Walmart (Put) (WMT) Holder Capstone Investment Advisors Has Lifted Its Holding; As Cheniere Energy (LNG) Share Price Rose, Zimmer Partners LP Has Trimmed Its Stake

Capstone Investment Advisors Llc increased its stake in Walmart Inc (Put) (WMT) by 619.38% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Capstone Investment Advisors Llc bought 281,200 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.90% . The hedge fund held 326,600 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $31.85 million, up from 45,400 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Capstone Investment Advisors Llc who had been investing in Walmart Inc (Put) for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $316.39B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.97% or $1.08 during the last trading session, reaching $110.83. About 6.06 million shares traded or 3.68% up from the average. Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) has risen 24.19% since August 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.19% the S&P500. Some Historical WMT News: 23/04/2018 – WALMART IS GETTING SUPPLIERS TO PUT FOOD ON BLOCKCHAIN TO TRACK; 20/03/2018 – FedEx To Place 500 Locations In Walmart Stores — MarketWatch; 14/03/2018 – SPORTSMANS WAREHOUSE HOLDINGS – PRIOR TO JOINING CO, BARKER WAS VP GLOBAL OFFICER FOR WALMART; 22/05/2018 – Chicken of the Sea International Resolves Antitrust Lawsuit With Walmart; 10/05/2018 – SOFTBANK UNDECIDED ON SELLING FLIPKART STAKE TO WALMART: ET; 09/05/2018 – FACTBOX-Walmart notches biggest foreign investment with $16 bln Flipkart deal; 28/04/2018 – SAINSBURY SAYS IN ADVANCED DISCUSSIONS WITH WALMART ON ASDA; 20/04/2018 – WALMART – JAMES CASH IS RETIRING FROM BOARD; 15/03/2018 – Cramer argues that the powers of Amazon, Walmart and Target coalesced to push Toys R Us into bankruptcy; 29/03/2018 – Walmart in early-stage acquisition talks with Humana: Dow Jones, citing

Zimmer Partners Lp decreased its stake in Cheniere Energy Inc (LNG) by 29.29% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Zimmer Partners Lp sold 1.07 million shares as the company’s stock rose 1.09% . The hedge fund held 2.58M shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $176.17 million, down from 3.64 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Zimmer Partners Lp who had been investing in Cheniere Energy Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $15.07B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.96% or $1.79 during the last trading session, reaching $58.69. About 1.95 million shares traded or 4.53% up from the average. Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEMKT:LNG) has risen 1.80% since August 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.80% the S&P500. Some Historical LNG News: 04/04/2018 – Cheniere Sabine Pass LNG Tanker Tracker for April 4 (Table); 22/05/2018 – Cheniere Makes Positive Final Investment Decision on Train 3 at the Corpus Christi Liquefaction Project; 04/05/2018 – CHENIERE AHEAD OF SCHEDULE ON 3 LNG TRAINS UNDER CONSTRUCTION; 07/03/2018 – FREEPORT LNG CEO MICHAEL SMITH COMMMENTS AT CERAWEEK EVENT; 22/05/2018 – Cheniere Green Lights Texas LNG Project, Launching Second Wave; 17/05/2018 – Cheniere Energy Offers to Acquire the Publicly Held Shrs of Cheniere Partners Holdings Not Already Owned by Cheniere in a Stk for Stk Exchange; 02/05/2018 – Cheniere Sabine Pass LNG Tanker Tracker for May 2 (Table); 20/04/2018 – Cheniere Engages Joint Lead Arrangers to Arrange Debt Financing for the Corpus Christi Liquefaction Project; 14/03/2018 – Cheniere Sabine Pass LNG Tanker Tracker for March 14 (Table); 21/03/2018 – Cheniere Sabine Pass LNG Tanker Tracker for March 21 (Table)

Capstone Investment Advisors Llc, which manages about $16.83B and $10.90B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in General Mtrs Co (NYSE:GM) by 77,469 shares to 20,631 shares, valued at $765,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Pfizer Inc (Call) (NYSE:PFE) by 11,800 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 193,800 shares, and cut its stake in Abbott Labs (NYSE:ABT).

Zimmer Partners Lp, which manages about $1.50B and $8.36 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Nisource Inc (NYSE:NI) by 3.10M shares to 17.54M shares, valued at $502.61 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Nextera Energy Inc (NYSE:NEE) by 167,256 shares in the quarter, for a total of 175,940 shares, and has risen its stake in Enbridge Inc (NYSE:ENB).

