages about $175.56 million and $144.45M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Mastercard (NYSE:MA) by 1,300 shares to 43,100 shares, valued at $10.15M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Meyer Handelman Co, which manages about $1.97B and $1.92B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in General Electric Corp Com (NYSE:GE) by 46,200 shares to 2.25 million shares, valued at $22.32 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Blackstone Group LP Com Unit (NYSE:BX) by 27,500 shares in the quarter, for a total of 35,500 shares, and has risen its stake in Gilead Sciences Inc (NASDAQ:GILD).