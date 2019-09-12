Walmart Com (WMT) Shareholder Green Square Capital Has Trimmed Holding by $589,600; 58 Com (WUBA) Holding Held by Bank Pictet & Cie Asia Ltd

Green Square Capital Llc decreased its stake in Walmart Inc Com (WMT) by 41.25% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Green Square Capital Llc sold 5,360 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.90% . The hedge fund held 7,635 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $844,000, down from 12,995 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Green Square Capital Llc who had been investing in Walmart Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $329.99B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.03% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $116.02. About 4.67 million shares traded. Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) has risen 24.19% since September 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.19% the S&P500. Some Historical WMT News: 09/05/2018 – Walmart, Flipkart to Maintain Distinct Brands, Operating Structures; 01/04/2018 – Hlth Informatics: With the Walmart-Humana Revelation, a Cresting Wave of Disruptive Developments in U.S. Healthcare?; 29/04/2018 – Advent Could Take 80% Stake in Walmart Brazil; 13/04/2018 – Recode: Walmart is in advanced talks to acquire Amazon’s India rival Flipkart – but it may have to strike a deal with eBay; 20/04/2018 – MCDONALD CEO EASTERBROOK HAS BEEN NOMINATED TO WALMART’S BOARD; 14/03/2018 – Digital Benchmarking Firm L2 Inc Releases its 1st Ever Grocery Ranking Highlighting Amazon, Walmart, and H-E-B as Industry Leaders; 28/05/2018 – CONFEDERATION OF ALL INDIA TRADERS FILES OBJECTIONS AGAINST WALMART-FLIPKART DEAL; 06/03/2018 – Target profit misses estimates in holiday quarter, outlook disappoints; 03/04/2018 – WALMART INC WMT.N SAYS IT IS BRINGING NEW GLOBAL WIRE SERVICE WITH MONEYGRAM INTERNATIONAL CALLED WALMART2WORLD; 08/03/2018 – Decoding Walmart’s Store No. 8

Bank Pictet & Cie Asia Ltd increased its stake in 58 Com Inc (WUBA) by 53.7% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bank Pictet & Cie Asia Ltd bought 5,800 shares as the company's stock declined 20.77% . The institutional investor held 16,600 shares of the programming company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.03 million, up from 10,800 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Asia Ltd who had been investing in 58 Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $8.62 billion market cap company. The stock increased 5.08% or $2.8 during the last trading session, reaching $57.97. About 1.27 million shares traded or 59.18% up from the average. 58.com Inc. (NYSE:WUBA) has declined 15.08% since September 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.08% the S&P500.

58.com 1Q Rev $2.47B; 58.COM INC WUBA.N - QTRLY DILUTED EARNINGS PER ADS ATTRIBUTABLE TO ORDINARY SHAREHOLDERS RMB1.17 (US$0.19); 58.COM 1Q ADJ EARNINGS PER ADS 33C, EST. 22C; 58.COM SEES 2Q REV. RMB3.1B-RMB3.2B

Green Square Capital Llc, which manages about $1.82 billion and $160.80M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 Etf (VOO) by 9,736 shares to 42,507 shares, valued at $11.44M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Alerian Mlp Etf (AMLP) by 111,202 shares in the quarter, for a total of 556,736 shares, and has risen its stake in Center Coast Brkfld Mlp Enrgy Shs Ben Int (CEN).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.02 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.07, from 0.95 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 54 investors sold WMT shares while 498 reduced holdings. 108 funds opened positions while 457 raised stakes. 830.68 million shares or 0.78% more from 824.26 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Mechanics National Bank Trust Department invested in 0.62% or 24,958 shares. Bingham Osborn Scarborough Limited Liability reported 4,548 shares. Prelude Cap Mgmt Ltd Company stated it has 0.01% in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT). Martingale Asset Management Limited Partnership invested in 678,493 shares or 0.78% of the stock. Dnb Asset As has invested 0% in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT). Meeder Asset Mngmt Inc stated it has 0.63% of its portfolio in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT). Ws Management Lllp holds 0.78% or 108,788 shares. Amarillo Bancorporation has invested 0.28% in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT). Csat Advisory LP invested in 0.27% or 7,026 shares. Michigan-based Azimuth Capital Mgmt Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 1.19% in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT). Hugh Johnson Limited Liability Corporation has invested 1.33% in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT). Auxier Asset Mgmt has 53,762 shares for 1.18% of their portfolio. Vanguard Gp owns 130.11M shares for 0.54% of their portfolio. Badgley Phelps & Bell has invested 0.73% in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT). Td Capital Management Ltd Liability Company holds 0.16% or 6,912 shares in its portfolio.

Analysts await Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) to report earnings on November, 21. They expect $1.08 earnings per share, 0.00% or $0.00 from last year’s $1.08 per share. WMT’s profit will be $3.07B for 26.86 P/E if the $1.08 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.27 actual earnings per share reported by Walmart Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -14.96% negative EPS growth.

Analysts await Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) to report earnings on November, 21. They expect $1.08 earnings per share, 0.00% or $0.00 from last year's $1.08 per share.